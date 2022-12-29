A trio of Progressland gridiron all-stars were named to the Pennsylvania Football Writers Class A All-State team on Thursday.
Curwensville’s Dan McGarry (quarterback), Glendale’s Britton Spangle (defensive line) and West Branch’s Tyler Biggans (athlete) all received all-state recognition.
It’s the second all-state selection for McGarry, who threw for 2,065 yards and 21 TDs, while completing 164 of his 305 pass attempts. He added 1,042 yards and 13 rushing touchdowns. McGarry also led the Golden Tide defense with 114.
“This is a great individual accomplishment for Danny, but I’m sure he would be the first to say it is a team accomplishment,” Golden Tide head coach Jim Thompson said. “He relied on a great offensive line and threw the ball to a myriad of WRs and RBs this season.
“He and our offensive coordinator, Justin Marshall, have worked hard for the past three seasons and have compiled two of the best seasons by a QB in our program history. That is a big statement when our program has had QBs like Shawn Sopic, Matt Harnish, Jake Terry, Bryce Timko, Matt Glunt and Jim Gill amongst many other greats. But I would put Danny up near the top of that list.”
McGarry was also an all-state selection last season when he threw for a program, single-season record 2,334 yards to go with 19 TDs. McGarry is also the single-season touchdown pass holder with 21 and has the Tide career passing yards (5,137) and TDs (43) marks.
“Danny is the epitome of a Golden Tide football player,” Thompson said. “He went to games as a kid, was a water boy, played as a player and mentors young aspiring GT football players at our youth camp each summer. He is one of the best young men that I have had the privilege to coach.”
Biggans also enjoyed a record-setting season for West Branch as he broke the Warriors’ single-season mark for yards with 1,881 while running for 27 touchdowns on 267 carries. He threw for 782 yards and eight more scores as well. He also led the team in tackles with 72, and had a sack, two interceptions (returning one for a TD), two fumble recoveries and a caused fumble.
“It is something coaches always preach to players ... hard work pays off,” West Branch head coach Kevin Hubler said. “Biggs worked his tail off during the offseason and deserves every accolade that he was able to achieve this year. Biggs took so many positive steps this year as a player and leader on the team and we are all excited to see what his senior season can bring.”
Biggans has rushed for 2,897 yards and 46 touchdowns and thrown for 2,366 and 21 scores in his career so far and will be key to the Warriors’ success in 2023.
“As a program we feel we are right on the brink of achieving big things,” Hubler said. “Having a player recognized as an all stater speaks to the accomplishments of that player as an individual but also the team as a whole. Our program works extremely hard. I can’t speak highly enough of the players and coaches who come every day willing and eager to get better. We are excited for next year and the future of the program.”
Spangle was a big reason for Glendale’s surge to the postseason, helping the Vikings go 5-1 down the stretch after an 0-4 start to qualify for the postseason.
The two-way stalwart was recognized for his play on the defensive line where he racked up 63 tackles, including 11 for a loss. He also collected 11 sacks, recording one in every game he played in.
“Britt was one of the first players that I met when I took over and I knew from our first practice that he had all of the physical talent to be a dominating player,” Glendale head coach Dave ‘Spank’ Trexler said. “Britton really worked hard and developed over the past four years to earn this honor.
“His talent, toughness, and example has helped change the success of Viking football and set the bar for our program in the near future.
“I am so proud of his efforts and grateful that he is being recognized and representing Glendale football.”
McGarry was one of four QBs on the team, sharing the spotlight with Steelton-Highspire’s Alex Erby, Union’s Brayon Thomas and Our Lady of the Sacred Heart’s Nehemiah Azeem.
Erby was also named the Class A Player of the Year, while Steel-High’s Andrew Erby was tabbed Coach of the Year.
Other athletes named to the team are Muncy’s Branson Eyer, Northern Lehigh’s Nick Frame, Canton’s Weston Bellows and Lakeview’s Mitchell Tingley.
Joining Spangle along the defensive line are Northern Lehigh’s AJ Jimenez, Northern Lehigh, Steel-High’s Eugene Green, Steel-High Marian Catholic’s Jesse Rodino and Tri Valley’s Jacob Scheib.
Northern Cambria’s Cody Dumm (LB) and Cambria Heights’ Tanner Trybus (DB) were the only other D-6 or D-9 athletes to make the team.