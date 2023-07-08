It was another banner year for Progressland softball teams as five qualified for the postseason and two — Glendale and West Branch — made deep runs.
Clearfield and Curwensville each made their respective District 9 title games, while Philipsburg-Osceola got to the D-6 class 2A semis, knocking off top-seeded and unbeaten Central Cambria along the way.
With the Lady Vikings and Lady Warriors each putting together fantastic seasons, both Bruce Vereshack and Dan Betts were heavily considered for Coach of the Year. But it was Betts, who got the nod after West Branch improved from 11-9 last year to 20-6 in 2023.
Several girls put up Player of the Year-type seasons, but Glendale’s Riley Best, who was also tabbed as the Pennsylvania High School Softball Coaches Player of the Year, set several Lady Viking and Progressland single-season records and was the easy choice for the honor.
Best is one of five girls, along with teammates Madison Peterson and Jillian Taylor, Clearfield’s Ruby Singleton and West Branch’s Makena Moore, that made the all-state squad.
Best, Peterson, Singleton and West Branch’s Greysyn Gable are repeat members of the Progressland first team.
The Lady Vikings lead the way with five selections, while Clearfield, Curwensville and West Branch each put two players on the first team. P-O rounds out the 12-member team with one selection.
Player of the Year: Riley Best, Senior, Glendale — After a modest 4-for-9 start with a home run and two RBIs in her first four games of the 2023 season, Best caught fire and simply never cooled off. She ended the season with Progressland-bests in hits (48), RBIs (42), batting average (.560), OBA (.637) and slugging percentage (.736), while setting new single-season records in home runs (16) and runs scored (50). Her 48 hits is also a Progressland single-season mark that she shares with with Philipsburg-Osceola’s Mackenzie Wilson, who set it in 2011, and Lady Mountie Haley Frank, who equaled the mark in 2014.
The Moshannon Valley League MVP and an Inter County Conference first teamer, Best had at least two hits in 17 of Glendale’s 26 games and had three or more on six occasions, including a 3-for-3 day against Meyersdale in the opening round of PIAAs. She also enjoyed a 3 home run day against Ferndale in a regular season contest and clubbed 2 homers and knocked in 7 in a win over Mount Union.
Best, who started five games at shortstop and 13 in centerfield, also got eight starts in the circle, compiling a 6-1 record with four shutouts. She fired a pair of Mercy Rule shortened no-hitters and had a 1-hitter and a 2-hitter. Best struck out 68 batters in her 34 innings of work, good for a Progressland-high two strikeouts per inning.
A Lock Haven recruit, Best finished her Lady Viking career with 112 hits.
Coach of the Year: Dan Betts, West Branch — While Vereshack deserves recognition for getting the Lady Vikings back to the PIAA Class A semifinals, it was Betts and the Lady Warriors who had the best turnaround from one year to the next and nearly equaled Glendale’s run.
West Branch was just 11-9 a season ago and fell in the opening round of the District 6 class A playoffs. The Lady Warriors lost two key starters from that team and only had three seniors on this year’s squad, but were able to put together a 20-5 season and tie the Lady Vikings for first place in both the Moshannon Valley League and Inter County Conference after splitting the season series with them.
Under Betts, the Lady Warriors made it to the District 6 Class A finals, falling to Claysburg-Kimmel, and won their first-round PIAA matchup against Elk County Catholic before dropping their quarterfinal game to eventual state runner-up Union by a 5-2 decision.
Pitcher: Addison Siple, Freshman, Curwensville — Siple burst on the scene with a 14-strikeout no-hitter against Williamsburg in just her third varsity start and continued putting up eye-popping numbers in the circle as the season progressed. She finished the year with an area-best 255 strikeouts in 135 1/3 innings pitched, good for an average of 1.88 per inning. She fanned 10 or more batters in 16 of her 22 starts and had a season-high 18 in a 7-inning no-hitter against Penns Manor.
Siple fired four no-hitters, including a 3-inning perfect game, striking out all nine batters she faced, against Mo Valley. She also tossed a 1-hitter and three 2-hitters and ended the season with seven shutouts. Her 1.76 ERA was tops in Progressland as were her 21 complete games and 7 shutouts.
