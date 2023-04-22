INDIANA, Pa. — As athletes at West Branch High School, Julia Herring and Emma and Ella Miller were known for their toughness.
But the trio, who are all related, have taken that to another level in college as members of the Indiana University of Pennsylvania women’s rugby team.
Sisters Emma and Ella and cousin Julia, are headed to the Collegiate Rugby Division II Championships in Washington, D.C. next Friday after winning their qualifying tournament in Pittsburgh.
Herring is a starting outside center on the team, while Emma is a prop and Ella a scrum half. All three have played for two years.
The Scooters will play in Pool C with Coastal Carolina and Grand Valley State. That will determine the team’s placement for the championship on Saturday, April 29.
Ella, who is a captain on the team, said the playoffs were definitely a fun time for the three.
“The way my fellow captains and I went about playoffs was the same way we go about any other tournament,” she said. “We weren’t sure what to expect, but we knew that we had a good group of girls. We went up against two teams we have seen during 15s and it showed us how much we have improved as a team.”
Herring, who is the daughter of Jill Vroman and Tim Herring, said that rugby is slightly different from the sports she played in high school — soccer, basketball and softball.
“Rugby is nonstop much like soccer and basketball, but it’s much more physical,” said Herring. “There’s also two variations of rugby — 15s and 7s. The main difference is that we are a student-ran team, which almost none of the teams are anymore, and we take a lot of pride in that.”
Emma, whose parents are Scott and Sarah Miller, said that the sport is definitely rougher than the sports she played in high school, where she was a standout pitcher on the softball team.
“Rugby is a lot more aggressive and physical then any other sport I have played,” she said.
All three said that it has been a great experience to get to play together on the same team.
“It is great getting to play along side family. It really pushes me to play to the best of my ability,” said Emma.
Herring agreed.
“Honestly, I love playing with my cousins,” she said. “It definitely made us closer, and I wouldn’t want to be playing beside anyone else. I always know they have my back.”
Ella said that having her older cousin really helped shape her role this year as a captain.
“Playing with my cousin on the same team as me is amazing,” she said. “With Julia being a captain last semester and me being one this semester, it really allows us to bounce ideas off of each other. Playing with my sister is awesome too because we have a really good bond and it allows us to have a good connection on the field.”
Rugby is really a family tradition for the sports mad clan, whose mothers are sisters.
Both Herring’s older sister Victoria Jarrett, and Emma and Ella’s sister, Rebecca Kephart, played for the IUP team in 2014 when they finished third in the nation.
“When I was younger and went to games with my mom, I was in awe of how rugby worked. I didn’t understand how people didn’t get up and cry after being tackled,” Herring said. “They also placed third in the nation for IUP, so I love that I’m also going to nationals!
“Also, I had a break from playing sports between high school and my junior year of college. But I missed them, so I thought I’d try it out and ended up loving it!”
Emma said getting to play with her cousin was one of the biggest reasons she tried out for the team as well.
“My older sister Rebecca and my cousin Victoria are part of the reason I played rugby,” she said. “Getting to play a sport with my cousin and best friend Julia for just a few more years was another huge reason I decided to play.”
Ella said she was interested in playing rugby from the time she saw her sister and cousin on the pitch.
“With both my older cousin and sister playing rugby, it really pushed me to play in college,” said Ella. “Before going to Clarion I reached out and made sure they had a team. Then I continued to play here at IUP. I remember going to the pitch when I was younger to watch them both play.”
Herring, who is a senior captain this year, said she really enjoys teaching the newer girls the game as well.
“My favorite thing about rugby is the bonds you make with the other girls on the team,” she said. “Also, rugby is the most sportsmanlike game I have played. We have socials after the games with the others from the tournament where we just have fun and get to know each other.”
Emma, who is a sophomore, said she has also made lots of friends through the sport.
“Rugby is where I have made some of the friends I will have in my life forever, including my current roommate who is my best friend Gabby Spatafora,” she said.
Both have said that while rugby can be an intimidating sport from the outside, anyone who is interested should give it a try.
“People should try rugby because no experience is needed and there are so many unique positions on the field that need such various skill sets, so there is a place for everybody,” Herring said.
Ella agreed.
“If someone was interested in rugby, I would encourage them to join,” she said. “Not only because playing the sport is amazing but because the culture that surrounds it. When I played for Clarion I not only joined a team I joined a family and to this day they support me. As well as when I joined IUP rugby these girls are also my family. It allows one to really extend their friendships therefore extending their knowledge.”
The only thing the trio said they wish they could change are the injuries that come with the sport.
Both Herring and Ella Miller are nursing majors, so they understand that the physicality of the sport will lead to injuries.
“It absolutely can be a dangerous sport when athletes aren’t coached correctly,” said Ella. “Even when athletes are coached correctly there is still a chance that they are going to get injured. It is a very physical sport with no protection other than a mouth guard. I’m very lucky to be on a team who prioritizes playing clean rugby.”
All three said their families are excited to head down to Nationals next week for the second time in the family’s history.
“My family is very supportive of us playing rugby, they are coming to support us in DC,” Emma said.
“My family is proud of me for playing,” Herring said. “I know my sister loves that I play and she’s excited to come watch us at nationals.”
And whatever happens on Saturday, the girls will walk off the field together, as family.