Clearfield continues to hold the top spot in District 9 class 3A and Moshannon Valley took a big step toward the District 6 class A postseason with big wins last week.
The Bison, who lead St. Marys by 50 points for the No. 1 seed, host class 5A Central Mountain this week, while the Flying Dutch have a tough road test at undefeated Central Clarion.
Mo Valley jumped to sixth in the D-6 rankings with 530 points and could go a long way toward clinching a playoff spot with a win over visiting Meyersdale.
Glendale and West Branch are currently in a battle to stay in the Top 8. The Vikings, who are tied for eighth with Purchase Line with 380 points, visit Claysburg-Kimmel, while the Warriors are on the outside looking in with 370 points. But West Branch would certainly ascend the rankings if it can defeat visiting Bellwoof-Antis.
Curwensville is tied for ninth in District 9 class A with Cameron County, trailing Union AC Valley by 130 points. The Golden Tide travel to Mount Union. which is sixth in District 6 class 2A.
Philipsburg-Osceola looks to snap a seven-game skid when it hosts Montgomery in a matchup of 1-win teams.
Here are closer looks at each game:
Central Mountain (0-8) at Clearfield (6-2)
ALL-TIME SERIES: Clearfield leads 9-0.
LAST MEETING: The Bison picked up a 42-20 victory in 2019.
PLAYERS TO WATCH: Central Mountain’s Connor Foltz, Brady Myers and Rocco Serafini. Clearfield’s Brady Collins, Carter Freeland, Eric Myers and Isaac Samsel.
LAST WEEK: GARDEN SPOT 45, CENTRAL MOUNTAIN 6: The Spartans, who led 24-0 at the half and 38-0 after 3, ran for 266 yards and four TDs.cSerafini ran for 80 yards and scored the Wildcats’ lone touchdown. CLEARFIELD 55, BELLEFONTE 16: The Bison rolled up close to 400 yards on the ground, building a 42-0 halftime lead in the rout.
COACH’S KEYS TO THE GAME: “They have athletes,” Clearfield head coach Tim Janocko said. “I’m surprised they haven’t won a game. They’re a 5A school and have played some higher competition. We need to play our best.”
Curwensville (3-5) at Mount Union (5-3)
ALL-TIME SERIES: Curwensville won the first eight games in the series but holds just a 9-8 edge all-time.
LAST MEETING: The Golden Tide dropped a 54-36 decision last year despite QB Dan McGarry throwing for 406 yards and four touchdowns.
PLAYERS TO WATCH: Curwensville’s Chase Irwin, McGarry and Hunter Tkacik. Mount Union’s Cainen Atherton, Bryce Danish, Josh Ryan and Hunter Steel.
LAST WEEK: CONEMAUGH VALLEY 28, CURWENSVILLE 27: McGarry threw four TD passes, including one that tied the game and sent it to OT, but the Tide lost in the extra frame. MOUNT UNION 27, WEST BRANCH 7: Danish threw for 234 yards and three scores — two to Atherton — as the Trojans pulled away in the second half after leading just 7-0 at the break.
COACH’S KEYS TO THE GAME: Defensively, we must do our jobs in the option game,” Curwensville head coach Jim Thompson said. “We must play with great effort and outstanding discipline. Offensively, we must continue to execute the fundamentals and put points on the board.”
Glendale (3-5) at Claysburg-Kimmel (1-7)
ALL-TIME SERIES: Claysburg-Kimmel, which won 17 of 18 meetings between 1988 and 2005, has a slim 29-27 edge.
LAST MEETING: Suds Dubler ran for 152 yards and three TDs, while Zeke Dubler carried for 117 yards and two scores as the Vikings throttled the Bulldogs 51-14 last season.
PLAYERS TO WATCH: Glendale’s Logan Cree, Zeke Dubler, . Claysburg-Kimmel’s Braydale Bauman, Cole Claycomb and Caleb Oakes.
LAST WEEK: NORTHERN BEDFORD 35, GLENDALE 6: The Vikings fell behind the unbeaten Panthers, who scored two defensive TDs in the second quarter, 28-0 at the half and were unable to find the end zone until the fourth quarter. TUSSEY MOUNTAIN 33, CLAYSBURG 14: The Titans scored 12 fourth-quarter points to pull away from the Bulldogs, who got 183 yards passing from Oakes.
COACH’S KEYS TO THE GAME:
Meyersdale (2-5) at Moshannon Valley (4-4)
ALL-TIME SERIES: The teams have never met.
LAST MEETING: This is the first meeting between the programs.
PLAYERS TO WATCH: Meyersdale’s Bryson Hetz, Collin Krause and Daulton Swellers. Moshannon Valley’s Tanner Kephart, Levi Knuth, Jalen Kurten and Sam Shipley.
LAST WEEK: MEYERSDALE 69, BROWNSVILLE 0: Hetz and Sellers each went over 100 yards and scored three touchdowns apiece as the Red Raiders mailed winless Brownsville. MO VALLEY 20, BELLWOOD-ANTIS 12: Kephart ran for 115 yards and a score and threw a TD pass, Knuth added 71 yards and a touchdown and the Knights overcame 300 yards on the ground by Bellwood to deliver the win.
COACH’S KEYS TO THE GAME: “Our offensive line needs to continue to improve and open up holes for our backs,” Mo Valley head coach Michael Keith said. “We have to keep growing and getting better on offense and playing solid defense.”
Montgomery (1-7) at Philipsburg-Osceola (1-7)
ALL-TIME SERIES: The teams have never met.
LAST MEETING: This is the first meeting between the programs.
PLAYERS TO WATCH: Montgomery’s Nevin Beachel, Weston Pick and Hayden Wilt. Philipsburg-Osceola’s Matt Rowles, Alex Knepp, Evan Eichenlaub, Conner Eichenlaub and Devyn Suhoney.
LAST WEEK: WARRIOR RUN 41, MONTGOMERY 6: The Red Raiders surrendered 533 yards of total offense, allowing 321 through the air, in the loss to the Defenders. NORTH STAR 27, PHILIPSBURG-OSCEOLA 21: The Mounties ran for 303 yards, getting 129 from Barger and 90 from Jones, but the defense surrendered 346 yards passing to Connor Yoder and a late rally fell just short.
COACH’S KEYS TO THE GAME: “We need to limit big plays from a defensive stand point and get consistent play from the offensive line,” P-O head coach Jeff Vroman said.
Bellwood-Antis (5-3) at West Branch (3-5)
ALL-TIME SERIES: The Blue Devils, who have won 27 straight games in the series, hold a 34-3 lead.
LAST MEETING: Bellwood-Antis ran for 289 yards and four scores, and added a Pick 6 and a punt return for a touchdown in a 49-0 victory last season.
PLAYERS TO WATCH: Bellwood-Antis’ Dylan Andres, Jordan Hescox, Nick Kost, and Gaven Ridgway. West Branch’s Tyler Biggans, Kyle Kolesar, Scott Smeal and Azadio Vargas.
LAST WEEK: MO VALLEY 20, BELLWOOD-ANTIS 12: Ridgway (19-147) and Kost (16-102) each ran for over 100 yards as the Blue Devils piled up 3-2 against the Black Knights in the loss. MOUNT UNION 27, WEST BRANCH 7: Biggans had another 100-yard rushing game, but the Warriors turned it over three times and the Trojans pulled away in the second half.
COACH’S KEYS TO THE GAME: “We need to make plays at key points in the game,” West Branch head coach Kevin Hubler said. “Offensively, when we are in the red zone we need to score points. Defensively, we need to get off the field on 3rd and 4th down.”