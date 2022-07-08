The 2022 high school softball season will certainly be one to remember for both Clearfield and Glendale.
Both squads made deep runs in the playoffs as the Lady Vikings advanced to the PIAA semifinals for just the second time in program history, while the Lady Bison went a step farther, going all the way to the PIAA Championship and coming away with the first state team title for Clearfield.
With the Lady Bison earning a PIAA Championship, it should be no surprise the Derek Danver was chosen at the Progressland Coach of the Year.
But Glendale’s Bruce Vereshack was also very much in the running after leading the Lady Vikings to a Moshannon Valley League and ICC North title in the regular season and guiding them to an 18-3 record that included a pair of 1-run victories in the PIAA playoffs.
The Player of the Year was once again Clearfield’s Emma Hipps, who led Progressland in every pitching category and was among the leaders in most offensive ones.
Hipps was one of four Clearfield girls to earn all-state status as selected by the Pennsylvania High School Softball Coaches Association. Olivia Bender, Lauren Ressler and Ruby Singleton also made the squad as did Curwensville’s Joslynne Freyer and MacKenzie Wall.
Curwensville and West Branch also had solid campaigns, each qualifying for the district playoffs. The Lady Tide got to the D-9 class 2A semifinals where they fell to eventual champ Johnsonburg, while the Lady Warriors qualified for the District 6 class A playoffs by virtue of a win over Curwensville in a must-win situation on the last day of the regular season.
Nearly the entire Progressland first team is filled with girls from the playoff squads with Clearfield leading the way with four.
Curwensville has three selections, Glendale collected two and each of Moshannon Valley, Philipsburg-Osceola and West Branch received one to fill out the 12-member first team.
There are five girls making at least their second appearance on the first team, while Freyer and Hipps are both 3-time first teamers.
Player of the Year: Emma Hipps, Senior, Clearfield — The Clarion University commit put together one of the most dominating seasons in the circle in Progressland history and topped off her sensational senior campaign with a 3-hitter in the state title game.
Hipps had a record of 21-2 to go with a 1.05 ERA and an amazing 10-to-1 strikeout to walk ratio as she fanned 285 batters, while only issuing 28 free passes in 154 innings. She averaged 1.85 strikeouts per inning and fanned at least 10 batters in 16 of her 22 starts. Hipps set down at least 18 via K on four occasions with a season-high 19 in a no-hitter against Penns Valley.
She recorded seven shutouts and fired four 1-hitters, the last coming in the PIAA quarterfinals where she was perfect for 6 2/3 innings before a batter reached on an error. Hipps was also perfect through six innings in a 1-hit shutout of Bellefonte.
Also a stalwart in the batter’s box, Hipps hit. 418 with 7 home runs, 8 doubles, 3 triples, 32 runs scored and 29 RBIs, while also stealing 9 bases. She was tied for second in Progressland in RBIs and stolen bases, was tied for first in triples and was third in home runs.
Hipps ended her 3-year varsity career with 91 hits and is the program career leader in home runs (24) runs (91), wins (47), strikeouts (760) and ERA (1.48).
Coach of the Year: Derek Danver, Clearfield — The Lady Bison had high expectations coming into the season and they were able to meet them under the fifth-year head coach who guided them to the first Mountain League title in program history. Clearfield went 13-1 in league play, sweeping the season series’ with perennial league powers Bald Eagle Area, Bellefonte and Philipsburg-Osceola.
Clearfield went on to earn its third straight District 9 title with a 4-1 victory over St. Marys before going on an incredible run through the PIAA playoffs. The Lady Bison stormed to the first state team title in school history by winning three of the four playoff games in walk-off fashion, downing Franklin (4-3), Beaver (2-1) and Tunkhannock (3-2).
The Lady Bison put an end to reigning PIAA champion Beaver’s 42-game win streak in their semifinal victory over the Bobcats before knocking off a Tunkhannock team which had made it to the state title game in three of the past five seasons. Clearfield ended the season with a record of 22-3.
Pitcher: Madison Peterson, Freshman, Glendale — After splitting time in the circle with Riley Best and Hanna Noel over the first half of 2022, the Lady Viking rookie took the reins of the pitching staff for Glendale’s final 11 games, leading them on a run all the way to the PIAA semifinals.
