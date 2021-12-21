HYDE — After watching Clearfield’s Cole Miller drill a pair of 3-pointers and rack up 12 points in the first quarter to stake the Bison to a 21-14 lead after one, Bald Eagle Area clamped down on the junior sharpshooter.
The Eagles did not allow Miller to score another point in holding him to a season low, but other Bison, led by Ryan Gearhart, stepped up to lead the hosts to a 65-39 victory Monday at Bison Gym.
“If you do that to a player, you just open up gaps,” Clearfield head coach Nate Glunt said. “It opened up lanes to penetrate. RG was able to get in those gaps, Andon (Greslick) was getting in those gaps and hitting 3s. Nick Collins had a big bucket. I. Way (Isakk Way) played well. It was a total team effort.
“But give Cole a lot of credit. He didn’t get much of a chance offensively because of how they were defending him. But he never stopped playing hard on defense. He competed so hard on defense. That shows his character. But we’re a team and if we play as a team like that, we’ll have a lot of chances for success.”
Gearhart scored 22 points (15 in the second half), grabbed a team-high seven boards and had a game-high five steals to lead the Bison.
Greslick and Way each scored nine points to support Gearhart’s offensive effort. Miller added six boards.
Clearfield got out to a quick 8-point advantage in the first and led by as many as 10 behind Miller and Greslick, who had four in the frame.
BEA trimmed the deficit to as few as five early in the second quarter, but never got any closer.
“They had six offensive rebounds in the first half, and we had a couple mistakes where we did not make smart decisions,”Glunt said. “But give Bald Eagle credit. They took advantage pf those decisions and scored on us.”
The Eagles hung around throughout the second and third quarters, trailing 32-20 at the half and 44-32 heading to the fourth.
But Clearfield was finally able to find a way to put BEA away in the fourth, going on a 15-3 run to begin the frame.
“In the second half, we played a much-better fundamental boxing out defense, being in the proper position on and off the ball,” Glunt said. “It made it a lot more challenging for them. They are a good team They move well without the ball. (BEA head coach) Kris (Glunt) does a really good job with them. If you’re not fundamentally sound, they’re going to make shots.”
Greslick drilled a 3 to start the run before BEA’s Chase Thompson answered for the visitors.
But the Bison netted the next 12 points, getting seven from Gearhart, a bucket from Greslick and a 3-pointer from Way, who started the play with a steal.
Clearfield had 13 steals and plenty of deflections in the game as it forced 23 Bald Eagle Area turnovers. Way and Luke Pallo each had three steals.
“They got some offensive rebounds, but we were able to have our hands up in the passing lanes and get deflections,” Glunt said. “But not gambling, just being where they’re supposed to be. The kids are really smart and they were anticipating some things.”
After Way found Gearhart with a pretty pass and the latter laid the ball in the hoop to make it 59-35, Clearfield went to its bench.
The Bison got 3-pointers from Kai Lynch and Bralen Way down the stretch to set the final.
BEA did not have a player reach double figures. Blaze Angellotti led the Eagles with nine points. Alex Gavlock pulled down a team-high six rebounds.
Clearfield improved to 5-0 overall and 3-0 in the Mountain League.
The Bison are back in action Wednesday, traveling to West Branch.
“That’s going to be a totally different challenge,” Glunt said. “(West Branch head coach) Danny (Clark) does a great job with his team. They’re a different kind of team than what we’ve played. They want to get up and down the floor, shoot a lot of 3s, play some zone defense. So we have to get back to work to prepare for that.”
Bald Eagle Area—39
Kah. Burns 3 0-1 6, Thompson 2 2-2 7, Gavlock 0 2-2 2, Serb 2 0-0 6, Watkins 1 4-4 6, Angellotti 4 1-1 9, Greene 0 1-2 1, Sharp 0 1-2 1, Jodon 0 1-2 1, Kad. Burns 0 0-0 0. Totals: 12 12-16 39.
Clearfield—65
Greslick 4 0-0 9, Miller 5 0-0 12, Collins 1 0-0 2, I. Way 4 0-0 9, Gearhart 9 3-6 22, Pallo 1 2-2 4, Wilt 0 0-0 0, Natoli 0 1-3 1, J. Fletcher 0 0-0 0, Lynch 1 0-0 3, B. Way 1 0-0 3, Miller 0 0-0 0, Kushner 0 0-0 0. Totals: 26 6-11 65.
Three-pointers: Serb 2, Thompson; Miller 2, Gearhart, Greslick, I. Way, Lynch, B. Way.
Score by Quarters
Bald Eagle Area 14 6 12 7—39
Clearfield 21 11 12 21—65