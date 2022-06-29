MORRISDALE — The Bald Eagle Area 12U All-Star softball team plated two runs in the bottom of the fifth inning and starting pitcher Harlee Witherite finished off her complete game with a scoreless sixth to beat Four Leaf/Philipsburg-Osceola 7-6 in the District 5, 12U Little League title game Wednesday at Morrisdale.
The win forces a winner-take-all final Friday since both teams now have one loss in the double elimination tournament.
Bald Eagle scored its two runs in the fifth thanks in large part to three crucial errors. Both teams committed five errors in the game and only four of the 13 combined runs were earned.
“It wasn’t clean on either side, that’s for sure,” Four Leaf/Philipsburg-Osceola head coach Andy Thorp said. “It was a tough way to lose.
“We struggled with the bats a little bit too. I think if we would have been stronger with the bats, we would have been OK.”
Lilly Harter started BEA’s fifth inning rally with one out by reaching on an outfield error that allowed her to motor all the way to third.
Witherite followed with an RBI single to plate Harter, tying the game at 6-6. Witherite was 2-for-3 in the game and had an RBI in each at bat.
After a Kenze Chambers single, Ella King reached on another error, this one in the infield, allowing Witherite to score.
Four Leaf/PO pitcher Macie Bush got out of the inning with no further damage done by striking out the next two BEA batters.
But Four Leaf/PO was unable to push a run across in the top of the sixth as Witherite was able to get a groundout to end it after McKenna Thorp hit a two-single and advanced to second on a wild pitch.
Four Leaf/PO opened the scoring with an unearned run in the first when Bryer Cutler’s RBI groundout plated Bella Nelson, who had reached on an infield throwing error.
BEA answered with two runs in the bottom of the first as Guenot and Harter hit consecutive one-out triples and Witherite added an RBI groundout. The trio combined to go 5-for-9 with six runs scored and four RBIs.
“Their top of the lineup is pretty strong,” Thorp said.
Four Leaf/PO regained the lead in the third, scoring four runs on two hits and the help of three BEA errors.
Thorp walked, stole second and advanced to third on an error before scoring on Haylie Koptchak’s ground ball. Koptchak was safe at first on another error.
After a Nelson single, Cutler picked up her second RBI groundout of the game to make it 3-2.
Lindsey Bainey followed with a double to score Nelson and later came home when Sofie McCracken reached on a two-out error.
Trailing 5-2, BEA scored two in the home half of the third after an error on what should have been the last out extended the inning. Guenot, who had a two-out single, scored on the error. Witherite followed with a run-producing single.
Four Leaf/P-O made it 6-4 in the top of the fourth on a Nelson RBI single. Her infield hit plated Aubrey Chutko, who led off the inning by reaching on an error.
BEA got the run back in the bottom of the inning when Carley Guenot’s infield single chased home Ella King, who also reached on an infield single before stealing second and moving to third on an error.
BEA then got a big defensive play in the fifth to keep it to a one-run deficit.
After Bainey led off with a single and moved to second on a groundout, she stole third base.
Witherite got a strikeout for the second out of the inning and Four Leaf/PO decided to try to make something happen on the base paths, attempting to steal home on the throw back to the pitcher.
But Witherite was able to get the ball back to catcher Harter, who got the tag down on Bainey to record the crucial out, setting the stage for BEA’s fifth-inning rally and eventual victory.
“We were trying to see if we could make something happen,” Thorp said. “They made a good play.”
Bainey and Nelson led Four Leaf/PO with two hits apiece.
Bush tossed five innings and allowed seven hits. She struck out five and did not walk a batter. Only two of the seven runs she gave up were earned.
Witherite gave up six runs (just two earned) on six hits, while walking one batter and striking out four.
The teams face off Friday at 6 p.m. at Port Matilda for the District 5 crown.
“We just need to keep our heads up and go out and play.”
Four Leaf/P-O—6
Koptchak rf-ss 4101, Nelson cf 3221, Cutler 2b 2002, O’Hare ph 1000, Bainey c 3120, Bush p 3000, McCracken lf 2000, Bucha ph 1000, Selvage ss 2010, Miller ph-rf 1000, Meersand 1b 2000, Chutko ph 1100, Thorp 3b 2110. Totals: 27-6-6-4.
Bald Eagle Area—7
Clark ss 3000, M. Guenot 2b 3220, Harter c 3311, Witherite p 3123, Chambers 1b 3011, King 3b 3110, Stamm lf 2000, Berger ph 1000, Yeaney cf 1000, C. Guenot cf 2011, Jones rf 1000, Gavlock rf 1000. Totals: 26-7-7-6.
Score by Innings
Four Leaf/P-O 104 100—6 6 5
Bald Eagle 202 12x—7 7 5
LOB—Four Leaf/PO 4, BEA 4. 2B—Bainey. 3B—M. Guenot, Harter. SB—Selvage, Thorp, Bainey; King. CS—Bainey. WP—Witherite 3. PB—Bainey 1; Harter 1.
Pitching
Four Leaf/PO: Bush—5 IP 7 H, 7 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 5 SO.
Bald Eagle Area: Witherite—6 IP, 6 H, 6 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 4 SO.
WP—Witherite. LP—Bush.
Time—1:22.