Peterson started a total of 13 games for the Lady Vikings and compiled a 10-2 record and 2.17 ERA while striking out 95 batters in 74 1/3 innings of work. She struck out 27 total batters in D-6 playoff wins over Bishop McCort and Ferndale and fanned nine, while allowing just three hits in a 2-0 loss to Conemaugh Valley in the D-6 title game.
Also a threat with the bat, the ICC and Moshannon Valley League All-Star hit .357 with 9 doubles, 2 triples, two home runs and 20 RBIs. She was 5-for-11 with seven RBIs in three PIAA playoff games and smacked a walkoff 2-run double in the Lady Vikings’ 5-4 comeback over Old Forge.
Offensive Pitcher: Joslynne Freyer, Senior, Curwensville — After putting up eye-popping numbers in both 2019 and 2021 (there was no season in 2020 due to COVID), combining to hit well over .500 with 82 hits, the Lady Tide senior’s numbers came down to earth a bit in 2022. But Freyer was still among the area leaders in hits and RBIs, despite playing the entire season with a torn ACL.
Her 28 hits were tied for ninth, while her 24 RBIs matched mashers Bender and Best for fourth. Unable to run the bases due to her injury, Freyer’s courtesy runners combined to score 36 times, which would have been second-highest in the area. She achieved the 100th hit of her career in a loss against Mount Union on May 12 and ended with 109, tied for fourth-most in program history.
Maybe even more impressive than her hitting was the fact that Freyer tossed all 118 innings the Lady Tide played this season, despite the bad ACL. She was 12-10 with a 3.56 ERA and struck out 173 batters, which was second only to Hipps. Freyer led Progressland with 9 shutouts and fired three shortened no-hitters, including a 3-inning perfect game against Harmony.
Catcher: Olivia Bender, Senior, Clearfield — The other half of Clearfield’s potent battery, Bender was a major power source in the middle of the Lady Bison lineup as she led the area in home runs with 9 and was in the Top 10 in doubles with 6.
Also a Mountain League All-Star and two-time Progressland first-teamer, Bender batted .408 and totaled 31 hits — good for eighth-most in the area, hit safely in 19 of the 24 games she appeared in and had a slugging percentage of .842.
Bender also racked up 24 RBIs, which was tied for fourth-most in Progressland. A key cog in the Lady Bison’s state title run, Bender led the team in batting average in PIAAs, going 7-for-14 (.500).
First Base: Lauren Ressler, Senior, Clearfield — Perhaps no one in Progressland had a sweeter swing than the Lady Bison lefty, who began the season with a 16-game hitting streak that was snapped in a win against Penns Valley. But the productive Ressler still contributed with two RBIs in the game.
Also a Mountain League All-Star and two-time Progressland first-teamer, Ressler batted .393 and hit safely in 22 of Clearfield’s 25 games.
She collected 35 hits, which was tied for third in the area, belted 10 doubles, which was tied for fourth, and scored 26 runs, while knocking in 31, which led Progressland. No RBIs were more pivotal than the two that came on her 2-run home run in the PIAA title game that tied things up against Tunkhannock.
Ressler slugged .820 for the Lady Bison and set the all-time program record for career doubles with 32. Ressler ended her Lady Bison career with 94 hits.
Second Base: Shyanne Rudy, Junior, Curwensville — The Lady Tide junior made the move from third base to the middle infield this year and ended up putting together the best offensive season among Progressland second baseman. She led the area second-sackers in batting average (.400), hits (26), RBIs (15), home runs (2), OBA (.474) and slugging percentage (.606).
Rudy hit safely in 17 of Curwensville’s 22 games and ended the season on a 7-game streak. She had eight multi-hit games, including a 2-for-2 performance against fellow first teamer Peterson.
Third Base: MacKenzie Wall, Senior, Curwensville — One of the top hitters in the area, Wall was near the top of most offensive categories. She had 35 hits, which was tied for third and batted .515, which was the fourth highest average. Wall started the season on a 13-game hitting streak and ended the campaign with hits in 19 of the Lady Tide’s 22 games.
