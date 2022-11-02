BROCKWAY — When Clearfield’s Zachary Krager scored with 20:28 left in regulation, he gave the Bison, who were on their heels much of Tuesday’s game against Bradford, new life, tying the game at 1-1.
But the Owls stole the momentum away just 71 seconds later with the first of two Jake Franz goals and Bradford went on to win the District 9 class 3A Championship at Frank Varischetti Field by a 3-1 decision.
“They had some great players up top and I think it just came down to they were the better team tonight,” Clearfield head coach Todd Trinidad said. “They played well. They got a lot of opportunities.”
The Owls dominated possession in the first half and held an 11-2 advantage in shots on goal over the first 40 minutes of play.
Franz and Mitchell Strauss did most of the heavy lifting, combining for 10 of the 11 first-half shots, but the game remained tied through the first 29 minutes of play as Bison keeper Todd Hallman made save after save in the net.
But at 29:53 Strauss was able to solve Hallman with a hard shot from just outside the 6 as he collected his own rebound after his initial attempt was blocked by a Bison defender.
“That first goal kind of hurt,” Trinidad said. “They kept us on our heels and it kind of changed our game plan and we had to push ahead a little more, which opened up some more opportunities for them.”
Hallman kept the Owls at bay however, as he smothered one shot at the near post and punched another over the cross bar to keep it a 1-0 game at the break.
Neither team could gain much traction in the early going of the second half as the game looked more like ping pong than soccer with the ball going back-and-forth with little possession.
The Bison did get one golden opportunity about six minutes in when Evan Davis, who had three of Clearfield’s four shots, fired a ball that Owl keeper Tristan Dragoone knocked away but toward the foot of an onrushing Connor Morgan, who blasted the ball just wide of the near post. The Bison ended up being called offside on the play as well.
But as the half wore on, Clearfield began making a push, pressuring the Bradford end and collecting six second-half corner kicks.
The Bison were unable to convert on any of the corners, but they did finally break through on a play very similar when Cole Miller took a throw-in and fired the ball into the box where a hard-charging Krager met it and headed it into the goal at 59:23.
“We’ve been practicing that all season and with the way Cole can throw the ball in, it’s like a corner kick,” Trinidad said. “Krager made a great run and got a little skip off the head, which we practiced. It was great to capitalize on that.”
Clearfield seemingly had all the momentum and continued to pressure the Bradford end, but the Owls were able to clear the ball past midfield where Franz ran onto it, carried it deep into the Bison end and got a shot off despite battling a pair of Bison defenders.
The ball found the corner of the net at the far post behind Hallman and the Owls regained the lead just 71 seconds after the Bison had tied it.
“Their transition is great,” Trinidad said. “They can really move the ball forward quickly and that definitely hurt us and hurt the morale.”
Franz connected again at 73:29, giving Bradford an insurance goal.
The Owls continued mounting pressure in Clearfield’s end and eventually drew a foul in the box, resulting in a penalty kick.
But Hallman was once again up to the task, diving to his left and knocking Collin Conneely’s shot away. Hallman made 12 saves in the game.
Todd played a great game and he is definitely one of those seniors that are going to be missed,” Trinidad said. “His game back there tonight was incredible.”
Hallman along with Davis, Camden Gormont, Krager, Miller and Dennis Swales played their last game for the Bison.
“Cole is probably one of our best defenders and a true team leader,” Trinidad said. “Evan really picked it up and played hard. He’s been key to our offense all year. Krager played really well in the midfield with a lot of heart and Cam Gormont is a fighter in the midfield as well. We moved him from defense to midfield and he played it well. And Denny Swales really helped us on the outside mid and was a great part of the team.”
The Bison ended the campaign with a record of 8-8-3.
“It was a great season,” Trinidad said. “This is a great group of kids and from where we started out to where we are now, I’m really happy with them. I’m going to be sad to see those seniors leave, but I think we’re going to be good for next year.”
Bradford 3, Clearfield 1
Scoring Summary
First Half
1. Mitchell Strauss, B, (unassisted), 29:53.
Second Half
2. Zachary Krager, C, (Cole Miller), 59:32.
3. Jake Franz, B, (unassisted), 60:43.
4. Franz, B, (unassisted), 73:29.
Shots: Bradford 16, Clearfield 4.
Saves: Bradford () 3, Clearfield (Jake Hallman) 12.
Corner kicks: Bradford 5, Clearfield 8.