HERSHEY — A group of eight Progressland wrestlers are making the trip to the PIAA Class 2A Championships, beginning Thursday at 9 a.m. at the Giant Center in Hershey.
Clearfield’s Brady Collins (139) and Carter Chamberlain (189), Curwensville’s Nik Fegert (145), Glendale’s Zeke Dubler (160), Britton Spangle (189) and Daniel Williams (285), Philipsburg-Osceola’s Caleb Hummel (107) and West Branch’s Landon Bainey (114) all punched their tickets to Chocolatetown this past weekend at either the Southwest or Northwest Regional Tournaments.
Fegert, Hummel and Williams are making their first trips to states, while the other five are veterans of the tournament.
Here is a closer look at the final six weight classes (152-285). The first seven ran in Tuesday’s edition of The Progress.
152
Montgomery junior Conner Harer (45-1) is the favorite at the class after winning the PIAA title at 145 last season, ending the year at 47-0. The three-time Northeast Region champion also placed fifth at 138 as a freshman. His lone loss this season came to defending 152-pound class 3A champ Ty Waters (West Allegheny). The bracket has eight returning PIAA qualifiers, including three placewinners.
Penns Valley’s Ty Watson (36-4), the two-time Southwest champ, placed sixth at PIAAs at 145 last season, while Warrior Run sophomore Cameron Milheim (41-7), the runner-up to Harer, took seventh at 138. Five of Milheim’s seven losses this season came to Harer, who needed the Ultimate Tiebreaker to win 2-1 at regionals.
Girard’s Story Buchanon (38-1), the Northwest third-place finisher, Kane’s Reese Bechkakas (32-7), the Northwest fourth and Hopewell’s Isaiah Pisano (34-9), the Southwest third-placer, are among the other returning PIAA qualifiers. Buchanan owns a 9-7 SV win over Watson this season.
160
Dubler, (39-4) a three-time PIAA qualifier and returning fourth-place finisher at the weight, opens his tournament with a Round of 16 matchup with West Perry senior Justice Hockenberry-Folk (33-7), the Southeast third-placer and two-time PIAA qualifier. The winner has a likely quarterfinal date with Lackawanna Trail’s Deegan Ross (40-2), yet another two-time state qualifier and reigning Southeast champ.
Also in Dubler’s weight class in his training partner Huntingdon’s Andrew McMonagle (37-5), the Northwest bronze medalist, and Grove City’s Hunter Hohman (39-1), the Northwest champ, who placed seventh at states at 152 a season ago. Hohman beat Dubler 8-4 at the Grove City Tournament in January.
They’re all looking up at the top of the bracket to Laurel’s Grant MacKay (43-1), the four-time PIAA qualifier that owns state gold at 152 as a sophomore and silver last season at 160. MacKay beat Dubler last week 1-0 in the regional championship and also owns a 5-1 victory over Hohman and 8-4 decision against McMonagle. Conneaut senior Collin Hearn (34-5), Jefferson-Morgan’ Chase Frameli (33-9) and Carlynton’s Chase Brandebura (36-7) are all returning qualifiers that could run across MacKay in the top of the bracket.
172
Bald Eagle Area’s Caleb Close (39-3), the Southwest Regional champ, is at the top of a bracket loaded with returning qualifiers. The most decorated is Notre Dame-Green Pond’s Holden Garcia (28-7), a four-time PIAA qualifier and returning state champion, who won gold last season at 160 by beating MacKay, and took sixth two seasons ago at 160. He was the Southeast Region runner-up to Faith Aacademy’s Adam Waters (40-1), who is a favorite to come out of the bottom of the bracket. Garcia and Close are a possible quarterfinal matchup.
The only other returning PIAA placewinner in the bracket is Lackawanna Trail senior Robbie Schneider (39-2), who placed fifth at 160 last season. Close and Schneider are a likely Round of 16 bout. Reynolds’ Jalen Wagner (33-4) is a two-time PIAA qualifier that is also in the top of the bracket.
Fort Cherry sophomore Braedon Welsh (41-4) and Warrior Run junior Cole Shupp (32-16) make an interesting Round of 16 battle. Shupp gave Schnieder one of his two losses this season. Welsh is a returning qualifier. Tyrone freshman Kyle Scott (33-9) also makes his PIAA debut.
189
The lone weight class with two Progressland wrestlers features Chamberlain (35-6) and Spangle (35-11), who are on opposite sides of the bracket. Chamberlain quite possibly got one of the toughest draws in the entire tournament as he starts off with Saucon Valley’s Jacob Jones (43-5), the Southeast runner-up that was the silver medalist last season at 172. Jones, who beat Chamberlain 4-1 this season, also took fourth as a sophomore at 172. The winner of the bout has the daunting task of tangling with two-time PIAA champion Rune Lawrence (41-3) of Frazier. Lawrence pinned Jones in the 172-pound title match last season.
Spangle has a preliminary bout against Faith Christian Academy freshman Jason Singer (32-10), the Southeast fourth-placer. The winner moves on to face Brookville’s Jackson Zimmerman (35-4), the northwest Regional champ and returning PIAA qualifier. Bishop McDevitt’s Southeast champ Jake Gilfoil (35-5) and Somerset’s Northwest runner-up Rowan Holmes (31-4), both returning PIAA qualifiers, are also in the bottom of the bracket.
215
Only two returning PIAA placewinners are in this bracket, which is led by Muncy’s Austin Johnson (35-0), the sophomore Northeast champion who dropped to 215 after earning silver last season at 285. Girard senior Abraham Keep (35-3), the Northwest runner-up, is the only other wrestler in the bracket with a state medal as he took fourth at 215 a season ago. Keep’s nemesis Fort LeBouef senior Danny Church (41-6) is a possible semifinal matchup for Johnson. Church gave Keep all three of his losses this season, including a 2-1 decision in the regional final. Keep also beat Church twice this year.
Trinity junior Tucker Paynter (38-7), a three-time PIAA qualifier, could be Johnson’s Round of 16 opponent. Berks Catholic’s Southeast champ Brody Kline (41-4), also a three-time PIAA qualifier, is a threat to come out of the bottom of the bracket.
285
Williams (39-8) makes his PIAA debut with a Round of 16 bout with Canton senior Mason Nelson (18-7), the Northeast runner-up. If Williams gets past Nelson, he’ll possibly face off against undefeated Port Allegany sophomore Carson Neely (33-0), the Northwest champ. Neely will have a tough Round of 16 match as he will get the winner of a matchup of two returning state qualifiers in Hamburg’s Charles Sheppard (40-11) and Burgettstown’s Joey Baronick (37-12). Sheppard pinned Baronick last season on the way to an eighth-place finish.
Bishop McDevitt senior Riley Robell (33-2), the returning state champion, resides at the top of the bracket. Robell was the runner-up to Brookville’s Nathan Taylor in 2021. General McLane’s Wilson Spires (24-8) and Tyrone’s Braden Ewing (32-8), are two more returning PIAA qualifiers in Williams’ half of the bracket. Williams is 2-1 against Ewing this season and has a 1-0 victory over Spires on his record.
Huntingdon senior Gunner Singleton (42-3), the Southwest champ, and Mifflinburg senior Emmaneul Ulrich (30-0), the Northeast gold medalist, highlight the bottom of the bracket. Ulrich, a four-time qualifier, won bronze last season and was fifth as a sophomore. He was pinned by Robell in both the 2021 and 2022 PIAA Championships.