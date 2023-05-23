DuBOIS — Heading into the bottom of the sixth inning of Monday’s District 9 Class 4A title game against St. Marys, the Clearfield Bison baseball team had gotten out of three consecutive jams relatively unscathed. The Dutchmen had loaded the bases in three straight innings but only scored once as Clearfield still led 3-1. But the Dutchmen finally prevailed by plating five in the sixth as the Bison fell, 6-3, as St. Marys denied Clearfield of its third straight district title.
“I think our kids played well,” Clearfield head coach Sid Lansberry said. “We had that one bad inning. It was a tough game. It could’ve gone either way — 6-3 doesn’t really indicate how close that game was. They got a couple big hits there in that last inning and it made the difference.”
The Bison jumped out to a 1-0 lead before the Dutchmen touched the bats in the top of the first at Showers Field in DuBois as Morgen Billotte drew a walk and a hit-and-run single off by Anthony Lopez allowed Billotte to get to third, as Lopez then got to second after the Dutchmen tried to get Billotte out. A groundout by Bison starting pitcher Hunter Rumsky helped his own cause as he plated Billotte for the 1-0 lead.
Rumsky led up one hit in the first three innings — a bottom of the first double by Charlie Coudriet — but got out of his first jam in the third as he walked the bases loaded with two outs but got Vinnie Lenze to fly out to Billotte in center.
Clearfield then went up 2-0 in the top of the fourth as St. Marys starting pitcher Lucas Bauer was yanked in favor of Coudriet. But with two outs, Billotte singled up the middle with a full count and later stole second base with Lopez at the plate. The stolen base paid dividends as Lopez singled to center, bringing home Billotte for the 2-0 lead.
The Bison got out of another jam in the fourth, albeit the Dutchmen finally got a runner across the plate this time as Bauer drew a bases-loaded two-out walk after Carter Price walked to start the inning and singles from Eli Rippey and Tysen Beimel. Rumsky got Coudriet to hit into a fielder’s choice to strand the bases loaded again as Clearfield led by one.
Rumsky walked Logan Mosier to start the bottom of the fifth as Lansberry then went with Billotte on the mound.
“I said going in that Hunter had to keep his pitch count down,” Lansberry said. “Which he did early on. Then he walked a couple of guys. In high school baseball, the pitch count is so critical.”
St. Marys loaded up the bases for the third consecutive inning with just one out this time, but Billotte got pinch hitter Cayden Vogt to pop up to him and then struck out another pinch hitter looking in Aiden Beimel to get out of yet another inning.
Clearfield then got its lead up to 3-1 in the top of the sixth as a Billotte double off of the wall brought home courtesy runner Elijah Quick. But luck would then run out for the Bison in the bottom of the sixth inning.
“We were pitching out of jams all day,” Lansberry said. “That’s going to catch up with you sooner or later in a baseball game. Then momentum changes.”
That momentum shift came as Tysen Beimel singled off of a diving Lopez at short to start the inning. Bauer then drew a walk and Coudriet laid down a bunt that saw Billotte throw to first, except no one was covering the bag. That brought home Beimel from second as the Dutchmen trailed 3-2. Lenze later drew a walk to load up the bases with one out as Carter Price then ripped a double down the left field line, scoring two runs as St. Marys took its first lead of the night at 4-3. Two more RBIs came as Rippey hit another double in almost the exact same area Price did, plating two more runs as the Dutchmen took a 6-3 lead.
Clearfield was unable to muster anything in the top of the seventh as the Dutchmen closed the deal and won the D-9 Class 4A title with the 6-3 victory.
“It was a tight game,” Lansberry said. “St. Marys has a good team. We knew going in that it was going to be a close game and it was. It was closer than 6-3.”
After starting the season 2-7, the Bison turned things around at the midpoint and went 7-4 in its last 11 contests prior to Monday’s loss as Clearfield finishes the year at 9-12.
“We played well,” Lansberry said. “We’re a young team this year and got better as the season went on. We lost eight seniors off of last year’s team and we’re losing one kid off of this team. We’re looking ahead to next year already. We’ll start working on it tomorrow.”
That lone senior was Billotte, who was 2-for-3 with two runs, a double and an RBI in his final high school game at the plate.
“He’s been a great player for us,” Lansberry said of Billotte. “He’s been a great leader and has had a great career — over .400 hitter. He’s just an excellent player and he’s going to college to play at Seton Hill. We’re going to miss him. We’re going to miss him a lot — but he’s one guy and everybody else is back.”
Clearfield—3
Morgen Billotte cf-p-cf 3221, Anthony Lopez ss 4021, Hunter Rumsky p-lf-3b 4001, Hayvin Bumbarger 1b 4010, Cole Bloom c 2000, Will Domico rf 3000, Christian Welker dh 1000, Elijah Quick pr 0100, Matt Irvin 3b 3000, Craig Mays p 0000, Kam Kushner lf-cf-lf 2000, Braison Patrick 2b 0000. Totals: 26-3-5-3.
St. Marys—6
Lucas Bauer p-ss 1001, Charlie Coudriet 3b-p 4110, Logan Mosier cf 2100, Vinnie Lenze c 3010, Aiden Beimel cr-3b 2000, Jackson Vollmer cr 0100, Carter Price 1b 3112, Dan Schutz pr 0100, Eli Rippey lf 4032, Carter Redmond ss-2b 3000, Cayden Vogt ph 1000, Cam Coudriet 2b 1000, Ben Paul 3b 1000, Tysen Beimel rf 2120. Totals: 27-6-8-5.
Score by Innings
Clearfield 100 101 0 —3 5 1
St. Marys 000 105 x —6 8 0
Errors: Billotte. LOB: Clearfield 9, St. Marys 11. 2B—Billotte. Ch. Coudriet, Price, Rippey. SB: Billotte, Quick. Ch. Coudriet, Mosier. HBP: Bloom (by Ch. Coudriet).
Pitching
Clearfield: Hunter Rumsky-4+ IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 6 BB, 6 SO; Morgen Billotte-1 2/3+ IP, 3 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 1 SO; Craig Mays-2/3 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO.
St. Marys: Lucas Bauer-3 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 5 BB, 1 SO; Charlie Coudriet-4 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 3 SO, 1 HB.
WP—Ch. Coudriet. LP—Billotte.