ALLPORT — After having just one lead of 3-2 to start the game, the Bald Eagle Area girls basketball team didn’t find itself in a position to win Wednesday’s championship game of the West Branch Holiday Tournament until 3:06 left in the game.
After trailing most of the entire game, the Lady Eagles put together a flurry of points in just over a minute, taking the lead for good with 1:33 to play, en route to the 43-38 victory.
“We knew they had some shooters and that they could get hot,” said West Branch head coach Justin Koleno. “Those shots at the end of the game, you’d love for them to rattle out and not cost you.
“But really it’s the turnovers we had at the beginning of the game that allowed them to be close enough to scrape their way back.
“Absolute kudos to those girls. We know each other pretty well. They played the exact same game against us this summer. They just scrap it out until the end. We knew we were going to be in for one like that at the end.”
The game was all Lady Warriors from the start, as they led 12-6 after one quarter.
West Branch led by as many as nine in the third quarter, taking the 27-18 advantage midway through the frame.
The duo of Jenna Mertz and Katrina Cowder worked well together to get points on the board.
Emmie Parks, Mertz and Cowder all had good rebounding numbers, with Parks leading all rebounders with 16. Mertz had 10 for her second double-double in as many days.
“The rebounding was there,” Koleno said. “Bald Eagle plays a game of short possessions so you’ll get a lot of shots on both ends. We kind of run back and forth.
“I thought we crashed the boards well. BEA has length all across the board. I didn’t think we got bullied underneath. I think we stayed pretty even with them.”
West Branch led 33-27 in the fourth before BEA began its comeback.
Katie Snyder was fouled on a putback attempt and hit one of her two allotted free throws.
A rebound by Abby Hoover on the second missed shot, made it 33-31 West Branch with just over three minutes to play.
Mertz went 1-of-2 at the line after being fouled to make it 34-31.
Hoover drained a three to tie it at 34-34 with 3:09 to play.
Ally Shingledecker hit two free throws for West Branch to make it 36-34, before teammate Erin Godin also went to the line where she it one of her shots to make it 37-34 in favor of the hosts.
But the Lady Eagles weren’t done yet, as Khloe Cunningham drained her only bucket of the game — a huge three from the corner to tie it back up at 37-37.
It was all Bald Eagle Area from there, as Maddie Perry had a bucket to give the Lady Eagles the lead for good at 1:49.
The Lady Eagles closed out the game on a 4-1 run in the final 1:33 to take the 43-38 victory.
“I thought we handled them in the half court,” Koleno said. “Obviously, their length and speed bothered us when they pressed. It took awhile for us to acclimate ourselves to the speed of the game there.
“It was in the first half that I thought we outplayed them by more than the score was at halftime. They were able to keep the game close with that press.”
Hoover finished the game with 18 points, while Perry tallied 14 points and five rebounds.
Kierra Serb had nine rebounds for BEA.
West Branch was led by Mertz’s 19 points and 10 rebounds. Cowder had eight points, while Shingledecker had five.
Mertz was named the Overall Tournament MVP, while BEA’s Snyder was tabbed as the Defensive MVP. The Lady Eagles’ Perry and Hoover shared the Offensive MVP trophy.
West Branch fell to 3-1 overall. The Lady Warriors travel to Williamsburg on Tuesday.
Bald Eagle Area—43
M. Perry 4 6-8 14, Cingle 0 0-0 0, Hoover 7 1-4 18, Snyder 0 1-2 1, Serb 0 1-2 1, G. Perry 0 0-2 0, Thompson 0 0-0 0, Boone 2 1-5 6, Haborick 0 0-0 0, Bryan 0 0-0 0, Cunningham 1 0-0 3. Totals: 14 10-23 43.
West Branch—38
Mertz 5 8-10 19, Godin 1 1-4 4, Cowder 3 2-2 8, Betts 1 0-1 2, Parks 0 0-1 0, Smeal 0 0-0 0, Shingledecker 1 2-2 5. Totals: 11 13-20 38.
Three-pointers: Hoover 3, Boone, Cunningham. Mertz, Godin, Shingledecker.
Score by Quarters
Bald Eagle Area 6 11 5 21—43
West Branch 12 9 6 11—38