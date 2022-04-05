HYDE — Blake Prestash’s bat sits well in the Clearfield Bison baseball lineup in the cleanup spot.
Head coach Sid Lansberry got a big bop from Prestash with a two-run home run in the first inning of Monday’s home-opener with visiting Brookville, but it was Prestash’s arm that was the most valuable in a 13-9 win over the Raiders at the Bison Sports Complex.
Prestash went the final five innings, holding the Raiders to just one unearned run to allow the Bison to rally from an 8-2 deficit that stared at them going into the bottom of the second. He wound up giving up four hits and four walks while striking out five.
“That’s his first real performance as a pitcher,” Lansberry said of Prestash. “He threw hard and threw it by some guys.”
Clearly, the key to the win was that the Bison threw more strikes than the Raiders three pitchers, who combined to walk 13 Clearfield batters with nine of them to the bottom three hitters in the Bison lineup, including No. 8 hitter Michael Fester four times.
“Every you got your first bat and helmet from mom and dad for Easter when you’re seven, your told walks and errors, you can’t defend,” Raiders head coach Chad Weaver said. “We didn’t do a good job with that, but we have to have short memories. We gave the ball to a guy who hasn’t pitched in two years and I thought he looked good and was around the plate, but we didn’t get some calls early.
“Clearfield as we all know is one of the better hitting baseball teams in the area, so they’re not going to help you at the plate and they’re going to work the count to your favor and they’re going to hunt fast balls and we knew that coming in and we didn’t execute that at all.”
The Raiders outhit the Bison, 10-5, but the walk disadvantage, 13-5, doomed their chances and they needed a few more big hits to overcome the deficit late as they left the bases loaded in the sixth and seventh innings. The Raiders loaded the bases with two outs in the seventh, but Prestash got Jamison Rhoades on a high popup to third baseman Ryan Gearhart to end the threat and game.
“We threw more strikes and had some key hits. (Morgen) Billotte had a key hit early on and (Bloom) had two nice hits up the middle,” Lansberry said.
Of the five Bison hits, only Kyle Elensky’s leadoff single in the bottom of the first failed to drive in at least one run. Prestash’s two-run homer came with two outs and Elensky on base to put them up 2-1.
In the top of the first, the Raiders scored when Hunter Geer led off with a legged double on a low liner to right-center. He stole third and after Rhoades lined out to third, trotted home on Bryce Rafferty grounded out to first.
The Raiders scored seven runs in the top of the second with two outs with the help of a key two-out, two-run infield error.
Griffin Ruhlman doubled, but after two outs, Bison starter Gearhart walker Carter Kessler before Riley Smith’s double down the left-field line to plate Ruhlman. Geer singled in Kessler and Rhoades singled. Rhoades and Geer moved up on a wild pitch and Rafferty appeared to end the inning with a routine grounder to second that was thrown away at first, allowing Rhoades and Geer to score.
Hunter Roney made the miscue hurt some more when he went opposite field, blasting a Gearhart offering over the left-center field fence to make it 8-2.
Clearfield tied it at 8-8 with six runs in the bottom of the second, working starter Ruhlman for four walks with Elijah Quick singling in a run, Nolan Barr walking with the bases loaded and Billotte doubling in two runs. The Bison tied the game on a forceout grounder hit by Gearhart, which actually turned into an inning-ending double play when Prestash was thrown out easily at the plate trying to score from second.
Prestash came in for Gearhart in the third and retired five of the first six he faced and didn’t give up a hit until the top of the fifth when the Raiders scored their last run, unearned, when Rafferty led off by reaching on an error for the third time in the game and scored on Owen Caylor’s forceout grounder.
Prestash got Ruhlman to pop out in foul territory with the bases loaded in the sixth, then Rhoades in the seventh.
The Bison scored their final five runs all in the third when Rafferty, who got the final two outs in relief of Ruhlman in the second, walked the first four batters to start the third and all four came in to score as Rhoades gave up one run himself before getting out of the inning.
Rhoades went the final four innings, striking out five and walking four while hitting a batter. Bloom’s RBI single off him with two outs in the third was the last Clearfield hit of the game.
NOTES: Geer had three hits while Rhoades, Ruhlman and Smith each had two for the Raiders, who are scheduled to host St. Marys Wednesday. … Clearfield is back in action today at home against Bald Eagle Area. … Both teams stood at 1-1 after Monday. The Raiders were coming off a 10-9 win at Punxsutawney Friday while Clearfield was blanked 4-0 at Hollidaysburg Saturday.
Brookville –9
Hunter Geer cf 4231, Jamison Rhoades c-p 5120, Bryce Rafferty 1b-p-1b 4201, Hunter Roney ss 3112, Griffin Ruhlman p-1b-rf 4120, Carson Weaver lf-c 2000, Owen Caylor 3b 4001, Carter Kessler 2b 3100, Riley Smith rf-lf 4121. Totals: 33-9-10-6.
Clearfield –13
Kyle Elensky ss 3211, Nolan Barr 2b-1b 2202, Morgen Billotte cf 3113, Blake Prestash 1b-p 3112, Cole Bloom c 4022, Ryan Gearhart p-1b-2b-3b 4011, Ty Troxell rf 1200, Mike Fester 0200, Elijah Quick dh 2201, Coudriet lf 0000. Totals: 22-13-5-11.
Errors: Clearfield 4, Brookville 2. LOB: Brookville 8, Clearfield 5. DP: Brookville. 2B: Billotte, Ruhlman, Smith. HR: Prestash, Roney. SB: Geer. HBP: Barr (by Rhoades).
Score By Innings
Brookville 170 010 0 — 9
Clearfield 265 000 0 — 13
Pitching
Brookville: Ruhlman 1 1/3 IP, 3 H, 8 R, 7 ER, 4 BB, 0 SO; Rafferty 2/3 IP, 1 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 5 BB, 0 SO; Rhoades 4 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 4 BB, 4 SO.
Clearfield: Gerarhart 2 IP, 6 H, 8 R, 4 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO; Prestash 5 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 4 BB, 5 SO.
Winning pitcher: Prestash. Losing pitcher: Rafferty.