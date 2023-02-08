HYDE — The Clearfield wrestling team has been in plenty of tight matches this season, so the Bison likely weren’t all that uncomfortable trailing visiting Penns Valley for much of Tuesday’s matchup at Arthur J. Weiss Gymnasium.
The Rams led 9-0 out of the gate and had the Bison playing catch up all night. But in the end, a come-from-behind pin from Carter Freeland at 160 and a match-clinching fall from 189-pounder Carter Chamberlain put Clearfield over the top in a 32-29 thriller that clinched the Mountain League title.
Both teams were undefeated in the league coming into Tuesday’s dual, but each was also stinging a little after losses in their respective District Dual tournaments over the weekend that kept them from advancing to Hershey.
“That’s a good team that’s well-coached and they had a rough weekend,” Clearfield head coach Jeff Aveni said. “And we had a rough weekend. Two teams that really didn’t want to be here. But they came out and battled, and so did we. There was a lot of heart and a lot of fight.
“It was a team effort. I was a little disappointed at one point. I thought we were giving up too many falls. But we had that come-from-behind from Freeland, and a lot of other kids did their part.”
The match started at 215 where Bison senior Eric Myers stood toe-to-toe with Kollin Brungart, who brought a 24-5 record into the dual. Myers trailed just 1-0 in the third and had a chance for a late takedown, but was unable to finish and ended up dropping a hard-fought 3-1 decision.
Ram heavyweight Landon Hess followed with a fall over Nick Bailor, breaking a scoreless tie late in the second period with a reversal and pinning the Bison with three seconds left in the second.
Clearfield 107-pounder Cash Diehl got his team on the board with a dominant 12-1 major decision over Ram Connor Myers in a battle of wrestlers with at least 20 wins. Diehl led 4-1 after one on the strength of two takedowns, then racked up three sets of nearfall points in the second, starting with a spladle and ending with a cradle.
Bison 114-pounder Bryndin Chamberlain followed with a 4-1 loss to Jack Darlington, a sixth-place finisher at Southwest Regionals last season. Darlington brought a 24-5 record to the dual, but struggled to score against Chamberlain, who trailed just 2-1 until a reversal midway through the third.
Trailing 12-4, Clearfield got back-to-back wins from Evan Davis (121) and Colten Ryan (127).
Davis romped to a 12-3 major over Brayden Lisowski, who was22-8 entering Tuesday. Davis used a low-leg cradle for a takedown and two back points in the first to build his lead and was in control from there.
Ryan put together a big second period against Wyatt Homan scoring a reversal and two sets of nearfall points to take a 2-1 lead to a 9-1 advantage heading to the third. He won the bout 9-3.
Penns Valley put a halt to the Bison momentum at 133 thanks to 26-match winner Colten Shunk, who pinned Colton Bumbarger at 4:56 to make the dual score 18-11.
Brady Collins got those points right back for the Bison at 139, decking Ram Max King at 1:47.
Clearfield took its first lead of the night at 145 when Ty Aveni edged Chase Fleshman 4-2. Fleshman scored the initial takedown before Aveni reversed him to make it 2-2 after one period.
Aveni added another takedown in the second and then took top, threw in legs and stymied Fleshman the rest of the bout to give Clearfield the 20-18 edge with four bouts to go.
Ty Watson, the returning Southwest Regional champ, who placed sixth in the state last season, pinned Patrick Knepp in 3:07 at 152 to push the Rams back in front 24-20.
It looked like Penns Valley was going to add to its advantage at 160 as David Martin turned Carter Freeland twice in the second period with a cradle and led 5-2 heading to the third.
But Freeland turned the tables in the third, making Martin pay for choosing down, pinning him at 5:08 to put Clearfield back on top 26-24.
Ram 172-pounder Ethan Fetterolf followed with a 19-2 technical fall over Hunter Ressler, giving the visitors a 29-26 edge with one bout to go.
But the Bison had returning PIAA placewinner Carter Chamberlain looming and he wasted little time taking Brandon Corl down to start the 215-pound matchup.
Chamberlain turned Corl to his back and the Ram put up quite a fight. But Chamberlain finished him off with 26 seconds left in the first to give Clearfield a 32-29 win and the Mountain League title.
“If we’re in a tight match and I have Carter Chamberlain batting cleanup, I’m pretty confident,” Aveni said.
The Bison also finished its second-straight home dual schedule at 9-0.
“I gotta give Karson Kline and Nolan Barr and Oliver Billotte and those guys a little bit of credit,” Aveni said. “That (2022) class bugged me for three years to let them have a run-out song when they come into the gym. They finally talked me into it last year and we haven’t lost a match in this gym since. We’ve been holding down the Arthur J. Weiss fort, and I love it. It’s just good to be home. We love our fans. And we just have a great group of kids.
Clearfield finished its dual meet season with a record of 15-2. The Bison are back in action Feb. 24-25 at the District 9 Class 2A Tournament at Clarion University.
“These kids have become a great dual meet team,” Aveni said. “We just need to take our momentum, take a little but of rest and push forward to the postseason. We really have shown signs of being great at times. I really like our team. I love the heart we show and love the battle. I’m proud of these guys.”
Clearfield 32, Penns Valley 29
215—Kollin Brungart, PV, dec. Eric Myers, C, 3-1 (0-3).
285—Landen Hess, PV, pinned Nick Bailor, C, 3:57 (0-9).
107—Cash Diehl, C, maj. dec. Conner Myers, PV, 12-1 (4-9).
114—Jack Darlington, PV, dec. Bryndin Chamberlain, C, 4-1 (4-12).
121—Evan Davis, C, maj. dec. Brayden Lisowski, PV, 12-0 (8-12).
127—Colton Ryan, C, dec. Zachary Rummel, PV, 9-3 (11-12).
133 —Colten Shunk, PV, pinned Colton Bumbarger, C, 4:56 (11-18).
139—Brady Collins, C, pinned Max King, PV, 1:47 (17-18).
145—Ty Aveni, C, dec. Chase Fleshman, PV, 4-2 (20-18).
152—Ty Watson, PV, pinned Patrick Knepp, C, 3:07 (20-24).
160—Carter Freeland, C, pinned David Martin, PV, 5:08 (26-24).
172—Ethan Fetterolf, PV, won by tech. fall over Hunter Resslerr, C, 19-2 3:27 (26-29).
189—Carter Chamberlain, C, pinned Brandon Corl, PV, 1:34 (32-29).