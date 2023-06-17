It was a fantastic year for Progressland teams with two teams reaching the state playoffs and another three making their respective district playoffs.
Philipsburg-Osceola went 17-7 on the year, winning the District 6 Class 3A title with a thrilling 1-0 victory over Tyrone. The Mounties finished 10-5 in the Mountain League, behind Bellefonte and Bald Eagle Area, who both made today’s state title games in State College. P-O defeated Avonworth in the first round of playoffs before falling to Punxsutawney in the PIAA 3A quarterfinals.
West Branch went 15-5 under first-year head coach Aaron Tiracorda, winning a District 6 playoff game before falling in the semifinals to Mount Union, which plays BEA in today’s 2A title game. The Warriors finished 10-4 in the Inter County Conference and were co-champions of the Moshannon Valley League with a 5-1 record.
Clearfield rallied from an 0-4 start to finish the season 8-12 and make an appearance in the District 9 title game, where they fell to St. Marys 6-3.
Moshannon Valley made it back to the playoffs under Jim Hawkins after going 6-14. The Knights fell to Juniata Valley 12-5 in the first round of the D6 1A playoffs.
But once again, it was the ‘little team that could’ that captured the attention of many.
Harmony, which had it’s first-ever winning season and first playoff appearance just last year, continued its amazing run with a 13-4 record, its first-ever playoff victory, its first trip to the District 6 1A title game and its first PIAA berth.
The Owls, who have 11 players, re-set the school record for wins, were co-champions of the Moshannon Valley league and won two District 6 playoff games, defeating Claysburg-Kimmel and Portage before falling to Bishop Guilfoyle in the championship game. The Owls then fell in the first round of states to the eventual 1A champion Clarion.
The two categories that won’t be firsts are Player of the Year and Coach of the Year, where Anthony Maseto and Harvey Westover repeat in those spots.
There were several other players who were in the running for POTY, including Philipsburg-Osceola’s Denny Prestash, Clearfield’s Morgen Billotte, Harmony’s Cohlton Fry and West Branch’s Lukas Colton.
But in the end, it was Maseto’s almost coach-like qualities and his play on the field that earned him POTY honors.
Here is how the Progressland First Team breaks down:
Player of the Year: Anthony Maseto, Harmony — Maseto’s numbers may not have been as gaudy as last season, but the Owl senior still put up big numbers. Despite being intentionally walked several times this season, Westover put Maseto in the No. 2 spot in the batting order to help get him some more pitches. It may have drove his RBI numbers down, but he still managed to pound out 29 hits in 44 at bats for a Progressland-leading .644 batting average. He also scored 30 runs, knocked in 11 RBIs and had seven doubles. Maseto added a home run and had 10 stolen bases. On the mound, Maseto had a 5-2 record with a 1.58 ERA, the best in Progressland. He was second in strikeouts with 88 and recorded two saves on the year. Maseto allowed just 12 earned runs in 53 innings of work. But stats aside, it’s Maseto leadership that helped get the Owls where they are today. The Harmony senior will play anywhere he is needed, whether that’s at pitcher, shortstop or even first base. In the dugout, Maseto can often be found giving tips and advice to his teammates and going through the pitchers with his team. Maseto finished the season with arm trouble, gutting it out through his last three starts to get the Owls to their first state playoff game. The Mount Aloysius College commit was named a first team Moshannon Valley League all-star. This is his third Progressland selection, as he was also a second team middle infielder his sophomore year.
Coach of the Year: Harvey Westover, Harmony — Westover doesn’t look, act or coach like most high school baseball coaches, but his approach works. He has proved to be a master recruiter, getting out just enough to have two subs this season by getting most of the school’s basketball team to play. His approach of always trying to teach lessons has helped the half of the team that hasn’t played much baseball. He was tasked this season of trying to put Maseto in the best spot to keep him productive. He did that, and in the process, opened up Jack Bracken and Lucas Tarnow to more clutch hitting opportunities. Westover has more wins in two seasons as Harmony’s head coach than the team did in the last 15 years combined.
