Amazing. Crazy. Emotional. Near-perfect.
It’s hard to find one word to describe the 2022 Progressland High School Volleyball season. But the above is a start.
For the first time in history, Progressland had two volleyball teams make the PIAA Final Four in their respective classes.
For the second time in history, one of those teams went to the state finals.
In between all that, the area had five of its six teams make the playoffs and one win its first playoff game.
It was a pretty good year.
Clearfield, Glendale and Moshannon Valley all made the playoffs, with the Lady Vikings winning their first match and the Damsels upsetting Juniata Valley to win their first playoff game in school history under first-year head coach McKenzie McCoy.
Both Philipsburg-Osceola and West Branch won District 6 titles, with the Lady Mounties sweeping Tyrone and the Lady Warriors rallying back from 2-0 to defeat Homer-Center in five sets.
Both teams made it to the PIAA Final Four, P-O in Class AA and West Branch in Class A.
The Lady Warriors swept Sacred Heart Academy to make the school’s first title game in any sport, while the Lady Mounties fell to Freeport in five sets.
West Branch was swept by eight-time champ Maplewood in the Class A championship game, but loses just three seniors to graduation.
When it came down to coach of the year it was just too hard to pick between the two legends in our area. Both Terry Trude and Dave Eckberg share the title this year because they both pulled off amazing coaching feats with two different teams and nearly won state titles.
A special shoutout goes out to Moshannon Valley’s McCoy, who in a normal year would have been at the top of the list with her amazing turn around of the Damsels.
In the player of the year category, the choice was not as hard, with Indiana University commit Reese Hazleton rising to the top for the third-straight year.
Here is how the squad breaks down:
Player of the Year — Reese Hazelton, Philipsburg-Osceola: Hazelton is one of those special players who comes around once in a lifetime. She is the epitome of a perfect volleyball player. The junior hitter is not only a kill machine, but she can block, dig and serve with the best of the team. She’s also a great leader. As the lone starter back this year, Hazelton helped her young teammates earn the confidence they needed to get to the PIAA Final Four. She is easily one of the best players in the state and was nominated by several Progressland area coaches as their top pick from the area. Hazelton had 674 kills and 32 blocks. She also had 225 service points with 63 aces. The P-O junior led the team in digs with 394. She was a PVCA first team Class AA all-stater this season for the third year in a row. She was also a District 6 AA first team all-star and a Mountain League first team all-star. This is her third straight Progressland Player of the Year honor.
Co-Coach of the Year — Dave Eckberg, Philipsburg-Osceola: Eckberg has taken the Lady Mounties to the PIAA Final Four three years in a row. The last two years, P-O has fallen one game short of the state title, but this year was even more impressive than the last. Philipsburg-Osceola had just one returning starter this season. Granted it was three-time Progressland Player of the Year Reese Hazelton, but the Lady Mounties lost nine seniors from 2021. Eckberg managed to institute a two-setter system and find reliable hitters to put together another run at the Class AA title. And, they almost did it, falling in five sets in the Western Finals.
Co-Coach of the Year — Terry Trude, West Branch: There are very few things Trude can say he hasn’t done in high school volleyball. The lone one was making a state title game, but he can check that off his list now. Trude has had some fantastic teams in the past, making the Final Four in 2010 and the Elite Eight in 2008. This year, he had a great team, but it was a team of equals. There was not one superstar. That’s not a knock on his girls, and Trude would say the same thing. This team was a product of Trude’s coaching and nurturing and their own sheer will and determination to prove they were the best. They now have a silver medal and will go down as one of the most successful teams in West Branch history.
First Team — Katrina Cowder, West Branch: Cowder had a fantastic year for the Lady Warriors. The junior hitter led the Lady Warriors in kills and blocks this season with 409 and 114, respectively. She was also an above average server and second on the team in service points (236). She had 61 aces and 33 digs. Cowder was a PVCA First Team All-State Class A, District 6 A First Team and Inter County Conference First Team. This is Cowder’s second straight Progressland First Team nod.
First Team — Marley Croyle, West Branch: Croyle is one of the leaders on the West Branch team and she leads by sheer will. In the District 6 title game, she swung hard four times in a rally to get the game point, determined the Lady Warriors were going to win. She was a big key for the team all season, leading them in aces (64). She also had 308 kills and 160 digs. At the service line, she had a total of 154 service points. Croyle was PVCA First Team All-State Class A, District 6 A First Team and Inter County Conference First Team. This is her second straight Progressland First Team nod.
First Team — Sophie Granville, Philipsburg-Osceola: After missing an entire year due to an ACL injury, Granville burst back on the stage as one of two letterwinners for the Lady Mounties this year. She was an excellent compliment to Hazelton and filled the hitter role nicely. She was second on the team in kills (215), digs (312) and aces (43). She had 173 service points and 21 blocks. The junior was a District 6 Second Team all-star and a Mountain League all-star. This is her first Progressland First Team nod and first appearance on the all-star team.
First Team — Shianna Hoover, West Branch: Hoover got thrown in as the team’s libero this season and she did an excellent job. The Lady Warrior junior was key in the back row during the team’s run to Mechanicsburg and the state final. She had 222 digs, first on the team by 60+ digs. She added 180 service points and 25 aces, along with 18 assists. Hoover was a District 6 Second Team selection. This is her first appearance and inaugural first team Progressland nod.
First Team — Maddy Lumadue, Philipsburg-Osceola: Lumadue stepped into a big spot this season, taking over for a four-year starter at setter. She also had to share time. But the biggest obstacle she overcame was doing it all while still recovering from an ACL tear. Lumadue had 419 assists this season with 172 service points and 32 aces. She also had 109 digs, amazing considering she could only go down on one knee while wearing her bulky brace. Lumadue did a good job finding different hitters to set to, especially when Hazelton found herself double blocked. This is her first appearance and inaugural First Team Progressland nod.
First Team — Brooklyn Myers, West Branch: Myers had one of the best seasons in Progressland this year. She got thrown into the setter role last year and has continued to improve to become one of the best in the area. She had an area-best 776 assists. She also had 166 service points with 50 aces. The junior added 71 kills, 68 digs and five blocks. Myers was PVCA First Team All-State Class A, District 6 A First Team and an Inter County Conference First Team all-star. This is Myers’ second-straight Progressland First Team nod.
Second team nods went to Clearfield’s Hannah Glunt, Glendale’s Alyssa Sinclair, Moshannon Valley’s Maddie Mills, Philipsburg-Osceola’s Annie Johnson and Natalie Betz and West Branch’s Matayha Kerin.
Honorable Mentions go to Clearfield’s Addy Ruiz and Ruby Singleton, Curwensville’s Savannah Carfley, Glendale’s Kaprice Cavalet, Moshannon Valley’s Madison McCoy and West Branch’s Hayley Wooster.