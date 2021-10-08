WINGATE — With playoff aspirations in mind, Bald Eagle Area football marched onto the field Friday against Philipsburg-Osceola with 12 minutes on the clock to begin the first quarter.
Then, Bald Eagle’s Gavin Eckley immediately took the opening kick back for a touchdown. With just seven seconds off of the clock, Bald Eagle immediately had control of the game — going on to win 49-0 in an offensive and defensive masterclass.
“We’ve been out with some players and things, but this was our first week that we had everyone,” head coach Jesse Nagle said. “I know we had two guys out — but the first time that we had everyone in practice all week. We didn’t have quarantine issues or anything and I think the kids responded really well. That was a really tough offense prepare for, but I think our scout team did an unbelievable job and prepared our defense. When we have that ability to do that and show their offense or show other opposing team’s offenses like we did, I think that we showed we can make adjustments and make plays and the kids did it.”
Quarterback Carson Nagle had arguably the best night of his young career. The freshman quarterback threw two touchdowns to Kahale Burns and two more to Cam Watkins. The younger Nagle was able to get the ball in their hands on an assortment of slants, screens and fly routes for them to get in space and create scoring opportunities.
“Kahale is a player,” Carson Nagle said. “We knew Cam [Watkins] was. I think tonight — just getting the ball into Kahale’s hands a little bit. He might be small, but he’s quick and shifty and he’ll make a kid miss and he’ll go six. We saw that tonight. Cam is just — he makes every play look really easy. He’s legit.”
Following Eckley’s game-opening kick return for a 6-0 lead, Bald Eagle made a defensive stop to receive the ball in favorable field position. Carson Nagle followed up with his first touchdown pass of the night — a screen to Watkins, who ran it in from nine yards out. Garrett Burns finished off with a two-point conversion rush for three yards for a 14-0 lead with three minutes to go in the first quarter.
Kahale Burns scored his first touchdown after taking a screen pass from Carson Nagle for 40 yards to the end zone to give the Eagles a 21-0 lead with 5:18 left in the first half. Watkins later scored his second touchdown on a fly route and a pass from Carson Nagle for 42 yards and a 28-0 lead with 2:26 remaining in the second quarter.
In the third quarter with 6:04 remaining, Carson Nagle threw his fourth and final touchdown to Burns for a 5-yard reception. On that same play, Philipsburg-Osceola linebacker Matt Martin went down with an injury, silencing the crowd. As Martin was taken off of the field by stretcher, the clapped and his teammates clapped to show support.
Watkins wished for the well-being of his opponent and gave Philipsburg-Osceola credit for their resolve after the injury.
“Prayers to that kid and his family and hopefully he’s OK,” Watkins said. “Hopefully he can recover fast. I think that they did a good job afterward and they showed a lot of respect to us, and our hats go off to them.”
After the injury timeout, Bald Eagle converted on the extra-point for a 35-0 lead. Eckley had a punt return for 49 yards for his second touchdown of the game to give the Eagles a 42-0 lead with 2:57 left in the third quarter. Bald Eagle’s final score came on a 12-yard pass by backup quarterback Nicholas Wilbe to Gavin Burns with 7:13 to seal the 49-0 victory.