It was a good year for Progressland teams with six of the seven area team reaching their respective district playoffs and earning at least nine wins.
Curwensville finished with 14 wins and were co-champions of the Moshannon Valley League, while going a respectable 9-4 in its first year in the Inter-County Conference. The Tide fell in the first round of the District 9 playoffs to Redbank Valley.
Philipsburg-Osceola also had 14 wins and won the Mountain League title with a 13-1 record. The Mounties earned a home game for the District 6 Class 3A playoffs, where they were defeated by Penns Valley 9-6.
West Branch put together 13 wins with just three seniors on its team, getting back to the District 6 2A playoffs, where they lost a tough 9-7 decision to Marion Center.
Clearfield won 10 games and a District 9 Class 4A title with a 9-5 win over St. Marys. The Bison made it to the PIAA subregional game where they fell to Somerset 3-0.
Moshannon Valley finished the season at 9-9 and also made the District 6 1A playoffs, falling to Juniata Valley in the quarterfinals 12-1.
But in the end, 2022 could be considered the Year of the Owl.
Harmony, under head coach Harvey Westover and a roster of just 11 players, had a standout year going 9-6. The team set the school record for wins by doubling the previous mark of four and made the District 6 Class A playoffs for the first time in school history.
And for the first time ever, the school has the Progressland Player of the Year and Coach of the Year in Anthony Maseto and Westover.
There were several players who were in the running for POTY, with Curwensville’s Jake Mullins and Shane Sunderlin and Clearfield’s Morgen Billotte all considerations.
But in the end, it was Maseto’s bat and glove, and his willingness to show his teammates the game that earned him the honor.
Here is how the Progressland First Team breaks down:
Player of the Year: Anthony Maseto, Harmony: What can you say about the Owl junior, who at times through sheer will and talent helped propel his team to victory. Maseto was the team’s top pitcher, hitter and student coach. The stats speak for themselves, with a .611 batting average, the Owl lead the area. He had 25 runs, 23 RBIs and 22 hits, leading the team in all but hits. He had 11 doubles and led the team in stolen bases. Maseto played shortstop, first base, outfield and pitched during the season. On the mound, he finished the season with a 4-2 record and 1.21 ERA. He had 67 strikeouts and allowed just six earned runs in 34 2/3 innings of work. But more than statistics in a book, Maseto could be found in the dugout giving his teammates pointers and explaining the game to players who had little experience on the diamond. The lefty made a solid 1-2 punch on the mound with teammate Jack Bracken and was the main reason the Owls had such a groundbreaking year. Maseto was a Moshannon Valley League all-star this season and a second team Progressland middle infield selection last season.
Coach of the Year: Harvey Westover, Harmony: Westover played the game all through Little League and high school and once held the school record for stolen bases. But the unassuming, mild-mannered coach has found his calling in coaching. It wasn’t easy. In fact, the school wasn’t even sure they were going to have a baseball team until two weeks before the season started. But, Westover talked and convinced several players to come out so that the Owls would have a full roster. Those 11 players made it through the season, although their were times that the team had no players on the bench due to injuries or school activities. Still, Westover pieced together the best team in Harmony history, doubling the school’s win record and taking his Owls to the district playoffs for the first time.
Pitcher: Colby Hahn, Philipsburg-Osceola — Hahn had a great year for the Mounties at the plate and on the mound. The senior had one of the best records in Progressland, going 5-0 in seven appearances. He had a 2.22 ERA, earning wins against Tyrone, Clearfield, Huntingdon, Penns Valley and DuBois. He had two complete games and a shutout. At the plate, Hahn hit .350 with 27 RBIs, 21 hits and 12 runs scored. He had six doubles and two triples. This is his first appearance on the Progressland all-star team.
Pitcher: Zack Tiracorda, West Branch — Tiracorda was a fierce competitor for the Warriors. One of just three seniors, he threw the bulk of the innings for the Warriors. He went 6-3 with a 1.40 ERA. He had 91 strikeouts and allowed just 11 earned runs on the season. Tiracorda had five complete games and three shutouts. At the plate, he hit .380 with 24 hits, 20 runs scored and 19 RBIs. He had nine doubles, three triples and a homer. When not pitching, he played shortstop. Between the two positions, he had just three errors on the season. Tiracorda was an Inter-County Conference all-star and a Moshannon Valley League all-star this season. Last year, he was a Progressland second teamer at pitcher.
Catcher: Cohlton Fry, Harmony — Fry wasn’t even supposed to be the Owls full-time catcher this season. But he was so good at it, he stayed there the entire 15 games. Fry hit .480 with 25 runs scored, 24 hits and 10 RBIs as the team’s leadoff hitter. He had six doubles and 12 stolen bases. Fry caught both Anthony Maseto and Jack Bracken to perfection and had just four errors on the season. Pretty good for a catcher who hadn’t played the position much since Little League. Fry had nine hits in the Owls’ last four games and was second on the team in batting average. Fry was a Moshannon Valley League all-star this season. This is his first appearance on the Progressland all-star team.
