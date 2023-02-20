ALTOONA — It was a big weekend for West Branch’s Landon Bainey.
The Warrior junior earned his third straight District 6 class AA title with a hard-fought 2-1 decision over United’s Josef Garshnick, recorded his 100th career victory with a fall in the semifinals and helped induct his father and head coach Jason Bainey into the D-6 Hall of Fame prior to the championship round Saturday night at the Altoona Fieldhouse.
And that all came on the heels of a bit of a tough week trying to make weight.
“It was a crazy week,” Landon Bainey said. “My weight was good earlier in the week and then I started getting heavy on the fluids and I was a couple pounds over where I wanted to be. So I worked a little harder in practice and everything was good.
“But it was a crazy weekend with dad getting inducted and getting my 100th win and having some big matches.”
Perhaps none bigger than his finals win over Garshnick to put him on target to be in the rare group of getting four district titles.
But the finals bout was anything but easy.
Bainey scored a second-period reversal with 1:30 left and rode Garshnick out until the United freshman was able to escape with two seconds left to make it 2-1.
That set the stage for a scoreless, but action-packed third period that saw Garshnick get in on Bainey’s legs late, but the Warrior was able to fend him off and notch win No. 101, despite the United faithful calling for the takedown to be called as time expired.
“The finals match was OK, but not really what I wanted,” Landon Bainey said. “I was definitely expecting to score more. But didn’t score like I wanted to. And in the end there I knew I was tight and I heard the ref blow the whistle and I let up and started to stand up and everybody started shouting it was 2.”
Landon Bainey’s day started with a milestone victory in his semifinals bout with Huntingdon’s Alex Gladfelter. Bainey led 5-0 in the second when he was able to turn Gladfelter and pin him at 3:12 to notch his 100th career victory to the delight of the Warrior fans in attendance.
“It’s awesome to get it at districts,” Landon Bainey said. “It’s not that far from home, so people from West Branch can come. And Triple-A was here to, so the place was double-packed and everybody was clapping and cheering for me, so that was pretty cool to get it here.”
Coach Bainey was especially proud of Landon for how he overcame some adversity and dealt with the pressures that came with the weekend accomplishments.
“It was a real tough week with his weight, and we weren’t even sure he was going to make weight,” coach Bainey said. “But he busted his tail the last two nights. The 100-win thing is big for him, and it put a lot of pressure on him. And he’s trying to break the all-time win record held by Buzzy (Maines) and he was going for his third district title and we know how tough just getting one is. And then me going into the hall of fame. It was just a lot.
“But I told him that I am so proud of him for going out and wrestling the way he did and cutting the weight the way he did. And Garshnick is a stud. He only has four losses and two of them are to Landon. So I’m proud of him for wrestling the way he did. We’ll go out and celebrate and get a good dinner tonight and then get right back at it.”
Bainey will be joined by two teammate at the Southwest Regional Tournament as Logan Folmar (172) and Hunter Schnarrs (139) navigated their brackets for fourth- and fifth-place finishes, respectively.
Schnarrs did it as a 12 seed, coming back through the consolation bracket with three straight wins after dropping his Round of 16 match with Huntingdon’s Erik Mykut by a single point, 5-4.
He pinned P-O’s Hayden Kephart, beat Central’s Isaac Smith 5-3 and edged Mount Union’s Vance Hower 3-2 to make the consolation semifinals where he was majored by Bellefonte’s Noah Weaver.
But Schnarrs rebounded with a 5-2 win over Bald Eagle Area’s Alex Surovec in the fifth-place bout, sealing the deal in a 1-point match with a takedown with 26 seconds remaining.
“I tell the kids that I don’t care if they’re a 1-seed or 20-seed, when you come here, you’re record is 0-0 and nobody cares who you are,” coach Bainey said. “Hunter is so hard on himself and doesn’t believe in himself and when he lost to Mykut when he was in that match and didn’t cut him when we told him to cut him, we talked to him (Friday night). We said, ‘hey if you are content losing 5-4, you might as well just throw in the towel now. But if you want to wrestle and advance then we’re going to do this the right way,’ and he did.
“He listened. He wrestled phenomenal. He rode tough in top, he got off the bottom, he was hitting great shots. He had a great weekend. For him to advance as a 12-seed is a huge motivator.”
Folmar came in as the fourth seed and made it to the Saturday’s semifinals where he lost by technical fall to top-seeded and eventual 172-pound champ Caleb Close of BEA.
Folmar (29-14) won by medical forfeit over River Valley’s fifth-seeded Cole Stuchal in the consey semis, then dropped a 10-0 major decision to Tyrone’s second-seeded Kyle Scott for third. Folmar started the tournament Friday with two, first-period falls.
“That’s a tough weight class,” coach Bainey said. “You have Close and Scott and (Tommy) Cohenour. We figured Logan was the fourth-best kid at that weight, and he wrestled to his potential. Last year he got seventh and missed going to regionals by one. His goal this year was to get there and it’s exciting for him to get there.
“And I know Landon is excited to have some teammates go with him.”
Warriors Jake Mann (127), Tyler Biggans (189) and Tyler Wilson (215) all made it to Day 2, but lost their first consolation bout of the session.
West Branch finished 13th in the team race.
“We knew coming into this that we could have a great weekend,” coach Bainey said. “We were trying to lay everything out to having all the kids prepared in practice and getting as many through to regionals as possible, Landon going for his 100th win, the Hall of Fame — and on top of that we had some kids with weight issues this week, including Landon and it was a frustrating week.
“We were under pressure as a coaching staff, the kids were under pressure and it ended up being just a great weekend.”