Also a threat with the bat, Siple hit .385 with five doubles, a home run and 18 RBIs. Her batting average was 10th in Progressland. Siple was also a first-team selection in both the ICC and MVL.
Pitcher/D.P: Makena Moore, Sophomore, West Branch — The Lady Warrior southpaw spent much of the season battling Siple for strikeout supremacy in Progressland, but settled for second with 218 in 116 2/3 innings pitched, which was just .01 off the per inning pace of Siple. Moore was tied with Siple for second in the area in wins with 13 and was just behind the Lady Tide frosh in ERA at 1.86.
Also an ICC and MVL first-teamer, Moore had 15 complete games with four shutouts and added a save. She fired a 7-inning no-hitter with 14 strikeouts in the season opener against Mo Valley and added a pair of 1-hit shutouts, including a 16-strikeout outing against Ferndale in the D-6 playoffs.
Moore was also one of the toughest outs in Progressland as she was fifth in hits (32) and seventh in batting average (.427) and was tied for sixth in doubles with seven. She had an OBA of .553 and slugged .600, while scoring 18 runs and knocking in 14.
Pitcher/Utility: Madison Peterson, Sophomore, Glendale — The two-time Progressland first teamer once again shared time in the circle, but Peterson certainly made the most of her 18 starts (and two relief appearances) as she put together a 15-4 record with 129 strikeouts and a 1.92 ERA in her 111 innings pitched. Peterson recorded 15 complete games and had four shutouts, including a 4-inning no-hitter against Williamsburg and a 7-inning two-hitter in the District 6 class A third-place game with a berth in PIAAs in the line.
Also a MVL and ICC first-teamer, Peterson picked up a 3-hit shutout against West Branch and a 4-hit shutout versus Curwensville in regular-season victories, fanning a season-high 11 Lady Warriors and striking out 10 Lady Tide players.
Peterson, who made three starts at shortstop and six in centerfield, was also one of the top batters in the area, trailing only Best in both hits (42) and runs (32), while leading Progressland in doubles with 11. She hit safely in 19 of 26 games and enjoyed 15 multi-hit contests, including 4-for-4 days against both Bellwood-Antis and Mount Union in the regular season. Peterson already has 67 hits with two seasons left in her high school career.
Catcher: Greysyn Gable, Junior, West Branch — One of the area’s most potent bats, Gable opened the season by hitting safely in 13 of her first 14 contests. And in the one game she didn’t have a hit, Gable walked three times and scored two runs. Gable had hits in 21 of 25 games with 11 multi-hit efforts. She was fourth in Progressland in hits (34), tied for fifth in RBIs (23), sixth in batting average (.430) and tied for eighth in runs (22).
Gable also had 9 doubles, three home runs and was tied for the Progressland lead in stolen bases with 12. Her .515 OBA and .658 slugging percentage were also among the area leaders.
First Base: Teagan Harzinski, Senior, Curwensville — A consistent bat for the young Lady Tide to lean on, Harzinski had hits in 17 of her team’s 22 games and had at least two in 10 contests. Her 28 hits were tied for sixth in Progressland, while her 23 RBIs tied Gable for fifth. Harzinski was also atop the leaderboard in batting average, hitting .426, which was eighth in the area just .001 behind Moore.
Harzinski was at her best in the batter’s box in the postseason, going 5-for-9 with a double and six RBIs in three District 9 postseason games. She had a .512 OBA for the season, which was seventh in the area
Second Base: Kaprice Cavalet, Junior, Glendale — With Best hitting in front of her much of the season, the Lady Viking junior had plenty of opportunities to knock in runs, and she certainly did not disappoint. Cavalet began the year on a tear with 14 RBIs in her first seven games and she had 28 by the Lady Vikings 15th contest.
And while her bat cooled off some over the latter half of the season, she still finished with 32 RBIs, which was second only to Best, and scored 27 runs, which was tied for fifth in the area. Cavalet was also tied for 10th in doubles with five and tied for eighth in stolen bases with seven.