First Base: Shane Sunderlin, Curwensville — Not only is Sunderlin the best first baseman in Progressland, he’s also one of the top all-around players in the area. The Tide senior hit .469 this season with 31 hits, 28 RBIs and 16 runs scored. He had 10 doubles and a triple. His glove is sound too, committing just two errors all season. On the mound, Sunderlin had a 2-2 record with a save in nine appearances. He finished the season with a 3.92 ERA and had 10 hits in the final four games for the Tide. Sunderlin was a Moshannon Valley League all-star this season. This is his first time on the Progressland team.
Middle Infield: Jake Mullins, Curwensville — Mullins had a big year last year and it continued on into 2022. Mullins finished the season with a .409 average with 30 runs scored, 27 hits and 12 RBIs. He had 19 stolen bases. The senior finished the year with a 5-3 record and a 2.12 ERA as the team’s No. 1 pitcher. He had 75 strikeouts, three complete games and three shutouts for the Tide. Mullins was an Inter-County Conference first team all-star and a Moshannon Valley League all-star. He was a first team pitcher last season for Progressland and in 2019 was a second team middle infielder.
Middle Infield: Lukas Colton, West Branch — Just a freshman, Colton announced his presence with a homer at Glendale in his debut. He went on to had 27 hits, 25 RBIs and 23 runs scored. Colton added seven doubles, three homers and a triple. He also had eight stolen bases. The Warrior usually filled the shortstop spot when Zack Tiracorda pitched and he did well, with just six errors on the season. Colton was an Inter-County Conference honorable mention and a Moshannon Valley League all-star.
Middle Infield: Thad Butler, Curwensville — Butler played in all 20 games for the Tide and was solid no matter what position he played. Butler was usually at short when Jake Mullins pitched, but also played in the outfield or at second base. Butler hit .385 with 22 hits, 15 runs scored and 14 RBIs. He had 11 stolen bases and four sacrifices. The senior committed just two errors on the season. Butler was a Moshannon Valley League all-star and a Inter-County Conference first team all-star this season. Last year, Butler was a first team Progressland all-star at third base.
Outfield: Morgen Billotte, Clearfield — Billotte had a fantastic season for the Bison, leading the team with a .454 average. The Bison junior played centerfield in all 22 games for Clearfield. He had 34 hits, 22 RBIs and scored 21 runs. He added nine doubles a triple and a homer. Billotte also had six stolen bases. He committed just one error on the season. He was a Mountain League second team all-star this season. Last year, the Bison was a second team Progressland outfielder.
Outfield: Chris Fegert, Curwensville — Nobody in Progressland plays a weirder center field than Fegert. However, the Tide junior patrols the hill and both sides like a pro. Fegert had just one error this season and was one of the most solid hitters for the Tide. He had a .346 batting average with 18 hits, 17 runs scored and six RBIs. He was a Inter-County Conference first team all-star this year. This is Fegert’s first appearance on the Progressland team.
Outfield: Jeremy Whitehead, Philipsburg-Osceola — Whitehead was one of the Mounties most consistent hitters this season. Despite an ankle injury that caused him to miss three games and limited him to designated hitter duty at the end of the season, Whitehead hit .384 with 24 RBIs, 20 hits and 16 runs scored. He had five doubles and two homers. Whitehead played in 16 of the team’s 19 games and had five stolen bases. He also had six multi-hit games. Whitehead was named to the Mountain League first team as a DH. He was the first team Progressland outfielder last season and was a first team designated hitter in 2019.
Utility: Michael Kitko, Moshannon Valley — Kitko had another big season for the Knights and was once again their top hitter. The 2021 Progressland Player of the Year hit .509 this season. He had 26 hits, 22 RBIs and 18 runs scored. The Knight senior had 14 doubles, eight stolen bases and two doubles. Kitko caught, pitched, played shortstop and center field this season. On the mound, he was 3-3 with a 2.56 ERA. He had 51 strikeouts and gave up just 10 earned runs in eight appearances. Kitko was a Moshannon Valley League all-star and an Inter-County Conference first team all-star this season. Along with his POTY honors last season, Kitko was also a second team utility pick as a freshman.
Designated Hitter: Isaac Tiracorda, West Branch — Tiracorda was big key to West Branch’s success this season. The sophomore hit .403 with 30 runs scored, 25 hits and 21 RBIs. He had nine doubles, two triples and a homer. Tiracorda also had five stolen bases. He had eight multi-hit games and was second on the team in batting average. Tiracorda was a Moshannon Valley League all-star and an Inter County Conference first team all-star. He was a Progressland first team utility selection last season.
The second team consists of Curwensville’s Jayson Rowles (pitcher), Harmony’s Jack Bracken (pitcher), Philipsburg-Osceola’s David Meersand (pitcher), Philipsburg-Osceola’s Ben Gustkey (catcher), Clearfield’s Blake Prestash (first base), Clearfield’s Kyle Elensky (middle infield), Moshannon Valley’s Zach Witherow (middle infield), Philipsburg-Osceola’s Parker White (middle infield), Harmony’s Curtis Boring (outfield), Moshannon Valley’s Tanner Kephart (outfield), Philipsburg-Osceola’s Jake DeSimone (outfield), Moshannon Valley’s Ethan Webb (utility) and Clearfield’s Cole Bloom (designated hitter).