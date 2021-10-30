CURWENSVILLE — Curwensville has featured the most prolific passing attack in program history this season under offensive coordinator Justin Marshall, but Friday’s dreary weather conditions were more conducive to the old school Golden Tide ground attack.
And, that just what Marshall and head coach Jim Thompson threw at West Branch as the Golden Tide ripped off big plays on the ground in a 32-21 Senior Night victory at Coach Andy Evanko Stadium.
Fittingly, it was a senior who did a majority of the damage for the Golden Tide in an Andy Evanko-type game as Thad Butler churned out 257 yards on just 13 carries while scoring on runs of 76, 48 and 69 yards.
Those first two touchdown runs during a weird first half that saw Curwensville take a 20-14 lead to locker room despite running just 11 plays. Quarterback Danny McGarry added a 36-yard TD run in the final minute of the half to give the Tide the lead at the break. The Tide ran for 305 yards as a team.
Otherwise, West Branch played keep away most of the night, with the Warriors finishing with a 61-33 advantage in plays run. That number was even more lopsided in the first half (38-11).
However, the Warriors struggled to finish off a couple long drives which proved to be the difference in the Golden Tide’s two-score victory. Curwensville finished with a slight edge in total yards, 350-333.
West Branch got the opening kickoff and marched right down the field with Wyatt Schiderske and Tyler Biggans trading carries. Schwiderske powered the Warriors with 31 carries for for 161 yards on the night, while Biggans had 14 for 69 before exiting in the game in the second half.
The Warriors drove from their 33 down to the Curwensville 24 on that opening drive before they decided to go to the air. However, Biggans threw back-to-back incompletions as the Warriors turned the ball over on downs after nine plays.
Curwensville wasted little time finding the end zone as Butler turned the corner on a sweep, broke a tackle on the sideline and sprinted down the sideline for a 76-yard touchdown on its first play. Jake Mullins extra point made it 7-0 with 7:41 left in the first quarter.
West Branch answered right back with another long drive, this time finishing off a nine-play drive with a touchdown.
The key play of the drive was a 26-yard pass by Jackson Croyle to Kyle Kolesar. Biggans then ripped off a 21-yard run on third-and-5 before powering his way in from the 1 on the ensuing play. Dakota Fetteroff’s extra point tied the game a 7-7.
The defenses then took over for a spell as the Tide were forced to punt, while the Warriors turned the ball over on downs for a second time early in the second quarter.
Curwensville got the ball at the West Branch 48 on the change of possession and Butler quickly regained the lead for the Tide (13-7) with a 48-yard TD run. A bad snap doomed the extra point as Mullins never got the chance to kick it.
A pass interference call on the Golden Tide jump-started the Warriors’ esnuing drive, as they quickly drove into the red zone at the Tide on a short screen pass and five runs by Schwiderske and Biggans.
Disaster struck for the Warriors on third-and-11 at the 15 though, as Biggans lofted a pass towards the end zone that was picked off by Ty Terry at the 2-yard line.
The turnover only momentarily slowed down West Branch though, as the Warriors forced a quick punt and got the ball back at the Tide 43 with 1:35 left in the half.
Croyle went deep on the first play and hit Azadio Vargas down the seam for 42 yards to the Tide 1. Schwiderske powered in from there, with Fetteroff’s kick giving the Warriors a 14-13 advantage with 51 seconds on the clock. Croyle completed 3 of 5 passes for 71 yards.
The half was far from over though, as McGarry hit Mullins for 10 yards on the first playoff the Tide’s ensuing drive. A 15-yard facemask penalty on the Warriors on the play moved the ball into West Branch territory at the 36.
McGarry then called his own number on a quarterback draw and broke free up the middle untouched for a 36-yard touchdown run with 26 seconds remaining. Mullins extra point put the Tide up 20-14.
Curwensville carried that monetum into the second half and started the third quarter with a bang as it drove 63 yards to paydirt on just five plays to extend its lead.
Terry hauled in a 29-yard catch on the first play before Butler rumbled 20 on the second. Terry had just two catches for 25 yards on the night.
Curwensville found the end zone three plays later when McGarry hit senior Andrew Freyer on a 10-yard scoring pass. Mullins extra point was blocked after a bad snap messed up the timing as the Tide led 26-14 just 2:32 into the third.
The teams then traded turnovers in the quarter.
Biggans fumbled on a strip sack as he looked to pass, and Curwensville’s Cooper Spencer pounded on the loose ball. However, the Warriors got the ball back five plays later when Parker Johnson picked off a McGarry pass at his own 42.
West Branch picked up a pair of first downs but was forced to punt and pinned the Tide at their own 10 on a 35-yard boot.
Butler picked up a first down on runs of nine and five yards to give the Tide some breathing room at the 24. Butler was back in the end zone three plays later as he took a toss to the left and outran the Warrior defense for a 69-yard score to make it 32-14 with 8:22 left in the game. Mullins had another extra point blocked on a bad snap.
West Branch put one final score late in the game as Landen Pase scored on a 19-yard run with 1:40 to play. Fetteroff’s extra point set the final at 32-21. Pase had four catches for 31 yards.
Curwensville (6-4) now waits to see who they play in the upcoming District 9 Class A playoffs.
West Branch finished the season with a 3-7 record.