ALTOONA — A pair of Progressland standouts received top seeds for this weekend’s District 6 class 2A wrestling tournament at the Altoona Fieldhouse.
West Branch’s Landon Bainey, a two-time district champ at 106, is the No. 1 seed at 114, while Glendale’s Zeke Dubler, who is a three-time district place-winner and the reigning champ at 160, is the top seed their this season.
The tournament will have a bit of a new look this year as class 2A will share the spotlight with class 3A on Saturday.
Class 2A will have the venue all to itself for Friday’s preliminary rounds and quarterfinals, but the semis and later rounds will be wrestled Saturday alongside class 3A, which is down to just six teams.
Bainey brings a 34-1 record into the tournament where his main challenge will come from United freshman Josef Garshnick (32-3), who dropped a 2-0 decision to the Warrior junior this season. Penns Valley’s Jack Darlington (25-6) is the No. 3 seed. He placed fourth at 106 last season.
Dubler (32-3) could have a semifinal matchup with Penn Cambria senior Austin McCloskey (22-7), who placed fourth at 160 last season. Dubler pinned McCloskey in 42 seconds in last year’s district tournament. Huntingdon’s Andrew McMonagle (30-3) and Tyrone’s Andrew Weaver (22-11) are the No. 2 and 3 seeds, respectively. McMonagle was third at 160 in 2021, but did not wrestle last season. Weaver took third at 160 last year.
Progressland also has a trio of No. 2 seeds in Glendale 189-pounder Britton Spangle and heavyweight Daniel Williams along with Philipsburg-Osceola 152-pounder Marcus Gable.
Spangle competed at 215 all season where he compiled a record of 27-7. He placed fourth at at 215 at districts in 2022, but has made the drop to 189 where his main competition will be from top seeded Josh Ryan (30-8), a sophomore from Mount Union. Ryan, who placed seventh at 189 last season, edged Spangle 2-1 in the dual meet earlier this year. A semifinal match with Penn Cambria’s Braedan Oravecz (13-8) could loom for Spangle, who beat the Panther 9-5 in the ICC Tournament.
Williams piled up 32 wins as a freshman heavyweight and must navigate a weight class returning three of the top five placewinners as well as last year’s runner-up at 215.
Huntingdon’s Gunner Singleton (34-3) is the returning champ and top seed, while Tyrone’s Braden Ewing (25-6), last year’s runner-up and the No. 3 seed is also in Williams’ way. River Valley’s Brad Miller, who placed fifth last season is also in the bracket as is Bellwood-Antis’ Ethan Norris (16-6), the runner-up at 215 a season ago. Williams won close matchups against Ewing and Norris during the season.
Gable (28-8), who won a district title at 132 last season, is the No. 2 seed in a loaded 152-pound bracket featuring six wrestlers who placed in the Top 6 last year at various weights. The top seed is Penns Valley’s Ty Watson (28-4), who won district and regional titles last year at 145. Watson owns two 7-4 victories over Gable in 2022-23.
Third seeded Devin Grubb (Huntingdon), fourth-seeded Jeffre Pifer (BEA), fifth-seeded Kaden Barnhart (River Valley) and sixth-seeded George Campbell (Glendale) also loom in the bracket. Gable lost to Barnhart twice, beat Pifer twice, split with Campbell and won his lone matchup against Grubb.
Campbell (24-6), who was fourth last season at 132, pinned Grubb in December.
Other high seeds among Progressland wrestlers include P-O’s Caleb Hummel (fourth at 107), Ben Gustkey (fourth at 127) and Nate Fleck (fourth at 133), Mo Valley’s Ty Lobb (fifth at 215) and West Branch’s Logan Folmar (fourth at 172).
A freshman, Hummel (29-5) is looking up at top-seeded Korry Walls (Tyrone), second-seed Jacob Sombronski (United) and third-seeded Mason Beatty (Mount Union). That trio were the top three placewinners at 106 a season ago with Sombronski beating Walls for the title. Beatty beat Hummel 8-6 at Ultimate Warrior last month.
Gustkey (21-9) could meet Bald Eagle Area’s Coen Bainey in the semis. The top seed at 127, Bainey (28-5) is looking to become a four-time district champ after winning at 106, 113 and 120 the previous three seasons. Mount Union freshman Jacik Hess (26-9) and Huntingdon’s Landon Dunsmore (21-6) are the No. 2 and 3 seeds.
Fleck (28-5) could also match up with the top seed in the semis as Penns Valley’s Colten Shunk (25-5) looms. Shunk was fourth at 120 last season. Hunter Forcellini (Forest Hills) and Camden Stewart (Marion Center) are on the other side of the bracket as the No. 2 and 3 seeds, Forcellini (21-3) was the runner-up at 126 last season, while Stewart (19-9) took fifth at 120.
At 215, Lobb (27-10) is in the top half of the bracket with Southern Huntingdon’s fourth-seeded Mitchell Hart (27-6), who took two of three meetings with the Knight sophomore this season. Top-seeded Karter Quick (22-2) of Central Cambria looms. Quick was third at 285 in 2022-23.
Folmar (26-12) hopes to build on his seventh-place finish at 172 a season ago. He’ll have to deal with River Valley’s Cole Stuchal (16-7), the fifth-seed, who was the district runner-up at 152 last season as well as top-seeded Caleb Close (31-3) of BEA, who took second to Dubler at 160 in 2022. Folmar owns a 7-2 win over Stuchal this season.
Southern’s Tommy Cohenour (22-2), who placed third at the weight last season is back as the No. 3 seed. Tyrone freshman Kyle Scott (26-7) is the No. 2 seed.
Other top seeds at the tournament are BEA’s Lucas Fye (22-1) at 121, Juniata’s Taylor Smith (28-4) at 139 and Penn Cambria’s Trent Hoover (30-2) at 145. Hoover was the district champ at 126 last season. Fye is a two-time district runner-up. Smith took second at 126 at class 3A a year ago.
Wrestling begins Friday at 10 a.m. with pigtails, followed by the first round and consolations. The second session begins at 4 and features quarterfinals and another round of consolations.