WINGATE — Coach Jeff Vroman and the Philipsburg Mountaineers came to Bald Eagle looking to spoil the Eagle’s homecoming dreams, but instead walked away empty-handed with a 42-13 defeat.
The Mounties managed to offer up 111 total yards of total offense, but were held to 13 total points scored throughout the game.
Ben Gustkey started at quarterback for Philipsburg, but couldn’t seem to mount much of an offense against the blue and gold defense. He went 3 for 11 on passing attempts with two interceptions, and ran the ball for just 19 yards.
Carson Nagle, Bald Eagle’s quarterback, led the way, throwing four touchdowns for the Eagles. He accumulated over 160 total yards off offense through the air.
Bald Eagle also displayed a solid running game, with its other two touchdowns coming from two of their running backs — Tre Greene and Camron Watkins. These scores gave the Eagles a 42-0 lead by mid-third quarter.
The Eagles had a hot first half, putting up 35 points, and up until the bench players were put in, held the Mounties to very few scoring opportunities.
Bald Eagle scored on their first drive of the game, with Nagle notching his first touchdown of the night.
Later on in the half, Nagle lit up the Mountie’s secondary again, this time dropping an 81-yard pass to his receiver, taking their lead up to 21-0. The Eagles would go on to score two more touchdowns in the half.
Another score after half time would lead to both teams putting in their bench players, and P-O began to crawl back into this one.
Late in the third, Mountie running back Jakodi Jones would punch a 4-yard run into the end zone, giving Philipsburg-Osceola their first points of the game.
Bald Eagle’s backup quarterback, Nick Wible, would break free for a 45-yard run play on the following possession, but in the following plays P-O’s defense stood firm to force the Eagles to kick a field goal, which they missed.
After regaining possession, the Mounties swapped quarterbacks, and freshman Zach Meyers entered the game. He went 2/2 on passing, with 69 yards to his name.
After a few big gains through the air, Myers would hand the ball off to running back Dawson Snyder, who after shaking off a defender, waltzed into the endzone for an easy 3-yard score.
It was all too-little-too-late for the Mounties though, as Bald Eagle would go on to run the clock out, winning this ballgame 42-13.
Bald Eagle now moves to 4-3 overall and 4-1 in Mountain League play. The Eagles play the Huntington Bearcats at Alumni Field on Friday.
This loss puts the Mounties at 1-6 overall and 0-6 record in the Mountain League. Philipsburg-Osceola travels to North Star (Boswell) next week, where they’ll take on the 2-4 Cougars. They will then finish their season on a two-game home stretch against Montgomery and Ridgway.