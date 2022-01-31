ALLPORT — The Clearfield wrestling team and its wrestlers battled for the top spot at their weights and with Mifflin County for the team title at the rugged Ultimate Warrior Tournament over the weekend at West Branch High School.
In the end, the Bison had one champion in Oliver Billotte (285), who pinned his way through the tournament, and three runners-up in Brady Collins (126), Mark McGonigal (172) and Hayden Kovalick (215). They also had four other placewinners.
The Bison finished second in the 35-team tournament by 23.5 points, 215.5-192, to Mifflin County.
“We had a very strong showing,” Clearfield coach Jeff Aveni said. “I thought we wrestled hard. We continue to talk about these guys continuing to compete. We want to compete. That’s how you get better.”
West Branch’s Landon Bainey finished second at 113, suffering his first loss of the season to Mifflin County’s Nic Allison, 6-3.
Clearfield’s Carter Chamberlain (189) finished third, while Evan Davis (113) was fifth. Teammates Karson Kline (152) and Ty Aveni (132) were sixth and seventh, respectively.
Philipsburg-Osceola (13th place, 78 points) had three place-winners, with Austin Foster (152) turning in the best performance with a fourth-place finish. Nick Coudriet (120) and Marcus Gable (138) both placed seventh.
West Branch (14th, 66 points) had one other medalist in seventh-placer Logan Folmar (172). Moshannon Valley didn’t have a placewinner.
Billotte (22-0), who weighed in at 255 pounds, obliterated the field with five pins.
He decked Brockway’s Gavin Thompson in 33 seconds in the finals.
“I wrestled him early in the year and beat him, 9-1,” Billotte said. “I kind of understood what he does, what I’m going to do. I had a game plan going in and I ended up catching him and getting a quick pin.”
“Oliver was the class of his weight class here,” Coach Aveni said. “I think he showed it. He’s wrestling with a lot of confidence. He’s taking a lot of shots, and that’s real important.”
Collins, a freshman with a 24-3 record, went 4-1 in the tournament, but he ran into Central Mountain’s freshman sensation Dalton Perry in the finals. Perry (29-2) earned an 18-7 win, getting the major decision with a four-point move in the third period.
“He had a great tournament up until that point,” Aveni said. “He beat some really good kids to get to the finals.”
McGonigal (21-6), who had three pins and a major decision, dropped an 8-7 controversial decision to Southern Columbia’s Garrett Garcia in the finals. McGonigal took a 6-5 lead into the third period, but Garcia (19-3) escaped and was awarded a takedown with 25 seconds remaining in the bout. McGonigal escaped with 10 seconds left, but Garcia held on for the win.
“Since I’ve been coaching Mark, this is the best he’s wrestled,” Aveni said. “We’re answering points. We want to continue to wrestle hard and not surrender. He kept coming. He was answering points.
“We really lost on a questionable call (by the referee). Video and photo review shows us out of bounds. We were just in a scramble and we wrestled through it. We ended up out of bounds, and the guy spun behind us. They called us in.”
“Hat’s off to him,” McGonigal said of Garcia. “He had a pretty good arsenal of offense going on his end. It was an all-around good match.”
Kovalick (24-2), who had three pins a decision, dropped a 6-3 decision to Mifflin County’s Anson Wagner in the finals. Kovalick scored the first takedown, but Wagner responded with an escape and takedown in the first.
With the scored tied, 3-3, Wagner got another takedown in the second and added an escape with 54 seconds left in the third for his final point.
“It was a great performance to get to where he’s at,” Aveni said. “He’s got to make some adjustments. One of the things he didn’t do was answer back. We’ve to answer back immediately.”
Bainey (27-1) and Allison were locked in a 1-1 tie in the third period. That’s when Allison (25-1) took Bainey down to his back with a standing cradle for a five-point move.
Bainey, who had two pins, a major decision and a 1-0 semifinal win over Brockway’s Weston Pisarchick, got off of his back and reversed late, but Allison won, 6-3. It was Bainey’s first loss of the season.
“I think he wrestled pretty well the entire weekend,” West Branch coach Jason Bainey said. “I think in the semis and finals, he tensed up quite a bit. He didn’t keep his offense going. He just made the one mistake in the finals in a 1-1 match. There are some things we can work on and get ready for the postseason.”
The finalists wrestled in the middle of a packed gymnasium at West Branch. The coaches and wrestlers raved about the quality of competition at the growing tournament.
