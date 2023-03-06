ALTOONA — West Branch 114-pounder Landon Bainey captured his second straight Southwest Regional title Saturday at the Altoona Fieldhouse, navigating a loaded weight class with plenty of postseason success.
Bainey beat three of the top-ranked wrestlers in the state at his weight, including a returning regional champ at class 2A and a pair of class 3A regional silver medalists from last season.
“Landon wrestled the 3-4-5 ranked kids in the state in the quarters, semis and finals,” West Branch head coach Jason Bainey said. “Everyone knows the Southwest Regional is loaded. 114 is a deep weight class and we knew it was going to be tough.
“But like I’ve told him all year if we’re picking horses I’ll take the stall that he’s in.”
The Warrior junior will be joined by Philipsburg-Osceola’s Caleb Hummel (107) and Glendale’s Zeke Dubler (160), Britton Spangle (189) and Daniel Williams (285) as Progressland wrestlers that earned a trip to the PIAA Class 2A Tournament set to begin Thursday at Hershey’s Giant Center.
Bainey began his march to the title with a pin of Derry’s Dylan Klim in his opener before knocking off Burgettstown’s Parker Sentipal, last year’s regional champ and PIAA fifth-place finisher at 106, 3-0 in the quarterfinals.
He then edged Chartiers-Houston’s Jordan Williams 1-0 on the strength of a second-period escape. Williams, who wrestled for Hempfield last season, was the class 3A Southeast regional runner-up at 106.
Bainey’s finals opponent was Indiana’s Nico Fanella, who was the class 3A 106-pound regional sliver medalist at Southwest Regionals a season ago, beating him 4-2 in Sudden Victory.
Each scored a reversal after choosing bottom in the second and third, but Bainey was able to notch the title-clinching takedown just 26 seconds into the first extra period.
“Landon is tough to score on,” coach Bainey said. “He stays in good position and he doesn’t give up. He’s very stingy with points. When he gave up two there in the finals, he didn’t panic. He went to overtime and got the takedown. Those are the only two points he gave up in the tournament, so he wrestled well.”
Dubler cruised to his second consecutive regional final, pinning his way to the title bout with a first-period fall and two second-period falls, the last coming at 3:44 over Carlynton’s Chase Brandebura, the WPIAL runner-up and eventual fourth-placer at regionals.
That set up a Southwest Regional championship rematch with Laurel’s Grant MacKay, the returning PIAA runner-up at 160. MacKay won state gold at 152 the season before and is a three-time regional champ and four-time state qualifier with a career record of 162-19, including a 43-1 mark this season.
Dubler (39-4) gave MacKay all he wanted in this year’s regional final, but the Laurel senior and Pitt recruit won 1-0, the same result as last year. Dubler let MacKay up for an early third-period escape after two scoreless periods, hoping to find a way to notch a takedown, but he had to settle for second-place.
“Zeke is looking great,” Glendale head coach Brian Storm said. “I think Zeke is happy with himself. He should be. I think down at states it will be the three that came out of here (MacKay, Dubler and Huntingdon’s Andrew McMonagle) in the Top 4.
“And I think District 6 as a whole had a really good tournament. I saw a lot of our kids wrestling in the semis and blood rounds.”
Williams hit a bump in the road on his way to the regional title bout at 285, dropping a 1-0 decision to Tyrone’s Braden Ewing in the semifinals. But the Viking freshman rebounded nicely with a 5-1 win over River Valley’s Brad Miller in the consolation semis before notching a 4-0 victory over Keystone Oaks Christian Flaherty, the WPIAL champ, in the third-place match.
“He wrestled Ewing really well,” Storm said. “He’s beaten him twice, but we just didn’t get out on bottom there, which he usually does. They must have worked on that. He’ll learn from it. And he came back and won against a pretty good opponent.
“I’m happy for him. Getting third at regionals as a freshman is great”
The Viking freshman will take a 39-8 record to his first PIAA Tournament.
Glendale’s third PIAA qualifier — Spangle — did it the hard way, roaring back through the consolation bracket after dropping his Round of 16 bout 4-0 to Beth-Center’s Jacob Layhue, the eventual fourth-place finisher at the weight.
Spangle (35-11) won the next three, two by fall and one by major decision, to make it to the consey semis and earn his second trip to Hershey.
“I thought Britton wrestled great,” Storm said. “I think he’s excited to go to states. He’s a senior, and he didn’t want to end it at regionals. I’m happy for him. I think it’s important for him to end his season at states.”
The Viking senior lost to Mount Union’s Josh Ryan, the District 6 champ, 8-4 to fall into the fifth-place bout against Chestnut Ridge’s Nick Presnell, who he topped 4-1 on the strength of a late, second-period takedown and two back points when trailing 1-0.
Like Spangle, Progressland’s final state qualifier — Hummel — had to regroup after a tough start. Hummel, a freshman, lost his opener 10-8 to Quaker Valley’s Bruce Anderchak, but also responded with three straight wins to advance.
“Caleb did not have his best match in the first round, but he came back Saturday and started out with a couple good quality wins where he dominated,” P-O head coach Justin Fye said. “That moved him into the blood round match and he wrestled really well. He got into some flurries there and came out on top. It was great to see him recover from that first match.”
Hummel (36-9) scored a pin and a technical fall to reach the consolation quarterfinals where he gutted out a 6-3 victory over Derry sophomore Anthony Mucci to assure himself of a trip to PIAAs.
The Mountie freshman lost a 7-0 decision to Central Valley’s WPIAL champ Antonio Boni, who went on to place third, then fell 1-0 in Ultimate Tie Breaker to United sophomore Jacob Sombronski, who he beat 4-0 for third place two weeks ago at districts.
“Getting to state at all is an accomplishment,” Fye said. “Doing it as a freshman is sensational.”
Wrestling at the PIAA Tournament begins Thursday at 9 a.m.