ALLPORT — Quarterback Tyler Biggans set a new single-season rushing record, the West Branch defense forced five turnovers and the Warriors halted Moshannon Valley’s three-game winning streak with a 34-19 victory Friday evening at L.T. Drivas Memorial Field.
Biggans ran the ball 27 times for 200 yards and scored two touchdowns, setting the new West Branch single-season rushing record with 1,881 yards.
Derek Yingling was the previous record holder with 1,847 in 2018.
“Biggs had a great year,” West Branch head coach Kevin Hubler said. “He put a lot of work in during the off-season and deserves all the success that he had this season.”
While Biggans had a big game for the Warriors, it may have been the opening kickoff that was the most important play ... or plays of the game.
The Warriors kicked the ball out of bounds on the opener and Mo Valley elected to have them re-kick.
That ended up being a bad idea as the ensuing kickoff was short and the Knights misplayed the ball. West Branch’s Landen Pase pounced on it and gave West Branch the ball at the 43-yard line.
After a Biggans 32-yard run got the Warriors to the Knight 25, West Branch needed nine more running plays to get into the end zone with Wyatt Schwiderske plunging in from a yard out and Emma Bucha booting the PAT to make it 7-0 with 6:46 left in the first quarter.
“Anytime you can steal a possession, it’s huge,” Hubler said. “That was a big momentum swing for us.”
Mo Valley moved the ball all the way to the Warrior 25 on its first possession, but fumbled the ball away, the first of four lost fumbles on the night.
“That was so uncharacteristic of us,” Mo Valley head coach Michael Keith said. “You can’t win a game like that. Everything was self-inflicted. We made way too many mistakes to win a football game.”
The Warriors took over at the 32, but Biggans was picked off by Levi Knuth on third-and-16 and Mo Valley took over at its own 43.
After runs of 10 and 12 yards from Knuth, Tanner Kephart hit Micah Beish for a 35-yard connection to put Mo Valley in business at the 5.
Two Kephart runs ,with the second going for 2 yards, put the ball in the end zone. Cam Collins kicked the PAT and tied the game at 7 with 9:19 left in the first half.
But the Warriors responded with a 9-play, 85-yard drive that ended with a Biggans 37-yard scamper. Mo Valley helped the Warriors, giving them two first downs via penalty on the series, including a crucial roughing the passer call inside the West Branch 10 on third down.
West Branch got the ball right back as Mo Valley fumbled the ensuing kickoff and Drake Taylor recovered at the Knight 32.
The Mo Valley defense rose to the occasion and turned the Warriors over on downs, but after a Knuth 12-yard run gave the Knight a first down, West Branch’s Easton Emigh intercepted Kephart at the 46-yard line.
Biggans ran for 27 yards on the first play after the turnover, then found Schwiderske for a 25-yard TD pass with eight seconds left in the half.
“We gave them way too many extra possessions,” Keith said. “It gave them excitement and they played harder. We gave them too much momentum and momentum is a big thing in high school football.”
The third quarter was full of turnovers as West Branch and Mo Valley each lost fumbles on their first possessions.
The Black Knight turnover was catastrophic, however, as they had moved to the Warrior 1, where they fumbled into the end zone.
“There were three key plays in the game,” Keith said. “The opening kickoff, the roughing the passer that would have been a fourth down with us getting the ball back in good field position and the fumble into the end zone. If we make those plays, we win the game.”
On the second Warrior series of the second half, Biggans was picked off by Jalen Kurten, who returned the ball to the West Branch 37.
It took the Knights nine running plays to cover the 37 yards with Kephart scoring on a 1-yard run with 17 seconds left in the third. The extra point was no good and Mo Valley trailed 21-13 heading to the fourth.
Schwiderske returned the Mo Valley kickoff 38 yards to set the Warriors up at the visitor’s 45.
The Warriors took advantage of the great field position and drove 45 yards in seven plays with Biggans diving in from 4 yards out with 9:06 to play to make it 27-13.
Another Mo Valley fumble four plays later gave the ball back to the Warriors at the 47 and Schwiderske capped the 7-play, 53-yard drive with a 30-yard burst up the middle.
“I felt our defense worked hard to create opportunities for the turnovers, which was awesome to see,” Hubler said.
Schwiderske ran 14 times for 94 yards and two rushing touchdowns to go with his 25-yard score through the air.
Bucha’s PAT made it 34-13 with 3:42 to play.
Knuth ran in a 12-yard TD with 48 seconds left to finalize the scoring. He carried 20 times for 151 yards.
West Branch ends it season with a record of 4-6.
“I was happy the way the kids fought and battled all year,” Hubler said. “It was a great group of players, great work ethic, and enjoyable to coach.”
Mo Valley slipped to 5-5, but its season continues next week in the first round of the District 6 class A playoffs against an opponent to be named.