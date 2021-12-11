HYDE — Curwensville’s Ty Terry poured in 23 points and ripped down six rebounds in the first half of Friday’s season opener at Bison Gym, as the Golden Tide trailed host Clearfield by just three points at the break.
But the Bison limited Terry to only three points in the final two quarters, and Cole Miller helped Clearfield pull away in the third quarter with four 3-pointers, leading to a 74-47 victory for the hosts.
“Terry played a fantastic first half,” Clearfield head coach Nate Glunt said. “Curwensville did a really good job executing their offense and he got shots in the flow of the offense. He scored 23 points, but it was very efficient. Fantastic job by those guys. They are much improved.”
Miller was held without a point in the first quarter, but netted nine in the second before scoring 12 in the decisive third frame, which the Bison won 21-5 to take a 59-40 into the fourth.
Miller led four Bison in double figures with 27 points. Ryan Gearhart (12), Andon Greslick (12) and Luke Pallo (11) also reached double digits in points.
Clearfield led 16-11 after one, thanks to seven points from Greslick and four from Pallo.
“I don’t think Cole scored a point in the first quarter and we still scored 16 points,” Glunt said. “RG (Gearhart) played a fantastic all-around game. He was consistent. And the guys coming off the bench contributed.”
The Bison upped the advantage to 31-21 midway through the second, but the Tide went on a 10-0 run to tie it. Terry, who scored 14 in the quarter, hit a fadeaway jumper at the buzzer to pull the Tide to within three, 38-35.
Curwensville struggled with turnovers in the third quarter and was limited to just 2-of-8 shooting by the Bison defense. And once Miller got hot behind the arc, Curwensville was unable to keep pace.
Miller added six points in the fourth quarter, while Gearhart and Greslick both drained threes, helping Clearfield win the quarter 15-7.
Isakk Way scored six points, led Clearfield on the boards with six rebounds and added three steals. Gearhart added three steals, while Pallo notched two.
“Isakk was a key guy in rebounds, deflections, tips, assists. He did so many things.” Glunt said. “We were scoring because of his ball movement. And Luke Pallo made so many things happen. He’s a playmaker.”
Terry finished with a team-high in points (26) and rebounds (8) for the Tide. Parker Wood added eight points and four rebounds. Ayden Sutika added five boards.
Both teams are back in action Monday.
The Bison host Philipsburg-Osceola, while the Tide visit Mount Union.
Curwensville—47
Terry 8 6-9 26, Lee 0 0-0 0, McGarry 2 0-0 5, Swanson 1 0-0 3, Wood 4 0-0 8, Fleming 0 0-0 0, Sutika 1 0-0 2, Holland 1 0-0 3. Totals: 17 6-11 47.
Clearfield—74
Pallo 5 0-0 11, Gearhart 5 0-2 12, Greslick 4 2-2 12, I. Way 3 0-0 6, Miller 10 1-2 27, Natoli 0 1-2 1, Collins 2 1-2 5, Wilt 0 0-0 0, Kushner 0 0-0 0, Fletcher 0 0-0 0, Miller 0 0-0 0, Lynch 0 0-0 0, B. Way 0 0-0 0. Totals:29 4-9 74.
Three-pointers: Terry 4, McGarry, Swanson, Holland; Pallo, Gearhart 2, Greslick 2, Miller 6.
Score by Quarters
Curwensville 11 24 5 7—74
Clearfield 16 22 21 15—47