HOUTZDALE — Riley Best tossed a shortened no-hitter and clubbed her 15th home run of the season Monday to lead the Glendale softball team to a 16-0 victory over host Moshannon Valley on Monday. The game lasted just four innings due to the 10-run rule.
Best struck out nine of the 13 batters she faced and allowed only a leadoff walk to Damsel cleanup hitter Madison McCoy in the top of the second inning.
“We just told Riley to make her pitches and trust her defense. She has a great defense behind her,” Glendale head coach Bruce Vereshack said. “Sometimes I think she has a tendency to overthrow, but not today. She was snapping off pitches. All her pitches looked good today.”
Best’s 2-run blast that punctuated a 10-run fourth inning extended her team and Progressland record for home runs in a season.
The Lady Viking offense backed Best’s effort in the circle by racking up 14 hits.
Jillian Taylor and Alyssa Sinclair led the way with seven hits and seven RBIs combined. Taylor was 4-for-4 with a double, three runs scored and two RBIs, while Sinclair went 3-for-3 with three runs scored and five RBIs. Sinclair was a triple short of the cycle and had an inside-the -park, 3-run home run in the fourth.
“Jillian is batting over .500 and Alyssa is probably around.400 now,” Bruce Vereshack said. “We have a goal to break the school record for hits in a season and we have to be close.”
Mo Valley pitcher Annabeth Anderson worked out of a bit of a jam in the top of the first inning after hitting Madison Peterson with a pitch and issuing a walk to Alyson Buterbaugh to send the game to the bottom of the first scoreless.
“The Anderson girl is young, but she’s a good, little pitcher,” Bruce Vereshack said. “She’s pitched pretty well this year, but I thought we did what we had to do against her.”
After Best struck out the side, Taylor and Caitlyn Rydbom began the second with consecutive singles in front of Sinclair, who knocked in the first two runs of the game with a double before scoring on a Best sacrifice fly.
Best issued her base on balls to McCoy to open the bottom of the second then recorded three more strikeouts to send the game to the top of the third with Glendale in front 3-0.
There, the Lady Vikings tacked on three more runs, getting a 2-run single from Rydbom, who plated Kelly Kasaback and Taylor after the duo opened the inning with consecutive singles.
Rydbom’s courtesy runner Koltlyn Cavalet was thrown out at home later in the inning. But Sinclair, who singled and moved to second when Best drew a walk, ended up scoring when she stole third and raced home when the throw was errant.
Glendale put things out of reach with the 10-run fourth.
Glendale sent 14 batters to the plate in the inning, which was highlighted by the Best and Sinclair home runs.
Taylor was 2-for-2 in the inning with an RBI single her first time up and a run-producing double in her second at bat of the frame. Buterbaugh added an RBI single, while Kasaback knocked in a run with a double.
Kasaback and Rydbom each had two hits to join Sinclair and Taylor with multiple hits.
“They’re a good hitting team,” Mo Valley head coach Joe Vereshack said. “And they’re strong defensively. But I’m not disappointed in my girls. They showed a little bit of fight early on. And we had to oversome some things that were out of our hands today.
“We’re a young squad. We’ll build and go from here.”
Moshannon Valley ended its season with a 5-13 record. The Damsels were 0-5 in the MVL and 3-10 in the ICC.
With the win, Glendale finished its regular season with a record of 17-3. The Lady Vikings also clinched a first-place tie in the Moshannon Valley League with West Branch with a 5-1 mark. Glendale and West Branch are also tied atop the ICC North with 13-1 records.
The Lady Vikings now await the District 6 class A playoff brackets.
Glendale—16
Best p 2113, Romano cr 0000, Peterson cf 3110, Ka. Cavalet 2b 3100, Buterbaugh 3b 2111, McNitt pr 0100, Kasaback lf 4221, Taylor ss 4342, Rydbom c 3022, Ko. Cavalet cr 0200, Sinclair 1b 3335, Weld rf 3110. Totals: 27-16-14-14.
Moshannon Valley—0
T. Martin c 2000, O’Donnell cf 2000, Anderson p-ss 2000, McCoy ss-p 1000, A. Robison 1b 1000, C. Robison 3b 1000, Berg lf 1000, L. Martin 2b 1000, Fox rf 1000. Totals: 12-0-0-0.
Score by Innings
Glendale 033 (10)—16 14 0
Mo Valley 000 0— 0 0 4
Errors—T. Martin, Berg, C. Robison 2. LOB—Glendale 6, Moshannon Valley 1. 2B—Sinclair, Kasaback, Taylor. HR—Sinclair (ITP, 2 on, 4th), Best (1 on, 4th). SF—Best. HBP—Peterson (by Anderson), Ka. Cavalet (by Anderson). SB—Sinclair, Rydbom. WP—Anderson 4, McCoy. PB—T. Martin.
Pitching
Glendale: Best—4 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 9 SO.
Moshannon Valley: Anderson—3 1/3 IP, 12 H, 13 R, 11 ER, 4 BB, 1 SO; McCoy—2/3 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 SO.
WP—Best. LP—Anderson.