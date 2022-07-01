HOUTZDALE — The Mo Valley 12U Little League All-Star team dug itself a big hole in Thursday’s winner’s bracket game against Bald Eagle Area, committing five first-inning errors and falling behind 10-0 before coming to bat.
Mo Valley fought back, but simply couldn’t catch the visitors, who rapped 14 hits and scored at least three runs in every inning on the way to a 20-9 victory at Randy Tubo Memorial Field. The game lasted just four innings due to the 10-run rule
BEA sent 13 batters to the plate in the first with Isaac Johnson providing much of the offense, blasting a pair of home runs in the frame.
His first came two pitches after Drew Nagle reached on Mo Valley’s first error, giving BEA a 2-0 advantage. His second blast was a 3-run shot that put the exclamation point on the 10-run inning
In between, Wolf Jackson and Nagle hit RBI singles, Riley Bucha had a run-producing groundout and two more runs scored on Mo Valley errors. Only one of BEA’s 10 first-inning runs was earned.
“We started Trey Washell on the hill. He’s a 10-year-old and he did his job,” Mo Valley head coach Aaron Reifer said. “He threw strikes. But we had too many errors. You can’t make that many errors and win ball games, especially against a high-caliber team like Bald Eagle.
“They hit the ball and we had the opportunity to make plays and it just didn’t happen tonight.”
Mo Valley fought back in the bottom of the first, scoring three runs off BEA starter Jackson, who walked Brady Mihalko and Cash Reifer to start the inning before allowing an RBI single to Bo Washell, an RBI groundout to Harrison Snyder and uncorking a wild pitch that allowed Washell to score.
Jackson then struck out the side to limit the damage.
Bald Eagle plated four more runs in the second inning, batting around again.
Bucha, Jackson and Nagle each smacked run-scoring singles, while Wyatt Stimer added a sacrifice fly. The first five BEA batters of the second inning reached base.
Trailing 14-3, Mo Valley refused to go away quietly, putting four runs of its own on the board in the home half of the second.
Evan Krause led off with a walk and moved to second on a wild pitch before Mihalko’s one-out infield single pushed him to third.
Mihalko stole second, drawing an errant throw from the catcher that allowed Krause to score, while also racing home on the play.
After Reifer was hit by a pitch, Bo Washell delivered an RBI double before scoring on a Snyder single.
Ater Trey Washell followed with a base hit and Jacob Tarbay walked, BEA went to its bullpen, bringing in Takoda Ripka, who ended the inning with a bases-loaded strikeout.
BEA then pushed three runs across in the top of the third to take a 17-7 advantage and putting itself in position to secure a 3-inning, 10-run rule victory.
But Mo Valley again responded, scoring two runs off Ripka without the benefit of a hit to make the score 17-9 and force a fourth inning.
There, BEA scored three runs in the top, doing all its damage after two outs.
Nolan Butterworth smacked a run-scoring double and Stimer added a 2-run single before BEA turned the ball back over to Ripka, who set Mo Valley down in order to end it.
Ripka tossed the final 2 2/3 innings and allowed two runs. He did not give up a hit, but walked two. while striking out five.
Nick Woodward was 3-for-3 with three runs scored for BEA, which got two hits apiece from Nagle, Johnson, Bucha and Jackson.
Johnson’s five RBI’s paced the team, but he nearly added three more in the fourth, just missing his third home run by inches as it was just foul down the left field line.
Stimer added four RBIs, while Nagle collected three.
Bo Washell led Mo Valley with two hits, two runs scored and three RBIs. Mihalko had a hit, two walks and scored three times. Reifer also scored two runs, while Snyder knocked in two.
With the win, Bald Eagle advances to the winner’s bracket final, hosting State College on Tuesday.
Mo Valley slips to the loser’s bracket where it will travel to Curwensville on Saturday. Curwensville eliminated Four Leaf 5-4 in Thursday’s other loser’s bracket contest.
“I told the kids it’s gut-check time,” Reifer said. “We’re going to try to battle back. (Curwensville) has a good pitching staff over there. i’m excited to see what is going to happen. It’s going to be a battle.”
Bald Eagle Area—20
Stimer c 3114, Nagle 1b 5223, Johnson 2b-p-ss 3225, Ripka ss-p 4110, Woodward cf 3330, Jones 3b-2b 1300, Bucha lf-3b 3222, Woodring rf 1100, Catherman rf 1200, Fisher lf 0100, Wolf p-1b 2121, Butterworth 3b 1111. Totals: 27-20-14-16.
Mo Valley—9
Mihalko ss 1310, Reifer c 1200, B. Washell 1b-p-3b 2223, Tekely 3b-1b 3012, Snyder cf-p-2b 2010, Holes 1000, T. Washell p-cf 2000, Tarbay 1000, Clark ph-p-1b 2000, E. Krause rf 1100, Keith lf 1000, Vigilante lf 0100. Totals: 17-9-5-5.
Score by Innings
Bald Eagle (10)43 3—20 14 1
Mo Valley 342 0— 9 5 7
LOB—Bald Eagle Area 6, Mo Valley 4. DP—Mo Valley 1. 2B—Butterworth; B. Washell. HR—Johnson 2 (1 on, 1st, 2 on, 1st). SAC—Catherman. HBP—Jones (by T. Washell); Reifer (by Wolf). SF—Stimer; B. Washell. SB—Woodward; Mihalko, T. Washell. WP—Wolf 2, Johnson 1, Ripka 1; B. Washell, Clark, Tarbay.
Pitching
Bald Eagle Area: Wolf—1 1/3 IP, 2 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 3 BB, 3 SO; Johnson—0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 0 SO; Ripka—2 2/3 IP, O H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 5 SO.
Mo Valley: T. Washell—2/3 IP, 5 H, 9 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO; Snyder—1/3 IP, 3 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 0 SO; B. Washell—1 1/3 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 1 SO; Clark—1 1/3 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 0 ER, 4 BB, 0 SO; Tarbay—1/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO.
WP—Ripka. LP—T. Washell.
Time—1:58.