CURWENSVILLE — The Clearfield boys basketball team outscored Curwensville 18-7 in the third quarter to put distance between the teams on the scoreboard after a hard-fought first half Friday at Patton Hall.
The Bison held the Golden Tide at bay from there, taking the final quarter 11-8 to open the season with a 56-39 victory.
Cole Miller led Clearfield with 19 points, 10 rebounds four assists and two steals, while Morgen Billotte (11) and Andon Greslick (10) were also in double figures for the Bison.
Davis Fleming paced the Golden Tide with 14 points and six boards.
Curwensville jumped out to the early advantage, running to a 7-2 lead behind five points from Fleming and a bucket from Chandler English.
But the Bison responded by going on a 12-3 run to end the frame. Miller and Braison Patrick drilled 3s to help Clearfield surge to the lead, which it never relinquished.
Clearfield upped the advantage to 18-10 early in the second, but the Tide answered with a balanced scoring attack that featured six different players get baskets as they closed to a 27-24 deficit by the end of the half.
“Curwensville has a really good team,” Glunt said. “They are a very good team and Josh did an excellent job in his first year coaching. They were prepared and their kids played really hard, and we were fortunate to come out with a win.”
“I told the guys we had to come out swinging, and we had to keep our foot on the throttle the entire time,” Curwensville head coach Josh Tkacik said. And we met our expectations 100 percent with the halftime score.”
The Bison ratcheted up the defense to start the third quarter and were able to score a couple transition buckets off Tide turnovers, while also making it tough on Curwensville’s shooters, who were just 2-of-11 in the quarter.
“Maybe we pulled the trigger on some shots that we should have worked for a little bit better look,” Tkacik said. “But free throws killed us. When we got to the charity stripe ... when we got there, we did not convert and we shot ourselves in the foot.”
“We have Luke, Andon and Cole, but we are very inexperienced at the other spots,” Glunt said. “Curwensville exposed some things that we were not doing well, give them credit. But we went over some things at halftime and the kids figured it out as the game went on. They’re good kids and they listen.”
Miller had eight points in the third, while Billotte netted five, which included a 3-point play near the end of the frame that got Clearfield to its biggest advantage of the game (12 points).
“Give Cole a lot of credit,” Glunt said. “I challenged him in the second half to just get to the basket. He’s a really good shooter. But if you can just gets shots inside the paint, that’s like body blows. And all of a sudden that three-point lead turns into an 11-point lead.”
“Everyone knows about Cole and you have to plan for that,” Tkacik said. “You would be a fool not to. So we put a system in place and had our most aggressive defender in Danny (McGarry) on him, and I thought Danny did a lights out job against Cole. That was just two exceptional athletes going at it. Nate made some adjustments in the second half and got some other guys involved more too.”
Once Clearfield gained the 43-31 lead heading to the fourth, the Bison slowed down the offense, looking for open shots, while keeping Curwensville’s possessions to a minimum. Clearfield went 4-of-7 from the field in the final quarter, while limiting the Tide to just eight shots.
“We knew they were going to go into that weave action,” Tkacik said. “That’s Nate’s bread and butter. He’s goes to that when thy need a good shot. We went into our blue set and knew we had to get a foot in the lane to try to take some of that away. But they were as patient as a saint and got the shot they wanted.”
English, McGarry and Andrew Wassil each had five points for the Tide. Luke Pallo netted eight and Patrick scored six for the Bison.
Clearfield is back in action Wednesday at Philipsburg-Osceola. Curwensville visits Moshannon Valley on Dec. 12.
Clearfield—56
Miller 8 1-4 19, Greslick 3 2-4 10, Pallo 4 0-0 8, Billotte 4 2-3 11, Patrick 1 3-5 6, Lopez 0 0-0 0, Kushner 0 0-0 0, Lynch 0 0-0 0, Bloom 0 0-0 0, Clark 1 0-1 2. Totals: 22 8-17 56.
Curwensville—39
McGarry 1 3-4 5, Swanson 2 0-0 4, Fleming 6 0-2 14, English 2 0-0 5, Sutika 0 0-0 0, Wassil 2 0-0 5, Holland 1 0-0 2, H. Tkacik 1 0-0 2, Colton 1 0-0 2. Totals: 16 3-6 39.
Three-pointers: Miller 2, Greslick 2, Billotte, Patrick; Fleming 2, Wassil, McGarry.
Score by Quarters
Clearfield 14 13 18 11—56
Curwensville 10 14 7 8—39