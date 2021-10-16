Clearfield, PA (16830)

Today

Rain and scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Morning high of 67F with temps falling to near 55. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy in the evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers after midnight. Low around 45F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.