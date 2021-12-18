CURWENSVILLE — With a noticeable size advantage in the paint, the Curwensville boys basketball team made it a point to get 6-6 sophomore center Parker Wood involved in the game plan Friday evening at Patton Hall.
Wood helped the Golden Tide run to a 9-2 lead and had eight points in a first quarter that the hosts led over Moshannon Valley 17-10 after one.
The strong inside play opened the perimeter in the second quarter for the Tide, who drilled six 3s in the frame and surged to a 44-18 halftime advantage on the way to a 62-34 victory.
Wood ended the game with 14 points and eight rebounds, which tied teammate Ty Terry for the team lead in boards.
“You have to use a 6-6 kid, “ Curwensville head coach Matt Wassil said. “You’re a bad coach if you don’t. “Parker is a work in progress, but we are seeing good things and we see him getting better almost every day, not just here in games, but in practice.”
“We knew they had a bigger kid, but we didn’t know how big because it was a little hard to tell from film. I didn’t expect him to have that much of an impact,” Mo Valley head coach Justin Rydbom said. “But it also hurt that we were minus our big guy (Chase Shoemaker) too. That played a major factor.”
After Wood and the Tide opened with the 9-2 run, Mo Valley clawed back into the game behind a Kadin Hansel 3-pointer and buckets from Sam Howard, James Hummel and Michael Kitko.
But after seeing its lead cut to two points, Curwensville ended the first on another mini run to take a 7-point advantage to the second quarter.
The Tide scored the first nine points in the second and opened the frame on a 19-2 run behind the hot shooting of Terry, who scored 10 of his game-high 17 points in the quarter.
“We had a few turnovers and missed a lot of shots early in the game,” Rydbom said, “We missed a lot of shots in the beginning of the second quarter, and they just got hot. Once they got hot, I felt like our guys had the wind taken out of their sails.”
It wasn’t just Terry doing the damage in the second frame as Dan McGarry connected for a pair of treys and knocked down three free throws to net nine of his 11 points in the second.
Davis Fleming and Grant Swanson also hit from behind the arc in the second quarter, which the Tide won by a 27-8 count.
“I told the kids that was probably the best first half I’ve seen us play since I’ve come back to coach,” Wassil said. “We got contributions from a lot of guys. We played the right way. We knew they were going to basically try to box-and-1 Ty to try to keep him out of the game, and our other guys stepped up. And I told Ty he probably played the best first half I’ve seem him play too because he was a willing passer and he followed the game plan and got so many guys involved.”
Terry and Fleming each had four assists in the game, most coming in the first half.
Curwensville got up by as many as 33 points in the third quarter after Wood established himself in the paint again after sitting much of the second quarter with two fouls. Wood scored six points and Terry netted five as the Tide won the frame 13-11.
With a running clock due to the mercy rule and neither team shooting particularly well in the fourth, both the Tide and Knights only scored five points apiece.
“Our problem this year is not going to be on offense as long as we move the ball and play together,” Wassil said. “We played together in the first half. The second half I wasn’t real pleased with us as a unit. But when we play together and play off of Ty’s talent and get other guys as willing contributors, we’re going to be OK.”
While Wassil wasn’t too excited by the second half, Rydbom was pleased by the Black Knight’s play over the final two frames.
“I challenged the guys to come out and win the second half,” Rydbom said. “And they responded. We played defense. We held them in check. We only gave up 18 points in the second half. But we still didn’t make shots. We have to get our shots to start falling.”
Hummel led the Black Knights with 12 points. Howard added six points and grabbed eight rebounds. Kitko picked up seven boards and three steals.
Mo Valley fell to 0-3 overall and in the Inter County Conference and 0-2 in the Moshannon Valley League.
Curwensville improved 1-2 overall and 1-1 in both the ICC and MVL.
Both teams return to action on Monday.
The Golden Tide travel to Glendale, while the Black Knights host Bellwood-Antis.
Moshannon Valley—34
Kitko 2 0-0 4, Hansel 2 0-2 5, Webb 2 0-0 4, Hummel 4 4-6 12, Howard 3 0-0 6, Evans 1 0-0 2, Kephart 0 1-2 1, Reifer 0 0-0 0, Gardner 0 0-0 0. Totals: 14 5-10 34.
Curwensville—62
Swanson 1 0-0 3, English 2 0-0 4, Wood 6 2-3 14, McGarry 3 3-4 11, Terry 7 0-0 17, Sutika 2 0-0 4, Fleming 2 0-0 6, Wassil 1 0-0 3, Luzier 0 0-0 0, Holland 0 0-0 0, Colton 0 0-0 0. Totals: 24 5-7 62.
Three-pointers: Hansel; Terry 3, McGarry 2, Fleming 2, Wassil, Swanson.
Score by Quarters
Mo Valley 10 8 11 5—34
Curwensville 17 27 13 5—62