Pitcher: Luke Liptak, West Branch — Liptak busted on the scene as the Warriors’ No. 1 pitcher, despite only pitching 13 innings the season before. The Warrior righty led the state in wins earlier this season and finished the year with nine victories. He threw 69 2/3 innings and allowed 21 earned runs, good enough for a 2.11 ERA. Liptak tossed a Progressland-leading six complete games and struck out 64 batters, while walking just 17. Offensively, he had 16 hits and nine RBIs for the Warriors. Liptak was a first team Inter County Conference selection. This is his first time on the Progressland all-star team.
Pitcher: Denny Prestash, Philipsburg-Osceola — Prestash caught fire at the end of the season and was dominant for the Mounties. The senior lefty pitched a masterful performance in the District 6 title game and was 5-1 on the season. He threw 62 2/3 innings for the Mounties, allowing just 25 earned runs for a 2.79 ERA. Prestash struck out 42 batters, tossed a complete game and earned a save. Offensively, he was P-O’s top hitter with 30 hits, tied for the Progressland lead. Prestash, a Penn College commit, had a .422 batting average. He added 29 RBIs, scored 14 runs and had 11 doubles, a triple and two home runs. He was a Mountain League second teamer at pitcher. This is his first appearance on the Progressland team.
Catcher: Cohlton Fry, Harmony — Fry started as the team’s full-time catcher last season, despite not really wanting to catch. But in two years, Fry has been at the top of both the defensive and offensive lists for Progressland. The senior hit .508 this season with 30 hits, 26 runs scored and eight RBIs. He had 15 stolen bases and eight doubles. But Fry’s biggest contribution comes behind the plate, where he made just two errors all season. The Owl backstop catches three of the toughest pitchers in Progressland with fellow all-stars Anthony Maseto, Jack Bracken and JJ Sward on the bump. He’s turned in to a sure thing to get on base and is a great baserunner. Fry was named a Moshannon Valley League first team all-star this season. It’s his second straight first team Progressland nod.
First Base: Jamey Massung, Philipsburg-Osceola — Massung had a great year at first base for the Mounties. He hit .375, good enough for second on the team. The senior had 27 hits, 20 RBIs and scored 12 times. He had two homers and played in all 24 games for Philipsburg-Osceola. Massung had a hit in all but six games for the Mounties. The Penn State Brandywine commit was named to the Mountain League second team as a first baseman. This is his first time on the Progressland all-star team.
Middle Infielder: Lukas Colton, West Branch — Colton is known for his home runs, but the Warrior had a pretty great year both at the plate and on the mound. He finished the season with a .397 batting average with 29 hits, 28 RBIs and 24 runs scored. He had 13 extra base hits with seven doubles and six homers on the season. He also had nine stolen bases. On the mound, he went 3-0 with a 3.83 ERA. The Warrior had three complete games, two shutouts and struck out 40 batters on the season. Colton was the co-MVP of the Moshannon Valley League and was a first team Inter County Conference middle infielder. This is Colton’s second straight first team Progressland nod at the position.
Middle Infielder: Zach Witherow, Moshannon Valley — Witherow helped lead the Knights to a District 6 playoff berth this season, mostly with his arm. He led Progressland with 104 strikeouts and walked just 18 batters in 51 1/3 innings of work. The Knight righty had four wins on the season, allowing just 18 earned runs. At the plate, Witherow hit .379 to lead the Knights. He had 22 hits, 13 RBIs and scored seven runs. The Penn State DuBois commit was the co-MVP of the Moshannon Valley League and was an Inter County Conference honorable mention. Witherow was a second team Progressland selection at middle infield last year and a first teamer at the spot in 2021.
Middle Infielder: Jack Bracken, Harmony — Bracken took over the duties as No. 3 in the batting order to try and get Anthony Maseto more quality at bats and it put him in more clutch situations. He took advantage of that, hitting .490 with 26 hits and 25 RBIs. He scored 13 runs, had four doubles and a homer. He was the Owls’ No. 2 pitcher, going 4-2 on the bump. He struck out 49 batters in 33 1/3 innings and earned two saves. Bracken was a Moshannon Valley League first teamer. He was a Progressland second teamer at pitcher last season.
