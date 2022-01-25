Alyssa Bakaysa was a difference-maker Tuesday evening in Curwensville’s 36-23 victory over visiting Moshannon Valley at Patton Hall.
Bakaysa recorded a triple double against the Damsels, scoring 14 points, ripping down 20 rebounds and blocking 12 shots.
She scored six of her game-high 14 in the second quarter when the Lady Tide were able to build their lead by outscoring the visitors 16-11 in the frame.
But it was her defense with blocked and altered shots that really made things tough for Mo Valley, which shot just 10-of-72 from the floor in the game.
The Damsels started out well, going on a mini 6-0 run that spanned the end of the first and beginning of the second and gave them an 8-7 advantage. Madison McCoy drilled a 3-pointer in the first to start the run, while Riley Wharton hit a basket and converted a free throw early in the second.
But Curwensville answered with its own 12-2 run, led by Bakaysa and Kyra Henry, who scored four in the second, to take a 19-10 lead — a lead it never again relinquished.
The Lady Tide led 23-14 at the break, but a quick bucket from the Damsels cut their deficit to seven early in the third.
Mo Valley missed its next 18 shots in the quarter and Curwensville, which turned it over seven times in the frame, was able to pull out to a 30-16 advantage despite the ball handling trouble, which was caused in part by Damsel point guard Sarah McClelland, who had six steals. McClelland also led Mo Valley in rebounds with seven.
However it was the Lady Tide, who enjoyed a large advantage on the boards with a 42-23 edge. While Bakaysa had 20, Curwensville also got eight from Henry, who netted nine points as well.
Neither team found much success offensively in the fourth quarter. Curwensville hit on just three of its 17 shots, while Mo Valley made only two of its 17 tries.
The Lady Tide outscored the Damsels 6-5 in the final frame to set the 36-23 final.
Karleigh Freyer scored six points off the bench for Curwensville, which improved to 4-8 overall, 2-4 in the Inter County Conference and 3-1 in the Mo Valley League.
McCoy led the Damsels with seven points. Wharton added six.
Mo Valley slipped to 4-11 overall, 0-9 in the ICC and 2-5 in the MVL.
Both teams are back in action Thursday.
Curwensville visits Glendale, while the Damsels host Bellwood-Antis.
Moshannon Valley—23
McClelland 1 0-2 2, Davis 0 0-0 0, Wharton 2 2-3 6, McCoy 3 0-0 7, Lewis 0 0-0 0, Murawski 1 0-0 2, Demko 2 0-0 4, Martin 0 0-0 0, Berg 1 0-0 2, Mihalko 0 0-0 0, Reifer 0 0-0 0, Clarkson 0 0-0 0. Totals: 10 2-4 23.
Curwensville—36
Bakaysa 4 6-6 14, Guiher 0 0-0 0, Henry 3 3-6 9, Pentz 2 1-2 5, Weber 0 0-0 0, Carfley 1 0-0 2, K. Freyer 3 0-2 6, Butler 0 0-0 0, Anderson 0 0-0 0, Price 0 0-0 0, Passmore 0 0-0 0. Totals: 13 10-16 36.
Three-pointers: McCoy.
Score by Quarters
Mo Valley 5 9 4 5—23
Curwensville 7 16 7 6—36