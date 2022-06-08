Clearfield’s Nate Glunt, who has been an assistant in the Bison football program under Tim Janocko since 2001, was inducted into the Central PA Football Coaches Association Sunday at halftime of the Lezzer Lumber Football Classic at Philipsburg-Osceola High school.
Glunt, who played football and basketball at Curwensville High School and was a member of the Penn State football team from 1997-2000 and received the Walk-On of the Year Award in 2000, says he is very appreciative of getting the recognition for doing something he loves.
“It means a lot,” Glunt said. “I’ve been coaching longer now than the whole time I was alive through school. And the time has gone so fast. This is my 20th year coaching and I really enjoy it and have a great time doing it. I do it because I enjoy it and have fun doing it.”
Glunt joined Janocko’s staff in 2001 and coached linebackers and helped out with the offense until he took over as Defensive Coordinator in 2014 when the previous DC Forrest Campman retired. Glunt also took over the boys basketball program from Campman that year and his team has won eight straight District 9 titles.
“He’s a hard worker,” Janocko said of Glunt. “He’s willing to do his homework. He’ll watch film and do whatever it takes to make sure that when we make decisions, we make the best decisions we can possibly make. He’s a hard worker and it’s paid off for him in football and it’s paid off for him in basketball too.”
Glunt joins Campman and Dave Domico as Clearfield assistants who have become CPFCA Hall of Famers.
“It’s a testament to our program and to the people who have been such a big part of it for such a long time,” Janocko said. “I’m very proud of all of them. All my assistants have just been fantastic, and they’re great people. And Nate is certainly very deserving of this recognition.”
The Hall of Fame trio are also connected in other ways besides being assistant coaches in the Bison program.
“Coach Domico’s dad (Lyle) had a big influence on me,” Glunt said. “He was my high school coach.
“And Forrest’s mom was my vacation bible school teacher back when I lived in Farrell. I grew up three blocks away from Forrest’s house until I was in seventh grade and moved to Curwensville. So I have a lot of connections to those two guys.”
And all three are of course connected by being part of the Clearfield football tree under Janocko, a CPFCA and Pennsylvania State Football Coaches Hall of Famer.
“We’ve been under coach Janocko for a lot of years,” Glunt said. “Coach Janocko gives you a lot of freedom and he listens to your ideas, so that enables you to enjoy coaching. You are able to feel like you’re invested and I think that’s a big reason why we are able to keep so much consistency and have the success that we’ve had.
“We’re fortunate to have a lot of guys with the same mindset. It’s pretty special to have it at a school our size. To have what we have in a town like Clearfield is special.”
Glunt has certainly been a part of a lot of special teams at Clearfield and given much of his time to the school while coaching basketball, football and track and field.
“They’re all different,” he said. “Being the head coach (of basketball) provides a lot of challenges that I really enjoy. I enjoy just being part of the whole program and working together with everyone, especially with my wife (Jess) and I have my son (Elijah) coming through the program. And I feel like all my players are my sons. We’re a family. Being a head coach at Clearfield is really special to me.
“Being an assistant coach is different and it’s a lot of fun. I’ve been coaching defense for football for a long time. And then helping coach track and having my daughters Hannah and Keliah involved, and Elijah. Coaching track is just a different atmosphere. It’s a little more laid back. I really enjoy that difference in intensity. It’s different, but it’s a good different.”
One thing that isn’t different for Glunt is the way he feels about coaching, no matter the sport or his role.
“I just have a lot of fun doing it,” he said. “I feel like I’m part of this world to help kids in that way, and I really enjoy it.”