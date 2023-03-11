HYDE — For three quarters, the Clearfield boys basketball team stood toe-to-toe with WPIAL power Laurel Highlands, the third-place finisher from District 7.
Down 11 about two minutes into the fourth, the Bison had several chances to cut the deficit to single digits. But Clearfield ran out of gas down the stretch, getting outscored by 12 over the final six minutes in an 82-59 loss to the Mustangs in the first round of the PIAA Class 3A playoffs.
The loss ends Clearfield’s season at 17-7.
“Give them all the credit,” Clearfield head coach Nate Glunt said. “They are so talented. One kid (Keondre DeShields) had like six dunks, and when Rodney (Gallagher) is taking a jump shot, you aren’t contesting it. He’s just so high off the ground.
“But we were only down 11 in the fourth quarter with a wide-open 3. If we make that and get it to eight with about six minutes to go, you don’t know what’s going to happen. Our kids did not quit. They didn’t lay down. They kept battling the entire time. I’m very proud of them.”
Clearfield led 10-9 midway through the first as it began the game on fire from behind arc, getting treys from Braison Patrick, Andon Greslick and Anthony Lopez in the frame.
But a four-possession stretch later in the quarter saw the Bison turn the ball over three times and miss an open 3, and the Mustangs took advantage, going on a 10-2 run ending the quarter with a 9-point advantage, 24-15.
“All those little things added up,” Glunt said. “But give them credit. It wasn’t like we were trying to turn it over. They were so fast and covered so much ground. In other games we were open and in this game we weren’t as open as we thought.”
Clearfield hung around in the second quarter despite the dynamic duo of DeShields and Gallagher making jaw-dropping play after jaw-dropping play. The tandem combined for 14 of the Mutangs’ 17 in the frame, helping the quests take a 41-29 lead to the half.
Cole Miller netted six in the quarter for the Bison, while Greslick scored five.
Clearfield matched the Mustangs bucket-for-bucket during the third as Patrick and Luke Pallo took over for the hosts. Patrick scored nine of his team-high 15 points in the stanza, while Pallo netted six.
Laurel Highlands led 59-46 after three and were up 61-50 early in the fourth when they took over down the stretch inside a packed Bison Gymnasium.
“We stood to-to-toe with them,” Glunt said. “And what an environment. This gym was absolutely packed. I’ve never seen this many people here. We had people coming from Huntingdon, from Brookville, from all over to see Rodney Gallagher. But thats OK. The gym was packed and our kids were excited.
“A lot of times in that kind of an environment against a really good team you don’t know what you are going to get, and our kids played super hard. I’m so proud of them.”
DeShields scored eight of his game-high 30 in the fourth, where he had a putback dunk as well as an alley-oop as the Mustangs began to pull away.
Gallagher netted 25, dished out eight assists and pulled down five rebounds, while Patrick Cavanagh netted 10 points and added 11 boards.
Laurel Highlands shot 73 percent from the field in the first half, hitting 19 of its 26 shots and finished the game going 38-for-61 (62.3 percent).
“They are a very well-coached team,” Glunt said. “They played unselfish. They kept looking for each other. We tried to help, but they just weren’t taking bad shots. They would just look to make the extra pass.”
Clearfield’s three senior starters played their last game for the Bison.
Billotte had nine points and four rebounds, Greslick netted 13, while Miller also scored 13 to go with four boards and three assists.
“We don’t have 17 wins without Morgen,” Glunt said. “He had an excellent season for us. He contributed in so many ways. He makes so many plays in a game. And Andon has improved so much since his freshman year. He’s honorable mention all-conference. He’s going to play in the all-star game. He deserves all the recognition he’s getting.
“And what else can I say about Cole? The school’s all-time leading scorer. But more than the basketball stuff, he’s an even better person off the floor. He’s an excellent student. He’s a great mentor to younger players. I’m just very fortunate to have been able to coach him. You don’t get a lot of Cole Millers to coach.”
Miller ends his career as the all-time leading scorer in program history with 1,522 points.
Laurel Highlands (24-3) moves on to face Hampton, the District 7 fifth-place finisher, in the Round of 16. Hampton beat District 10 champ Grove City 61-44.
Laurel Highlands—82
DeShields 14 1-2 30, Gallagher 12 0-1 25, Bolish 2 0-0 5, Krizner 4 0-0 9, Cavanash 5 0-0 10, Black 0 1-2 1, Schwertfeger 0 0-0 0, Bittner 1 0-0 2, Koffler 0 0-0 0, Layton 0 0-0 0. Totals: 38 2-5 82.
Clearfield—59
Patrick 5 2-2 15, Greslick 5 0-0 13, Lopez 1 0-0 3, Billotte 3 2-2 9, Miller 5 2-2 13, Pallo 3 0-0 6, Kushner 0 0-0 0, Maines 0 0-0 0, Way 0 0-0 0, Lynch 0 0-0 0, Collins 0 0-0 0. Totals: 22 6-6 59.
Three-pointers: Gallagher, DeShields, Krizner, Bolish; Patrick 3, Greslick 3, Lopez, Billotte, Miller.
Score by Quarters
Laurel 24 17 18 23—82
Clearfield 15 14 17 13—59