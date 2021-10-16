ALLPORT — West Branch quarterback Tyler Biggans ran for 122 yards and two touchdowns, threw for 139 yards and two more scores and came up big on the defensive side of the ball to lead the Warriors to a 36-21 win over Blacklick Valley Friday at L.T. Drivas Memorial Stadium.
“Biggs played hard,” West Branch head coach Kevin Hubler said. “He definitely makes plays for us on both sides of the ball. He has a nose for the ball during big times in the the game.”
Biggans led a strong Warrior rushing attack that totaled 218 yards on 44 carries. Wyatt Schwiderske nearly joined Biggans in the 100-yard club, but settled for 96 on 19 runs, while also scoring a 2-yard TD.
Biggans and Schwiderske alternated runs on the Warriors’ first drive, which covered 65 yards on eight plays and culminated with the Warrior signal caller’s first TD pass of the game. Biggans found Kyle Kolesar for a 15-yard score with 8:10 left in the quarter. Kolesar caught three passes for 46 yards in the game.
West Branch went for 2 but failed, keeping the score 6-0.
The Warriors went for 2 on every TD but the last due to placekicker Emma Bucha being unavailable due to injury.
West Branch found the end zone again with 1:55 left in the first quarter when Biggans scored on a 15-yard run. A Scwiderske 7-yard run and a 15-yard penalty on Blacklick covered the rest of the short 37-yard drive that was set up by a 21-yard Viking punt with another 15-yard infraction tacked on.
Penalties played a big part in the game.
Blacklick Valley was whistled nine times for 74 yards, while West Branch committed eight fouls for 82 yards.
West Branch scored one more time before the half, going 50 yards on just four plays with a Biggans’ 12-yard TD run as the payoff. Biggans also ran in the 2-point conversion to make it 20-0 with 3:14 left in the half.
Biggans set up the drive by sacking Blacklick’s Cody Williams for a 9-yard loss on fourth down.
“I thought the kids played well,” Hubler said. “They really came ready to play tonight. I thought offensively we were balanced and were able to control the line of scrimmage.”
The Vikings were able to get on the scoreboard with 41 seconds left before the break on a Josh Hessler 3-yard run. Blacklick moved the ball 40 yards on seven rushing plays after a good kickoff return. The drive accounted for over half of the Vikings total yards (76) in the first half.
Any momentum the Vikings gained by scoring just before the break was quickly squashed in the third quarter by the Warriors.
West Branch forced Blacklick to go three-and-out on the opening second-half possession, then drove the ball 60 yards on seven plays to reach paydirt.
Schwiderske did much of the heavy lifting in the drive, running four times for 31 yards, and Biggans found Jackson Croyle on a 38-yard scoring strike. Biggans then hit Parker Johnson for the 2-point conversion to make it 28-7 with 7:12 left in the third quarter.
Blacklick hit a big pass play of its own late in the third as Braydon Brown found Williams all alone on the end zone for a 35-yard score with 1:53 left, making the score 28-13.
Neither team could get much traction in the fourth quarter as the defenses took over.
In fact, the West Branch defense, who made life miserable for Vikings quarterbacks much of the game, scored a safety when Biggans sacked Brown, who fumbled the ball out of the end zone at 6:04.
“Defensively we forced some turnovers, which really helped us out,” Hubler said. “I thought we were able to stop the run, which forced them to throw a little more that they wanted to. I’m just really proud of the effort tonight.”
On the ensuing free kick, West Branch recovered an onsides try at the 33 and took seven plays to reach paydirt. Schwiderske scored on a 2-yard run a couple plays after Biggans hit Croyle for a 31-yard gain to convert a fourth down.
Croyle caught three balls for 78 yards.
Blacklick scored one more late TD to set the final.
The Warriors outgained the Vikings 357-159. Blacklick only gained 26 yards on 29 carries. Brown was just 6-of-18 throwing the ball and was intercepted twice by Owen Koleno. Brown also tossed two TD passes.
West Branch improved to 3-5 with the win.
The Warriors host Glendale next week.