HERSHEY — Friday morning at the PIAA Class AA Wrestling Championships produced a mixed bag of results for Progressland, with three of the six wrestlers still alive, guaranteeing themselves a state medal.
However, Friday night produced the headline moment — at least if you are a West Branch fan — as Warrior junior Landon Bainey punched his ticket to the 114-pound state finals.
Bainey was nearly joined in the finals by Clearfield sophomore Brady Collins, but the Bison saw his run in the winner’s bracket end in the 139 semifinals. Collins bounced back with a win in the consolation semifinals, though, and will wrestle for a bronze today.
The area will have a third medalist in Glendale senior Zeke Dubler, who fell in Friday morning’s 160-pound quarterfinals but bounced back to reach the medal rounds. The Viking will wrestle for seventh place today after finishing fourth a year ago.
Bainey (45-1), ranked No. 1 in the state coming into Hersey, gave himself the opportunity to capture gold today by upending Susquenita senior Mason McLendon, 2-0, in the semifinals on a takedown with 35 seconds left in overtime.
Bainey is West Branch’s first finalist since Buzzy Maines won PIAA gold in 2015. The Warrior will battle Notre Dame-Green Pond junior Ayden Smith (46-3) in a matchup of wrestlers who will be three-time medalists.
Smith reached the finals with a hard-fought 3-2 win in the semis against Brockway junior Weston Pisarchick.
Bainey opened Friday by upending Saucon Valley sophomore Cole Hubert, 6-2, in the quarterfinals.
The Warrior junior opened the scoring on a takedown 30 seconds in, then rode out Hubert the remainder of the first period. Bainey then chose neutral in the second, and it was Hubert who came up with a takedown near the midway point of the period to even the score.
Bainey countered with a reversal late in the period to go back on top 4-2. Hubert, ranked seventh in the state, then elected to go neutral himself in the third looking for a tying takedown.
However, this time it was Bainey who came up with two, as his takedown with 54 seconds sealed the win and punched his tickets to the semifinals.
As for Collins (38-4), he made it two wins in two bouts Friday morning with a workmanlike 2-0 victory against Notre Dame-Green Pond senior Bryson Vaughn in a battle of state returnees.
Collins, ranked No. 2 in the state, scored the only points of the match on a reversal with 1:23 left in the third period. Collins then rode out Vaughn the rest of the way, after doing the same the full two minutes of the third quarter.
The Bison sophomore came back Friday night and suffered a 10-7 setback in the semifinals to Wyoming Area sophomore Anthony Evanitsky (40-4) in a battle of the state’s top two ranked wrestlers.
Collins led 3-2 after one period, but Evanitsky gained control in the second with three takedowns and went to the third up 8-6. Another takedown midway through the third all but sealed the win for Evanitsky.
The Bison bounced right back though and used a reversal with 16 seconds left in the third to upend Southern Columbia junior Mason Barvitskie, 2-1, to reach the third place match. Barvistkie, ranked fourth, escaped late to set the final.
Collins will wrestle Faith Christian Academy sophomore Chase Hontz (38-10) for third place.
The third Progressland competitor to secure a podium spot Friday morning was Glendale senior Zeke Dubler, who will medal for the second time in his third trip to Hershey.
Dubler (41-6), ranked third at 160, joined Bainey and Collins in the quarterfinals but was knocked off 11-6 Friday morning by fourth-ranked Deegan Ross, a senior from Lackawanna Trail.
The pair wrestled a wild first period that featured 10 points. Dubler got the opening takedown before they traded reversals throughout the period with Dubler coming out with a 6-4 lead.
Dubler chose down in the second but never got out as Ross rode him the entire period to keep it a 6-4 contest. Ross then went bottom in the third, with the Viking letting him up to start the period.
Trailing 6-5, Ross came up with a go-ahead takedown with 1:24 to go and never let the Viking up. Ross turned Dubler for three nearfall points with 31 seconds to go, then added a stalling point as part of huge 7-point final period that gave him the 11-6 win.
Dubler dropped into the third round of consolations, better know as the “blood round” when it comes to medaling in Hershey.
He bounced back with a win to reach the medal rounds, but it wasn’t easy as he went the distance in a 7-6 triumph vs. Northwestern Lehigh freshman Luke Gugazzotto (37-10).
The Viking came out quick, scoring a takedown just 10 seconds in. Fugazzotto worked free for an escape late in the period, then chose bottom in the second.
That decision proved not to be wise, as Dubler turned Fugazzotto for three nearfall points to go up 5-1. Fugazzotto escaped just past the midway point of the second to make it 5-2.
Dubler chose bottom in the third and reversed Fugazzoto to take what looked to be a comfortable 7-2 lead. It proved to be anything but, though, as Fugazzotto mounted a late comeback bid.
He started that with an escape then took down the Viking with 24 seconds to go to make it 7-5. He picked up a stalling point with six ticks left on the clock, but Dubler held on for the one-point win to secure PIAA medal No. 2 in his career.
Unfortunately for Dubler, he dropped a 3-2 heartbreaker in ultimate tiebreaker in the consy quarterfinals to Faith Christian Academy sophomore Luke Sugalski, who escaped in the final 30-second period to get the win.
Dubler will wrestle for seventh place today against West Perry senior Justice Hockenberry-Folk, who the Viking pinned in Thursday’s first round.
While that trio will leave Hershey with some state hardware, three others who hit the mats Saturday won’t.
Clearfield junior Carter Chamberlain (189) and Glendale freshman Daniel Williams (285) each saw their stays in Hershey fall one win short of a medal, while Philipsburg-Osceola freshman Caleb Hummel was eliminated in his first bout Friday morning.
Chamberlain (37-8) started his day in the consolation bracket Friday morning and pinned Milton junior Cale Bastian (31-16) in 3:50 to reach the blood round at 189. The Bison was leading 3-0 at the time of the fall.
However, Chamberlain’s journey to become the only Bison to ever win a state medal in both Class AA and AAA was derailed a round later when Somerset sophomore Rowan Holmes recorded a defensive fall against the Bison in 2:34.
Chamberlain was leading the bout 6-4 at that time. but Holmes managed to reach behind him and grab the Bison’s head with Chamberlain still in control and forced his shoulders flat to the mat.
It was a tough ending for Chamberlain, who came in ranked No. 7 in the state. He will now have to wait until his senior year to try to pull off winning a medal in both classifications.
As for Williams (40-10), the Vikings’ freshman heavyweight opened Friday in the quarterfinals where he suffered a 7-1 loss at the hands of Port Allegany junior Carson Neely, who came in ranked fifth in the state.
The setback dropped Williams (No. 7 in the state) into the blood round, where he lost a tough 5-2 contest to Berks Catholic junior Owen Reber, ranked No. 8.
Williams actually took a 1-0 lead to the third, but Reber used an escape and two takedowns to knock off the Viking and end his standout freshman campaign.
Hummel (37-11) saw a quick exit Friday morning as he lost a hard-fought 4-2 matchup to Northwestern sophomore Sierra Chiesa (35-7) in the second round of consolations.
A reversal in the third period proved to be the difference for Chiesa after the two traded takedowns in the first two periods.
Chiesa made history this weekend by not only becoming the first girl in Pennsylvania to reach states but also by winning two matches in Hershey. She lost in the ensuing round and came up one win short of winning a medal.