“I feel a lot of people overlook this tournament at a small school like West Branch,” Billotte said. “But with their connections at 4M and other places, this is a big tournament. It’s not an easy tournament to win. I know a lot of really good kids who don’t place.”
“I know you have some big-name tournaments around the state,” P-O coach Justin Fye said. “But as far as the quality of competition of the individuals at this tournament, I don’t know if there are too many tournaments in our state that can compare to what goes on in this tournament.
“Coach Bainey and (tournament director) Davey Williamson do a good job of bringing in some good competition.”
P-O will open the District 6 Class 2A Duals on Tuesday at fourth-seeded Forest Hills. The fifth-seeded Mounties wrestle 12th-seeded Central Cambria at 6. The winner faces Forest Hills afterward.
West Branch didn’t make the Duals, but it’s back at home at 5:15 p.m. on Tuesday against Claysburg-Kimmel.
Clearfield is back in action on Thursday at home against Bellefonte.
Mo Valley is at the Juniata Valley Invitational next Saturday.
KEY, TOP 25 TEAM STANDINGS
1. MC—Mifflin County 215.5; 2. C—Clearfield 192; 3. CM—Central Mountain
149.5; 4. H—Hickory 129; 5. BEA—Bald Eagle Area 127; 6. R—Reynolds 120; 7.
CY—Central York 114; 8. SC—Southern Columbia 112; 9. CAN—Canton 106; 10.
T—Tyrone 104.5; 11. B—Brockway 100.5; 12. A—Altoona 78.5; 13.
PO—Philipsburg-Osceola 78; 14. WB—West Branch 66; 15. PAL—Port Allegany
64.5; 16. J—Juniata 63.5; 17. BENT—Bentworth 60.5; 18. TOW—Towanda 49.5;
19. U—United 48.5; 20. BRAD—Bradford and JOHN—Johnsonburg 46; 22.
MU—Mount Union 44.5; 23. MW—Midd-West 42.5; 24. MAC—Marion Center 42;
25. RV—River Valley 40.5; 26. HOL—Hollidaysburg 34; 27. PAR—Pen Argyl and
W—Wilson 27; 29. BA—Bellwood-Antis 23; 30. LL—Lake Lehman 22; 31.
MV—Moshannon Valley 16.5; 32. JV—Juniata Valley 11; 33. RICH—Richland and
RID—Ridgway 9; 35. AM—Ambridge 3.
Championship Finals
106—L. Gill, H, dec. Hileman, A, 6-4; 113—Allison, MC, dec. Bainey, WB, 6-3;
120—Bainey, BEA, dec. Vargo, BEN, 2-1; 126—Perry, CM, maj. dec. Collins, C, 18-
7; 132—Simcox, CM, dec. Barvitskie, SC, 1-0; 138—Davis, CY, dec. Saylor, H, 5-3
OT; 145—C. Gill, H, dec. Walizer, CM, 7-0; 152—Sipes, A, dec. Ward, CAN, 6-1;
160—Everly, MC, dec. Myers, CY, 14-7; 172—Garcia, SC, dec. McGonigal, C, 8-7;
189—Shoemaker, MC, pinned Foltz, BEA, 4:50; 215—Wagner, MC, dec. Kovalick,
C, 6-3; 285—Billotte, C, pinned Thompson, B, :33.
Outstanding Wrestler: Carter Davis, Central York
Third Place
106—Walls, T, dec. Sombronski, U, 2-0 OT; 113—Pisarchick, B, dec. Fye, BEA, 12-
7; 120—Johnson, MC, dec. C. Smith, J, 5-2; 126—Long, CY, dec. T. Smith, J, 3-0 OT;
132—Sipes, T, pinned Aumiller, MC, 3:52; 138—Heckman, MW, dec. Biscoe, SC, 2-
0 OT; 145—Heilbrun, MAC, dec. Kettering, R, 2-0; 152—Kearns, MC, dec. Foster,
PO, 3-1; 160—Laktash, BRAD, dec. Zimmerman, JOHN, 6-1; 172—Wagner, R, dec.
Dennis, JOHN, 7-1; 189—Chamberlain, C, pinned Parker, CAN, 3:45; 215—Daniels,
BENT, tech. fall Eppihimer, HOL, 16-0, 4:31; 285—Miller, CY, dec. Pupo, MC, 4-1.