Also a Moshannon Valley League and ICC All-Star and a two-time Progressland first teamer, Wall smacked 10 doubles (fourth in the area) and was just outside the Top 10 in RBIs with 22. She was also rock-solid on defense, committing just three errors at the hot corner.
Shortstop: MaKenzie Daniel, Junior, Moshannon Valley — The Damsels may have struggled as a team with a 5-10 record, but there were certainly some bright spots, led by Daniel, who swatted five home runs, averaging a big fly every 8 at bats.
She was the Progressland leader in batting average, hitting .564, while slugging 1.077.
Also an ICC and Mo Valley League All-Star, Daniel scored 21 runs and added 21 RBIs, both numbers just barely outside the Top 10 in Progressland despite the Damsels playing an area-low 15 games.
Utility/D.P.: Greysyn Gable, Sophomore, West Branch — One of the most prolific offensive players in Progressland, Gable was in the Top 5 in nearly every statistical category. She led the area in doubles (12) and triples (3) and was second in RBIs (29).
Her 34 hits were fifth-most and her 33 runs was the fourth highest total. She was one of four Progressland batters to hit over .500, finishing the season with a .523 average.
Also a Moshannon Valley League and ICC All-Star, Gable was rock-solid behind the plate and at the hot corner, where she started five games. Gable had two or more hits in 13 of the Lady Warriors’ 20 contests and collected three hits on six occasions.
Outfield: Riley Best, Junior, Glendale — The Lady Viking junior started the season off with a bang, swatting four home runs in her first five games. She also cranked two out in the D-6 playoff win over Bishop McCort and ended the season with 8 long balls, one less than area-leader Bender.
Best hit for power and average. She was second in Progressland in hits with 36 and batting average, hitting .537. She led the area in runs scored with 37 and was tied for fourth in RBIs (24) and was third in doubles (11). Best came up big in the Lady Vikings’ come-from-behind 5-4 win over Old Forge in the PIAA quarterfinals, going 4-for-4 with two doubles and two runs scored.
A Mo Valley League and ICC All-Star, Best was also a valuable member of the Lady Viking pitching staff. She started five games and compiled a 4-0 record with a 3.25 ERA and struck out 37 batters in 28 innings of work.
Outfield: Ruby Singleton, Sophomore, Clearfield — The toughest out in Progressland this season may have been the super sophomore, who began the year on an 18-game hitting streak, while enjoying multiple hits in 13 of those contests.
In all, Singleton had a 21-game streak dating back to the 2021 District 9 title game.
The Mountain League All-Star led the area and set a single-season Clearfield program record with 43 hits. She also set the Lady Bison single-season record for runs with 34, which was second only to Best in Progressland.
Singleton also topped the area in doubles (12) and was tied for second in stolen bases (9). She was 2-for-4 against both Beaver and Tunkhannock and was involved in arguably the two greatest plays in program history with her game-winning RBI single in the PIAA semifinals and scoring the game-winning run in the state championship.
Outfield: Paige Jarrett, Senior, Philipsburg-Osceola — A bright spot in a disappointing season for the Lady Mounties, Jarrett earned Mountain League first-team accolades as well, thanks to her solid play in centerfield as well as a productive bat.
Jarrett hit .397 with two doubles, two home runs and 15 runs scored. She hit a home run and had 3 RBIs in an 11-0 win over Huntingdon and also had a crucial homer in a 10-9 loss against Chestnut Ridge. Jarrett hit safely in 16 of the Lady Mounties’ 18 games, smacking multiple hits eight times.
The second team is led by Curwensville’s Teagan Harzinski (first base), who batted .478 with 24 RBIs and Glendale’s Hanna Noel (pitcher), who had a 0.33 ERA in 25 innings pitched before an injury derailed her season.
Other second team selections include: Curwensville’s Taylor Luzier (outfield), Glendale’s Caitlyn Rydbom (catcher), Kaprice Cavalet (second base), Alyson Buterbaugh (third base) and Jillian Taylor (outfield), Mo Valley’s Abby Gilson (outfield), Philipsburg-Osceola’s London Cutler (shortstop) and West Branch’s Brooke Bainey (utility), Makena Moore (pitcher) and Madison Nelson (designated player).