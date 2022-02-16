HYDE — The Clearfield wrestling team got one final tuneup before the postseason Tuesday evening at Arthur J. Weiss Gymnasium, hosting St. Marys in a battle of District 9 class 3A rivals.
The Bison won six of the eight contested bouts and picked up four forfeit wins in a 54-12 victory over the Flying Dutch.
Clearfield recorded four falls, but were also in four tight bouts that went the distance, splitting those with the visitors and giving the Bison plenty to work on between now and districts.
“It was good to get another match in before districts,” Clearfield head coach Jeff Aveni said. “I think we maybe could have been a little more aggressive. I wasn’t super-pleased with our gas tank. I don’t know if we’re tired from working or what. I know we’re in shape, I’ve been watching us wrestle.
“We’ve got to change a few things and get a little more focused. But it was a good end to the season. That was our first undefeated regular season since 2009, so big accomplishment for our guys.”
Four of the first five weight classes were forfeits with the lone bout happening at 120.
Bison Evan Davis bumped up from 113 to face Cole Neil, pinning the Dutch junior with a cradle 46 seconds into the second period.
Clearfield also got forfeit wins from Xavier Lutz (113), Brady Collins (126) and Ty Aveni (132), while giving one up to Aiden Beimel (106) to take a quick 24-6 lead.
Bison 138-pounder Nolan Barr upped the advantage to 30-6 with a fall over St. Marys’ Jaden Wehler at 3:05. Barr led 6-2 after one with Wehler choosing to take bottom to start the second. Barr didn’t let him out and eventually secured the fall.
In the 145-pound bout, Bison Luke Freeland gutted out a 5-4 win in Ultimate Tiebreaker over Andrew Wolfanger, who brought a 19-5 record into the meet.
Wolfanger opened the scoring when Freeland got called for interlocking in the second period. He then added an escape to take a 2-0 lead.
Freeland chose down to start the third and earned an escape before taking the lead with a takedown. But Wolfanger answered with an escape to send the bout to overtime.
After a scoreless sudden victory, each wrestler escaped in his Tiebreaker period, setting the stage for the Ultimate Tiebreaker. Wolfanger chose bottom, but Freeland was able to ride him out for the 30-second period to score the win.
“Luke’s been very relaxed,”Aveni said. “I don’t even know if he was tired at that point. That was a good kid. (Wolfanger) may even be the top seed in the district. So it’s good to go into the district tournament knowing we can beat guys like that.”
Bison 152-pounder Karson Kline followed with a 7-0 win over Kaden Snelick. Kline scored a takedown in the first and picked up a reversal and three nearfall points in the second to account for the scoring.
Trailing 36-6, St. Marys earned consecutive 6-3 decisions at 160 and 172.
Isaac Dellaquilla topped Bison Wyatt Reorda in the 160-pound bout. He scored the initial takedown in the first, before Reorda tied it with a reversal.
Dellaquilla added two nearfall points in the second, then a reversal in the third before giving up a late escape to set the final.
At 172, Waylon Wehler broke a 3-3 tie with Mark McGonigal 30 seconds into the third period with an escape, then clinched it with a takedown off a scramble with 16 seconds left in the bout.
“We need to make some adjustments,” Aveni said. “We were down by a point and (Wehler) got in on our legs. We got beat to the punch. We have to take a good shot there.
“There are definitely things we can work on. There were a lot of opportunities to score.”
Clearfield’s Carter Chamberlain followed with a first-period fall over Hunter Chillelli, taking the Dutch junior down and racking up two sets of back points before finishing the bout at 1:08.
Bison 215-pounder Hayden Kovalick made short work of St. Marys’ Ethan Ott, taking him down and throwing in a half on the way to the mat before racking up an 8-second fall.
Clearfield heavyweight Oliver Billotte finished off the dual with a forfeit win.
St. Marys fell to 8-4 in dual meet action.
The Bison ended their season at 15-1, but were 14-0 in regular-season dual meets.
Clearfield is back in action Feb. 26, hosting the District 4-9 Championships.
“Now it’s time to turn around and try to win a District 4-9 championship and advance as many kids as we can to regionals,” Aveni said.
Clearfield 54,
St. Marys 12
106—Aiden Beimel, SM, won by forfeit. (0-6).
113—Xavier Lutz, C, won by forfeit. (6-6).
120—Evan Davis, C, pinned Cole Neil, SM, 2:46. (12-6).
126—Brady Collins, C, won by forfeit. (18-6).
132—Ty Aveni, C, won by forfeit. (24-6).
138—Nolan Barr, C, pinned Jaden Wehler, SM, 3:05. (30-6).
145—Luke Freeland, C, dec. Andrew Wolfanger, SM, 5-4. UTB. (33-6).
152—Karson Kline, C, dec. Kaden Snelick, SM, 7-0. (36-6).
160—Isaac Dellaquilla, SM, dec. Wyatt Reorda, C, 6-3. (36-9).
172—Waylon Wehler, SM, dec. Mark McGonigal, C, 6-3. (36-12).
189—Carter Chamberlain, C, pinned Hunter Chillelli, SM, 1:08. (42-12).
215—Hayden Kovalick, C, pinned Ethan Ott, SM, 0:08. (48-12).
285—Oliver Billotte, C, won by forfeit. (54-12).