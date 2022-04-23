HYDE — A day after clobbering a monster home run against Philipsburg-Osceola, Clearfield’s Olivia Bender was at it again.
The Lady Bison catcher and cleanup hitter smacked a pair of long balls against Tyrone Friday at the Bison Sports Complex to lead her team to a 5-0 victory over the Lady Eagles.
Bender belted a 2-run shot in the first inning, then added a solo bomb in the third. She didn’t get another chance as the Lady Eagles intentionally walked her in her final two plate appearances.
“Livi is seeing the ball really well right now,” Clearfield head coach Derek Danver said. “It seems like if they are throwing her a strike, she’s putting it over the fence.
“She joked with me coming around third on the one that it was just like batting practice. When I throw it to her (in batting practice), just about every ball ends up over the fence.”
While Bender was supplying the offense, her battery-mate Emma Hipps had Tyrone baffled at the plate.
After giving up a one-out single and walk in the first inning, Hipps found her groove. She only allowed two more singles the rest of the way, while striking out 14 Lady Eagles. Hipps struck out the side in the second and third innings and had a run of 11 batters where she fanned nine.
Hipps has now tossed three straight shutouts.
“I feel like every time we get out here and get to play, Emma’s looking stronger and stronger,” Danver said.
Much like Thursday’s 8-0 win over P-O, the Lady Bison struck quickly, scoring four in the first.
Ruby Singleton led off with a base hit, scorching a single to center on an 0-2 pitch.
Hipps followed with an infield single, hitting a low liner just off the top of the glove of Lady Eagle second baseman Kate Brodzina’s outstretched glove.
Lauren Ressler plated both Singleton and Hipps with a double to the gap on another 0-2 pitch.
Bender drilled the next pitch from Maci Lingenfelter well over the left-center field wall to make it 4-0.
Lingenfelter recovered to strike out the next two Lady Bison and got the final out on a popout to third.
“I told the girls, ‘great job crushing the ball at the beginning of the game,’” Danver said. “We piled some runs on and gave ourselves a lead. But we kind of let off the gas pedal again.
“We did have runners on base, so it’s not like we weren’t hitting the ball. We just weren’t getting them across the plate. So, that’s something we need to work on and hopefully we can start scoring later in games.”
Lingenfelter certainly had a little to do with that.
After surrendering four runs on four hits in the first, she settled in and only gave up one more run on Bender’s solo shot in third, while scattering five more hits and walking four — including two intentional walks of Bender. Lingenfelter also struck out six, while stranding seven Lady Bison base runners over the final three innings.
“There were some innings when we had some runners on. We had a runner on third and less than two out a few times and she held us off the scoreboard,” Danver said. “So I thought she did a pretty nice job.”
Lady Bison Alexis Bumbarger was stranded on base three times in the game. She was 2-for-2 with a double and a walk. Her double led off the second inning and hit just about a foot short of the top of the left field wall.
“She had a really good day at the plate,” Danver said. “I thought she had her first career home run on the one, and I was hoping for it. But she had a good at bat there and good at bats throughout the game.”
With the win, Clearfield improved to 5-0 overall and 5-0 in the Mountain League.
Tyrone dipped to 5-3 overall and 4-2 in league play.
The Lady Bison return to action Monday, traveling to Punxsutawney in a non-league matchup.
Tyrone—0
K. Brodzina 2b 3000, Pearson c 3010, M. Brodzina ss 2010, M. Tuskovich 1b 3000, Beeman lf 3000, Lingenfelter p 3010, T. Tuskovich cf 3000, Sam Shaw dp 3000, Robinson rf 3000, Summer Shaw (flex) 3b 0000. Totals: 26-0-2-0.
Clearfield—5
Singleton cf 3110, Hipps p 4120, Ressler 1b 4112, Bender c 2223, Fedder ss 4010, Benton rf 2000, Hertlein 2b 3000, Bumbarger 3b 2020, Cole dp 1000, Twigg (flex) lf 1000. Totals: 26-5-9-5.
Score by Innings
Tyrone 000 000 0—0 3 0
Clearfield 401 000 x—5 9 2
Errors—Hipps, Ressler. LOB—Tyrone 6, Clearfield 9. DP—Tyrone. 2B—Ressler, Bumbarger. HR—Bender 2 (2 on, 1st; solo, 3rd). SAC—Twigg. HBP—Singleton (by Lingenfelter). SB—M. Brodzina, Lingenfelter. WP—Lingenfelter 2. PB—Bender.
Pitching
Tyrone: Lingenfelter—6 IP, 9 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 4 BB, 6 SO.
Clearfield: Hipps—7 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 14 SO.
WP—Hipps (5-0). LP—Lingenfelter.
Time—1:25.