Even with the strong run-producing numbers, it may have been Cavalet’s defense that was most impressive. She had great range at second base and was as consistent as they come with the glove, putting up a 20-game errorless streak and ending with just two in 26 contests.
Third Base: Mykenna Bryan, Senior, Philipsburg-Osceola — The Lady Mountie senior enjoyed a torrid start to the season, starting with an 11-game hitting streak that included 3-hit performances in wins over Huntingdon, Tyrone and Penns Manor. Despite slowing down over the second half of the season, Bryan was still able to rank third in the area in doubles (9), tenth in batting average (.385) and just outside the Top 10 in runs scored with 21.
A Mountain League first team all-star, Bryan led all Progressland third basemen in hits (25), doubles, batting average, on base average (.518) and slugging percentage (.646).
Shortstop/Outfield: Jillian Taylor, Senior, Glendale — Another big bat in the potent Glendale lineup was Taylor, who was among the Progressland leaders in every offensive category. She led all players in triples with four, was second in home runs (5) and slugging percentage (.794) and was third in hits (35), runs (32), RBIs (30) and stolen bases (10). Taylor’s .449 batting average was good for fourth behind teammate’s Best and Peterson and Clearfield’s Singleton.
Also an ICC and MVL first teamer, Taylor hit safely in 19 of Glendale’s 26 games and recorded 10 multi-hit contests, including a 4-for-4 performance against Mo Valley. Taylor was a double short of the cycle in a win over Ferndale and had a season-high five RBIs in a victory against Juniata Valley.
Shortstop/Outfield: Ruby Singleton, Junior, Clearfield — One of four returning Progressland first teamers, Singleton had a tough act to follow after setting Clearfield’s single-season hits mark as a sophomore. And while her 29 hits fell short of her record 43 of 2022, that was still good enough to rank sixth in Progressland, while her .483 batting average trailed only Best and Peterson.
A Mountain League All-Star for a second straight season, Singleton picked up hits in 14 of her 20 games, collecting two or more nine times. Her 11 doubles tied her with Peterson for the area lead, while her 22 runs scored was good for a tie for eighth. Singleton was also second in OBA (.559) and fourth in slugging (.714).
Singleton, who played 11 games in centerfield and 10 at shortstop, also had seven stolen bases (tied for eighth) and collected 18 RBIs.
Outfield: Kelly Kasaback, Senior, Glendale — A big reason for the Lady Vikings postseason success was Kasaback, who went 8-for-19 with two doubles and six runs scored during Glendale’s playoff run. In fact, Kasaback was a key cog for the offense over the latter half of the season, hitting safely in 16 of her final 18 games and sporting a .411 batting average in that span.
For the season, Kasaback collected 29 hits, which was tied for sixth most in Progressland, and scored 27 runs, which tied her for fifth with Cavalet. She also tied for the area lead with 12 stolen bases and legged out three triples, which trailed only teammate Taylor.
Outfield: Aevril Hayward, Freshman, Clearfield — One of just two freshman on the first team, Hayward was part of a potent 1-2 punch with Singleton, who she tied with for hits (29) and RBIs (18). Hayward had at least one hit in 17 of 21 games and had a pair of 4-hit outings, including a game against P-O that saw her smack a home run and collect 7 RBIs.
A second team Mountain League All-Star, Hayward was fifth in the area in batting average (.433) and doubles (8), sixth in stolen bases (8) and ninth in slugging (.640).
The Progressland second team is led by Curwensville’s Addison Butler (catcher), who was tied for sixth in the area with 29 hits and West Branch’s Brooke Bainey (third base), who was seventh in runs (24) and eighth in RBIs (20).
The rest of the second team is Clearfield’s Alaina Fedder (pitcher), Curwensville’s Ava Olosky (outfield), Glendale’s Alyson Buterbaugh (third base), Alyssa Sinclair (first base) and Ava Weld (outfield), Moshannon Valley’s Annabeth Anderson (Designated Player) and Makenzie Daniel (utility), P-O’s Emily Gustkey (second base) and West Branch’s Hannah Betts (outfield) and Kamryn MacTavish (shortstop).