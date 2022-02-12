HYDE — Just a few days after avenging an early-season loss to DuBois, the Clearfield girls swimming and diving team also looked to exact revenge on Brookville, which beat them 97-79 at Hickory Grove Elementary School Natatorium in mid December.
The Lady Bison battled toe-to-toe in every event, but fell just short in a 93-87 decision to dip to 7-3-1 on the season.
“Another gutsy performance from my ladies tonight,” Clearfield head coach Jackie Morrison said. “Last time, Brookville took it to us and won by 18. But this time we swam a much better meet. Last time, the girls meet was decided prior to the final event, but this time we had a chance to win it on the final event.”
In that event — the 400 free relay — the team of Beth Struble, Jaylin Wood, Danna Bender and Danielle Cline were only one second behind the Lady Raider foursome of Maya Wilshire, Madeline Golier, Kerrigan Swartz and Sadie Shofestall. It was a loss, but a monumental turnaround from the previous meet.
“Last time, they blew us out of the water by 12 seconds on the last race,” Morrison said. “This time, they only touched the wall one second ahead of us. It was an exciting meet from beginning to end, but we came up six points short. But we swam great and the entire team was really pumped up all meet long, so it was a win for us in that respect.”
Struble led the Lady Bison with wins in the 200 free and 500 free, while Cline added a victory in the 100 fly. Emma Quick (100 back) and Dehlia Elbe (diving) added crucial wins as well.
Riley Vaow (500 free) and Lexie Miller (100 fly) also had excellent second-place swims as the Lady Bison went 1-2 in those events.
“Beth and Riley are really hitting their strides in the 500 free,” Morrison said. “Both are training very well and it is showing up in meets. Best times for both ladies tonight. Another key race was the 100 back, where Emma and Lexie kept us in the meet with 1-2 finishes and Lexie had a personal best time there as well.”
Shofestall (50 free, 100 free) was a double winner for the Lady Raiders. She also swam on two of the three winning relay teams.
The Bison boys beat Brookville 98-80 in the first meeting, but put quite a bit more distance between them and the Raiders on the scoreboard Thursday night in a 107-68 win. Clearfield improved to 11-0 with the win.
Leif Hoffman won the 200 free and 100 back, while also setting a new personal best in his 400 free relay leg, which Conner Morgan, Hunter Cline and Nick Vaow joined him on to win by nearly four seconds.
“Leif had some strong times tonight in the IM and fly and also a PR in his 100 free lead off in the relay,” Morrison said. “He is on track for a great district meet.”
Vaow added victories in the 200 free and 100 back, while Derrick Mikesell took the 100 free.
“Our guys are starting to see some real improvement in the sprint frees,” Morrison said. “Derrick, Hunter, Tyler (Olson), Connor, and Nick Vaow are dropping times every meet in the sprints.
“And our rookies are doing amazing. Shane (Coudriet), Colten (Walker), and Lucas (Scott) are now starting to make a positive impact in the meets. And Robert (Hooven), Sam Rish, and Nathaniel (Stewart) are improving every single day and are contributors as well. Without those six kids, our boys team would not win meets. They are keys to our success.”
Hooven swam the anchor leg on the winning 200 medley relay team also comprised of Hoffman, Mikesell and Morgan.
Nick Unch won the diving event for the Bison.
Brookville’s Patrick Young (50 free, 100 breast) was a double winner for his team.
Clearfield is back in action Saturday at the Mark Hess Invitational.
Boys
Clearfield 107, Brookville 68
200 Medley Relay: 1. Clearfield (Leif Hoffman, Derrick Mikesell, Connor Morgan, Robert Hooven), 1:53.63. 200 Free: 1. Nick Vaow, C, 1:56.81. 2. Hunter Cline, C. 3. Lucas Scott, C. 200 IM: 1. Hoffman, C, 2:01.66. 2. Calvin Doolittle, B. 3. Morgan, C. 50 Free: 1. Patrick Young, B, 22.48. 2. Bay Harper, B. 3. Tyler Olson, C. Diving: Nick Unch, C, 194.85. 100 Fly: 1. Hoffman, C, 54.49. 2. Harper, B. 3. Damon Haney Woodling, C. 100 Free: 1. Mikesell, C, 52.04. 2. Brody Barto, B. 3. Morgan, C. 500 Free: 1. Doolittle, B, 5:11.78. 2. Cline, C. 3. Haney Woodling, C. 200 Free Relay: 1. Brookville (Barto, Harper, Doolittle, Young), 1:33.67. 100 Back: 1. Vaow, C, 1:01.63. 2. Barto, B. 3. Daniel Turner, B. 100 Breast: 1. Young, B, 1:06.67. 2. Mikesell, C. 3. Olson, C. 400 Free Relay: 1. Clearfield (Hoffman, Morgan, Cline, Vaow), 3:27.53.
Girls
Brookville 93, Clearfield 87
200 Medley Relay: 1. Brookville (Erika Doolittle, Kerrigan Swartz, Ella Fiscus, Julia Bailey), 2:07.07. 200 Free: 1. Beth Struble, C, 2:11.16. 2. Maya Wilshire, B. 3. Emma Quick, C. 200 IM: 1. Madeline Golier, B, 2:28.66. 2. Riley Vaow, C. 3. Doolittle, B. 50 Free: 1. Sadie Shofestall, B, 25.78. 2. Danielle Cline, C. 3. Jaylin Wood, C. Diving: 1. Dehlia Elbe, C, 180.70. 2. Sarah Cutler, C. 100 Fly: 1. Cline, C, 1:05.31. 2. Fiscus, B. 3. Golier, B. 100 Free: 1. Shofestall, B, 58.08. 2. Wood, C. 3. Danna Bender, C. 500 Free: 1. Struble, C, 5:54.82. 2. Vaow, C. 3. Wilshire, B. 200 Free Relay: 1. Brookville (Golier, Fiscus, Wilshire, Shofestall), 1:51.19. 100 Back: 1. Quick, C, 1:11.79. 2. Lexie Miller, C. 3. Doolittle, B. 100 Breast: 1. Swartz, B, 1:17.68. 2. Cora Parson, B. 3. Hannah Salvatore Trinidad, C. 400 Free Relay: 1. Brookville (Wilshire, Golier, Swartz, Shofestall), 3:59.96.