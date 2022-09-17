PHILIPSBURG — Heading into Friday night’s game against Philipsburg-Osceola, the Clearfield Bison had done its offensive work on the ground this season as Brady Collins allocated for 331 of the 505 rushing yards in three games prior. The Bison had just seven completions all season with quarterback Will Domico, but Domico and the Bison made it a point to air things out at Mountaineer Stadium Friday night, as Domico was a perfect 8-for-8 with 249 yards and five TDs en route to a 55-0 win over the Mounties.

Wideouts Isaac Samsel had four catches for 129 yards — three of those for touchdowns — and Carter Freeland had 114 yards on three receptions and two scores.

