PHILIPSBURG — Clearfield’s Mark McGonigal led a dominant Clearfield rushing attack Friday evening at Mountaineer Field, carrying just nine times for 150 yards and two scores in a 49-0 victory over Philipsburg-Osceola.
Brady Collins added a pair of TD runs for Clearfield, which had six players amass 339 yards on only 35 carries, good for nearly 10 yards per attempt.
Clearfield quarterback Oliver Billotte added scoring tosses to Nate Natoli and Jose Alban, who also had a rushing score as the versatile Bison attack outgained the Mounties 431-48.
“We executed well and this is a good time of year to start being sharp and executing because we have a tough game coming up with Trinity,” Clearfield head coach Tim Janocko said. “It was good to execute. A lot of different people touched the football, and we played well.”
P-O got the ball first and started off with a 6-yard run right up the gut from Luke Hughes, but the Mounties got stuffed for a pair of 1-yard gains after that and had to punt to the Bison.
“The first play we come out and hit a 6-yard run right off the bat because we moved our feet and did what we were supposed to do, then we regressed and I don’t like to see that,” P-O head coach Jeff Vroman said.
Mountie punter Parker Matson boomed a 49-yard kick to back up Clearfield to its 34, but it didn’t take the Bison long to travel the length of the field for their first points.
McGonigal ripped off a 38-yard run on the third play of the series and capped the 66-yard drive two plays later on a 15-yard TD jaunt.
“I didn’t like our tackling,” Vroman said. “We didn’t move our feet on our tackles. We were grabbing, reaching, playing too high. So there are a lot of things we have to work on. We have to get better.”
Matt Martin blocked the PAT to give the Mounties a lift, but a three-and-out on the next offensive possession quickly stalled the momentum.
Clearfield took over at its 42 after Matson’s 35-yard punt and went 58 yards on 10 plays. McGonigal capped the drive with a 7-yard run, and Billotte hit Alban for a 2-point conversion to make it 14-0 with 1:59 left in the first quarter.
The Bison scored three more touchdowns in the second quarter on drives of 57, 83 and 42 yards.
Alban scored on a 4-yard touchdown run just 40 seconds into the second quarter to make it 21-0, Billotte hooked up with Nate Natoli for an 18-yard scoring strike with 5:05 left in the half and then completed a 22-yard TD pass to Alban with 1:05 to go.
Will Domico set up the final TD drive of the half with an interception.
Luke Sidorick, who booted five PATs on the night, connected to make it 35-0 at the half.
Clearfield had 316 yards of total offense at the break, while holding the Mounties to just 36.
P-O’s initial first down of the game came on its first possession of the second quarter on a 3-yard Hughes run, and the Mounties immediately converted another one when Nick Johnson made an acrobatic 27-yard reception over Collins.
But the drive stalled out when the Bison defense dropped Martin for a 4-yard loss on first down and P-O eventually punted from its 47.
“The COVID thing, we had some kids miss the majority of this week. That didn’t help,” Vroman said. “But they outplayed us, we knew that. We’re young. We battled a little bit, but there were still come times up front that I didn’t like what I saw. I thought we could have moved our feet a little better.”
Clearfield got the ball first in the second half and went on a 7-play, 59-yard drive that culminated with a Collins 29-yard TD run.
Natoli intercepted Gustkey on the second play of the ensuing P-O possession, setting up the Bison at the 25-yard line. Two plays later, Collins scampered in from the 20 to make it 49-0 with 4:07 left in the third.
“We did a good job up front and we had a couple picks tonight,” Janocko said. “You can’t ask for any more.”
Both teams had two possessions in the fourth, but there was no further scoring.
Billotte was 7-of-14 for 87 yards and two TDs and ran the ball once for 27.
Karson Kline caught five passes for 46 yards.
Collins ran five times for 56 yards, Alban carried eight times for 51 and Carter Chamberlain picked up 49 yards on six totes.
For the Mounties, Gustkey completed 3-of-10 for 29 yards. Martin led the ground attack with 13 yards on five carries.
Clearfield ran 50 plays to P-O’s 34. picking up 19 first downs. The Mounties had four.
P-O dropped to 2-4 with the loss. The Mounties visit Bald Eagle Area next week.
“We weren’t consistent, and a lot of that comes with the youth," Vroman said. "And I’m not tying to take anything away from them, but our inconsistency has to get better. We have to limit that. But we have four more games to go and we’ll see where we’re at. But he have to get better.”
Clearfield improved to 6-0. The Bison host Trinity
“They’re a Quad-A team that plays at a different level of competition from a different area,” Janocko said. “We knew it was going to be a tough test when we scheduled them, but we need the competition. Hopefully it will be a good game. Hopefully we can compete with them.”