Third Base: TJ Wildman, Philipsburg-Osceola — Coming off Tommy John surgery and missing the entire season last year, it was surprising how little effort it took Wildman to get back into the swing of things. Wildman hit .333 with 24 hits and 15 RBIs for the Mounties. He also scored 15 runs and had five doubles and a triple. Wildman played third base most of the season, although he did miss two games due to a hamstring injury. When he returned, he was pinch run for as much as possible, but his bat couldn’t be replaced. The Mansfield University commit was the only unanimous Mountain League first team selection this season. Wildman was a Progressland second team selection at middle infield in 2021.
Outfield: Morgen Billotte, Clearfield — Billotte has been the Bison’s leading hitter for two years straight. He finished with a .435 average this season with 27 hits, 17 runs scored and 17 RBIs. He had 11 doubles and a triple and finished the year with nine stolen bases. Billotte has been a staple in center field for Clearfield and committed just two errors all season. He also pitched some this year, seeing time in seven games. The Seton Hill commit had a 4.50 ERA and earned a save. Billotte was a second team third baseman in 2021 and was a Progressland first team outfielder last season. The senior was also a first team Mountain League selection this year.
Outfield: Chris Fegert, Curwensville — Fegert is probably one of the most athletically gifted outfielders in the area. His ability to track down balls and make spectacular catches is bar none. Fegert hit .363 this season with 24 hits and 14 RBIs. He also scored 23 runs and was tops on the Tide. He had 14 stolen bases and four doubles. On the mound, Fegert earned three saves. He appeared in nine games and struck out 21 batters, finishing with a 5.80 ERA. He was an Inter County Conference honorable mention in the outfield. This is his second straight Progressland first team selection at the position.
Outfield: Jake DeSimone, Philipsburg-Osceola — DeSimone came up with some big catches this season for the Mounties in center field. He played every game for P-O and had just one error in 24 games this season. The senior hit .311 with 29 runs scored, 24 hits and 15 RBIs. He added four doubles, tied for the lead in the area in triples and had a homer. DeSimone also stole nine bases. DeSimone was a Progressland second teamer in the outfield last season.
Designated Hitter: Logan Kunkle, Curwensville — The sophomore was the team’s leading hitter this season, batting .393. He had 24 hits, 12 runs scored and 10 RBIs. Kunkle also threw in eight games for Curwensville, going 2-2 with a 6.04 ERA. He struck out 20 batters in 24 1/3 innings of work. Kunkle was a Moshannon Valley League first team all-star and was the Inter County Conference’s first team designated hitter. This is his first appearance on the Progressland all-star team.
Utility: Isaac Tiracorda, West Branch — Despite hitting leadoff, Tiracorda is still one of the better power hitters in the area. He finished the year with a .377 batting average, good enough for second on the team behind Lukas Colton. He had 23 hits, 13 RBIs and scored 27 runs. He added eight doubles, three triples and a homer. The Warrior junior also stole 14 bases. He played in all 20 games for the Warriors and had just two errors at catcher this season. He was Moshannon Valley League and Inter County Conference first teamer at catcher. Last season, he was a first team designated hitter on the Progressland all-star team.
The second team consists of Philipsburg-Osceola’s Gavin Emigh (pitcher), Harmony’s JJ Sward (pitcher), Glendale’s Mason Peterson (first base), Glendale’s Troy Misiura (middle infield), Clearfield’s Anthony Lopez (middle infield), Philipsburg-Osceola’s Parker Lamb (middle infield), Curwensville’s Ayden Sutika (third base), Philipsburg-Osceola’s Ben Gustkey (catcher), West Branch’s Brody Rothrock (outfield), Moshannon Valley’s Tanner Kephart (outfield), Philipsburg-Osceola’s Brandon Hahn (outfield), Harmony’s Lucas Tarnow (outfield) Moshannon Valley’s Jake O’Donnell (designated hitter) and Clearfield’s Hunter Rumsky (utility).