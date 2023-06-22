HYDE — The Curwensville 12U All-Star team piled up 13 runs in a momentum-swinging third inning Wednesday at the Bison Sports Complex, propelling it to a 16-11 victory over Clearfield in a District 5 Little League loser’s bracket elimination game.
Curwensville scored all the runs while only coming up with two hits in the inning. It had just four in the game, but took full advantage of 20 walks issued by two Clearfield pitchers.
“I was a little nervous that we would ease up and maybe not finish,” Curwensville head coach Rick Wheeler said. “And it was close. Clearfield battled back. Give them credit. They didn’t stop. They played hard. But our girls did too.”
Ursula Farley got the third inning started with a single and Allianna Sykes reached on an error (that scored Farley) before five straight walks and a wild pitch pushed four more runs across the plate.
Kelsie Best’s bases-loaded groundout chased home two more runs before Makayla Danko plated another with the second hit of the frame.
Two Clearfield errors, a wild pitch, a bases-loaded walk to Farley in her second plate appearance of the inning and an RBI on an Abby Covert fielder’s choice completed the 13-run inning which saw Clearfield throw 81 pitches, while walking nine batters.
“We were patient at the plate,” Wheeler said. “We made sure that the ball was in the zone if we were going to hit it. If not, we let it go.”
“We kind of felt like we had control of the game with the exception of that one inning,” Clearfield coach Andy Spencer said. “But we had trouble finding the strike zone and unfortunately we allowed it to get away from us.”
Trailing 14-3 heading to the home half of the fourth, Clearfield did not go away quietly.
Carrie Gardner and Zoey Rosenbaum led off the inning with back-to-back infield singles. Gardner eventually scored on a wild pitch and Rosenbaum made it 14-5 when Lily McBride plated her with an RBI groundout.
The two runs staved off the 10-run rule.
Curwensville went back on top by 10 with a run in the top of the fifth as Dani Sutika’s one-out single knocked in Farley, who walked. Farley had a single and two walks and scored three runs in the game.
Needing to score to once again keep the game going, Clearfield pushed three runs across in the bottom of the fifth.
Kendall Spencer’s two-run single plated Ella Merrow and Jordyn Lazauskas, who walked and reached on an error, respectively. Spencer scored later in the inning on a wild pitch.
Curwensville added a run in the top of the sixth as Best drew a one-out walk, then advanced around the bases on three wild pitches.
Clearfield scored three more times in the bottom of the sixth, getting an RBI groundout from Lazauskas and a run-producing single off the bat of Gardner, who knocked in Spencer.
Gardner was 3-for-3 with a walk in the game, while Spencer was 2-for-2 with a walk and a hit by pitch. She scored two runs, knocked in two and had a double, the only extra-base hit by either team.
But Clearfield’s comeback attempt fell short as Curwensville pitcher Eliza Aughenbaugh ended things with a strikeout — her sixth in her four innings of work.
“These girls are impressive,” Spencer said. “They really showed their true character coming back from that big deficit. Twice we battled back from a run rule and we got it into the sixth inning. Unfortunately we just ran out of outs.
“I couldn’t be more proud of these girls and the way they battled.”
“My hats off to Clearfield,” Wheeler said. “They’re good competitors. And our girls came through. So we’ll see how we do in the next one.”
Curwensville advances to play Four Leaf Clover Friday at Morrisdale in another loser’s bracket elimination game. Four Leaf took down State College 13-8 on Wednesday.
NOTES: Tess Wheeler drew four walks in the game, while Aughenabugh took three. Best and Sydney Hoyt each walked twice. McBride, Callie Natoli and Rosenbaum all scored two runs apiece for Clearfield, which outhit Curwensville 10-4.
Curwensville—16
Hoyt 2b 2100, Covert cf-lf 3102, Aughenbaugh 3b-p 1101, Koval ss 3100, Best 1b 2202, Danko lf-cf 3111, Wheeler eh 0100, Smay p-eh 4111, Neeper eh 1100, Farley rf-3b 1311, Sykes eh-rf 2200, Sutika c 2111. Totals: 24-16-3-9.
Clearfield—11
McBride 2b-p-2b 4211, C. Natoli c 3211, Merrow ss 3110, Lazauskas 1b 3101, Spencer 3b 2222, Roberts p-2b-p 2000, Gardner cf 3131, Rosenbaum rf 3210, A. Natoli lf 3010, Stephens eh 2000. Totals: 28-11-10-6.
Score by Innings
Curwensville 01(13) 011—16 4 4
Clearfield 11 1 233—11 10 4
LOB—Curwensville 10, Clearfield 9. 2B—Spencer. HBP—Spencer (by Aughenbaugh). SB—Aughenbaugh, Danko 2, Wheeler, Sutika, Covert; McBride 2, Merrow 2, Roberts 2, C. Natoli. CS—Lazauskas (by Sutika). WP—Smay 2, Aughenbaugh 9; Roberts 8, McBride 4. PB—Sutika 2.
Pitching
Curwensville: Smay—2 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 2 SO; Aughenbaugh—4 IP, 8 H, 9 R, 6 ER, 6 BB, 6 SO.
Clearfield: Roberts—3 2/3 IP, 2 H, 7 R, 4 ER, 10 BB, 8 SO; McBride—2 1/3 IP, 2 H, 9 R, 2 ER, 10 BB, 1 SO.
WP—Aughenbaugh. LP—Roberts.
Time—2:02.