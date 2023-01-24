HYDE — Leading 37-20 early in the fourth quarter of Tuesday’s game at Bison Gym, the Clearfield boys basketball team looked like it had things well in hand against visiting Bald Eagle Area.
But the Eagles nearly doubled their point output from the first three quarters, scoring 19 and cutting the deficit to six before the Bison put a halt to the rally and scored a 49-39 victory.
“I think our team defense was very good this game,” Clearfield head coach Nate Glunt said. “Bald Eagle is big and they’re extremely well-coached. We went to a zone, the first time ever. We put it in a couple days ago and we held them to 20 points the first three quarters.
“Now they scored 19 in the fourth, and we knew they were going to come on. They weren’t going to lay down and quit. They were going to keep playing hard. And they got into a rhythm and put on a run. That happens in basketball, but we were able to handle it, we were able to break the press enough and then we made big foul shots at the end.”
After Cole Miller’s field goal put the Bison up 37-20, BEA went into a full court press and upped the tempo on both sides of the floor.
The strategy worked as the Bison made some mistakes trying to break the press and got caught out of position on defense several times in the fourth.
Camron Watkins scored six of his team-high 11 in the fourth, while Tyler Serb drilled a pair of 3-pointers to help the Eagles climb back in the game.
But Miller got hot in the final stanza as well, netting nine of his game-high 15 points over the final eight minutes of play.
“At times this season when we’ve struggled in the fourth quarter in situations, we’ve deferred to Cole,” Glunt said. “We were playing without confidence. But in this game, we played with confidence. And by playing with confidence, they created respect from Bald Eagle. So Cole had space. Instead of just looking for Cole, looking for Cole, everyone tried to score and that created space for Cole.”
The game got chippy as the Eagles closed the gap, resulting in a double technical when it was a 6-point difference. Not long after BEA received another technical, and Braison Patrick closed out the game by hitting three of four from the foul line. Patrick had 10 points in the game.
After a scoreless first three minutes of the contest, Clearfield jumped out to a 9-2 lead, thanks to treys from Miller, Andon Greslick and Anthony Lopez.
Miller hit another 3 late in the first and the Bison held a 12-10 lead heading to the second.
There, Clearfield built a 23-11 advantage as the Eagles were 0-of-11 from the field with their only point coming on a Watkins free throw.
BEA missed several 2-footers in the frame and misfired on layups after offensive rebounds.
“That’s high school sports,” Glunt said. “When we played Philipsburg, we went 11-of-40 from 3-point land. But none of those threes were contested. We just missed them every single time. And tonight (BEA) had some good looks, they just missed them.”
Meanwhile, the Bison drilled three more treys, getting two from Greslick and one from Patrick to take a 12-point advantage at the break. Greslick scored 13 in the contest.
Clearfield was 7-of-14 from behind the arc in the first half.
The Bison’s only 3-pointer of the second half came courtesy of Ev Maines, who helped Clearfield extend the advantage to 17.
Luke Pallo was also a key player down the stretch as he scored five points in the third, ripped down several clutch boards and grabbed three steals. He finished with a team-high seven boards.
“That’s what Luke does,” Glunt said.
“He had a big and 1 when he sprinted the floor on a fast break. He got an and 1 and made the foul shot. He’s just an athlete. He’s fast. He can jump high and he played with confidence.
“Credit Skylar Clark too. He hasn’t played a lot of minutes, but he started tonight and gave us very good minutes. And Anthony Lopez started and did the same thing. He’s getting better every game. We have nine kids that have started a game this year, so we’re developing that depth. I’m proud of them.”
Clearfield improved to 10-4 overall and 6-3 in the Mountain League, while Bald Eagle Area slipped to 8-8 and 5-4 in league play.
The Bison are back in action Friday at Tyrone.
Bald Eagle Area—39
Burns 1 0-0 2, Thompson 2 1-2 6, Watkins 4 3-5 11, Angellotti 3 0-0 6, Serb 3 0-0 8, Sharp 2 0-0 4, Jodon 1 0-0 2, Greene 0 0-0 0. Totals: 16 4-7 39.
Clearfield—49
Patrick 2 5-6 10, Greslick 4 2-2 13, Lopez 1 0-0 3, Clark 0 0-0 0, Miller 6 0-0 15, Pallo 2 1-2 5, Maines 1 0-0 3, Way 0 0-0 0, Reasinger 0 0-0 0. Totals: 16 8-10 49.
Three-pointers: Thompson, Serb 2; Greslick 3, Miller 3, Lopez, Partrick.
Score by Quarters
Bald Eagle 10 1 9 19—39
Clearfield 12 11 12 14—49