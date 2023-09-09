HYDE — It was fitting that lightning stopped Friday’s game between Clearfield and Philipsburg-Osceola at the Bison Sports Complex with 11:52 left in the fourth quarter.
After all, the host Bison struck early and often against the Mounties, using three first-half turnovers to build a 37-7 lead on the way to a 44-7 victory in the weather-shortened game.
Carter Chamberlain led the Bison with 84 yards and three scores on 10 carries, sandwiching his first two TDs around a Will Domico 1-yard sneak that gave the Bison a 20-0 lead with 1:02 left in the first.
Domico’s score was set up by the first P-O turnover, which happened on the ensuing kickoff after Chamberlain’s first TD. The Bison led 13-0 before the Mounties ran an offensive play.
“We couldn’t have asked for a better start,” Clearfield head coach Myles Caragein said. “The kids were fired up. They had a good week of practice. They came out hot. They came out, drove down and scored the touchdown and the kids came down (on kick coverage) and swarmed, knocked the ball out and we scored again and were up two touchdowns without them having the ball yet.”
Clearfield received the opening kickoff and went on a 7-play, 68-yard drive that culminated with a Chamberlain 10-yard TD run with 8:37 left in the first.
The touchdown was set up by a highlight reel 30-yard pass from Domico to Carter Freeland, who leapt high in the air over P-O’s Lucas Peterson to snag the pass.
The Bison got the ball back immediately when Jonathan Rowles pounced on a loose football when the Mounties fumbled the kickoff.
Clearfield went 20 yards in five plays with Domico paying it off with a 1-yard score on third-and-goal.
The Mounties finally ran an offensive play, or at least tried to, after the next kickoff.
But P-O was backed up by a false start penalty and started the drive with a first-and-15. P-O went three-and-out and punted back to the Bison, who started its third drive at its 40.
Chamberlain sandwiched runs of 17 and 13 yards around a Freeland 12-yard scamper to move the ball to the P-O 18. Four plays later, Chamberlain found the end zone from two yards out to make it 20-0 with 1:02 still left in the first quarter.
P-O picked up its initial first down on the last play of the first when quarterback Zack Meyers hit Nick Johnson for a 13-yard gain. But the drive came to a disastrous end when Meyers’ pitch on a running play was errant and the ball was picked up by Freeland, who returned it to the Mountie 7.
The Mountie defense held up and forced a 30-yard field goal from Warren Diethrick, who was also 5-of-6 on PATs, as the Bison led 23-0 with 9:26 left in the half.
The turnover bug bit P-O yet again when Colton Ryan picked off Meyers three plays later and returned the ball to the Mountie 29.
Brady Collins finished off the 4-play series with a 13-yard run to put the Bison up 30-0.
“Turnovers. What else can you say,” P-O head coach Jeff Vroman said. “We gave them a bunch of opportunities and they cashed in. Last week as the same thing. We played pretty well for three quarters. But you can’t give the ball at the 20-yard line to anybody.”
“The kids did their jobs,” Caragein said. “They had a really good week of practice and focused on doing their job. They read their keys, they attacked their aiming points, they swarmed and made big plays.”
Philipsburg-Osceola was able to put a drive together following the Collins score, marching 64 yards in nine plays. The Mounties were helped out by a 15-yard pass interference call on third-and-11 to keep the drive alive.
Jakodi Jones, who ripped off a 31-yard run early in the series, capped the drive with a 13-yard score with 2:11 left in the half. Carson Long added the PAT to make it 30-7.
Jones ended the game with 89 yards on 17 carries.
With 2:11 on the first-half clock, Clearfield came out firing as Domico ran for a first down on the first play then completed three straight passes to quickly get the Bison in the end zone.
Domico connected with Cayden Bell for 12 yards, hit Collins for 15, then found Freeland for a 31-yard scoring strike with 1:10 left in the half. Diethrick’s extra point made it 37-7. Domico went 7-of-11 for 133 yards and a TD.
P-O got the ball to start the second half and moved from its 12 to the 33, but after making two first downs the drive stalled and Brandon Hahn punted back to the Bison.
Clearfield started on its 38 and needed just six plays to reach paydirt with Chamberlain finding the end zone for his third TD, this one from eight yards out.
Domico connected with Bell for a 24-yard gain on the first play of the drive, and Chamberlain burst through the middle for a 21-yard gain on the next play to get the ball to the 17.
“We got back to the basics,” Caragein said. “The kids performed well. They made some nice catches. They did a good job.”
P-O’s next possession was hindered by a holding penalty after Jones had run for an apparent first down and the Mounties were forced to punt back to the Bison late in the third. P-O was flagged eight times for 62 yards through three quarters.
Clearfield’s O’Brien Owens ran twice for nine yards to end the quarter and picked up the first down with a 3-yard tote on the first play of the fourth.
That’s when the officials stopped play with lightning in the distance.
After a 15-minute delay, the officials met with Caragein, Vroman and Clearfield athletic director Robert Gearhart and the game was called.
Clearfield improved to 2-1 with the win, while P-O slipped to 1-2.
The Bison visit Bellefonte next week, while the Mounties host Penns Valley.