For the second straight season, three of Progressland’s six high school football teams made it to the playoffs, and all three did it despite losing their respective openers. In fact, both Glendale and Moshannon Valley got off to very slow starts, only to turn their seasons around and qualify for postseason play.
The Knights started off 0-2 and were 2-4 at one point in the season, but big wins over Curwensville and perennial ICC power Bellwood-Antis turned things around. Glendale began its season 0-4, including a loss to Mo Valley, but won five of the last six regular season games to make the playoffs.
That had both Mo Valley head coach Michael Keith and Glendale leader Dave ‘Spank’ Trexler in the conversation for Coach of the Year.
But once again Clearfield’s Tim Janocko received that honor after leading a very young Bison squad to an 8-4 mark and another District 9 title.
The battle for Player of the Year was even more hotly contested as a handful of stellar athletes, including Clearfield’s Brady Collins, Curwensville’s Dan McGarry, Glendale’s Zeke Dubler and West Branch’s Tyler Biggans all put up impressive numbers on both sides of the ball.
But Collins got the nod as he was intricate in the success of the team, which was the only one in Progressland to have an above .500 record, win their league and win a district title.
The team was selected with the help of input by area coaches as well as weighing personal observation, postseason all-star teams, strength of schedule and overall team success.
Here is a closer look at the 2022 Progressland Football All-Star Team:
Player of the Year: Brady Collins, Sophomore, Clearfield — Perhaps no one in Progressland packed the punch that Collins did. Despite only weighing in at 155 pounds, Collins did most of his damage on offense between the tackles and was one of the hardest hitters in the area on defense.
Collins was third in the area in rushing yards with 1,495 to go with 15 TDs on the ground. That total likely could have been much higher had Collins not left one game in the first half due to injury and spent most of the second half in three more on the sidelines with the game well in hand. He also had six receptions for 61 yards and two scores. His 110 total points was also third.
On defense, Collins was sixth in total tackles with 78 as he played both linebacker and in the defensive backfield. He added two sacks, two passes defended, a fumble recovery and an interception, which he returned for a TD.
A Mountain League first teamer at both running back and linebacker, Collins had seven 100-yard rushing games and nearly had an eighth as he picked up 92 yards and a TD in the PIAA playoffs against eventual state semifinalist Central.
Coach of the Year: Tim Janocko, Clearfield — A veteran of 38 years at the helm of the Bison, Janocko perhaps had one of his best coaching seasons in what ended up being his last as the all-time leader in wins in District 9 retired at the end of the 2022 campaign.
Janocko led a young team with underclassmen at every skill position and in the entire defensive backfield to an 8-4 record, while earning a Mountain League Title and claiming yet another District 9 title. And the Bison did that after losing two-way stalwart on the line Conner McCraken to illness for several games and starting QB Will Domico for three games.
Janocko ends his storied career with a record of 307-120-3 while leading Clearfield to 18 District 9 titles and 21 playoff appearances. Clearfield had 12 10-win seasons and eight undefeated regular seasons during his tenure. His 307 victories is tied for 16th all-time in state of Pennsylvania.
Quarterback: Dan McGarry, Senior, Curwensville — After setting single-season yardage and completion marks for the program as a junior, McGarry turned in a rare feat his senior season as an encore — throwing for 2000 yards and rushing for 1000.
In fact, it’s so rare that McGarry is believed to be the first Progressland quarterback and only second in District 9 to achieve the feat.
McGarry, a first-team ICC selection at QB, ended his season with a Progressland-best 2,065 yards passing, while completing 164 of his 305 attempts.
He tossed 21 TD passes, but was also picked off 15 times. McGarry also led the team in rushing (and was fifth in the area) with 1,042 yards on 136 carries, while scoring 13 touchdowns on the ground.
A defensive leader as well, McGarry piled up 114 tackles, which was second in the area. His 11.4 stops per game was tops. McGarry added eight TFLs, three passes defended, an interception, fumble recovery and blocked kick.
Running Back: Dubler, Senior, Glendale —Key to the Vikings run to the District 6 playoffs was Dubler, who emerged over the second half of the season to lead the way.
He averaged 213.4 yards per game in the Vikings’ five wins after beginning the year averaging just under 100 (99.75) as Glendale opened 0-4. Dubler ended the season with 1,568 yards (second only to Biggans) on 210 carries and scored 21 rushing TDs.
An ICC all-star at running back, Dubler also made his presence felt on defense where he recorded 66 tackles, including a season-high eight against both Bellwood-Antis and Mo Valley.
Running Back: Levi Knuth, Senior, Moshannon Valley — A steady performer for the Knights for the past three seasons, Knuth turned in his second straight 1,000-yard rushing campaign by picking up 1,357 yards on 252 carries, scoring 11 TDs on the ground.
Knuth rushed for at least 80 yards in nine of his 11 games, topping 100 four times and 200 twice, including a season-high 252 against Claysburg-Kimmel.
An ICC all-star and two-time Progressland first teamer at running, Knuth was also a key on the Knights’ defense as he made 44 tackles, including 3 for a loss, while adding a sack, interception, blocked kick and fumble caused.
Fullback: Carter Chamberlain, Junior, Clearfield — A Mountain League first teamer at both running back and linebacker,
Chamberlain ran for 581 yards and 10 touchdowns on 113 carries. Chamberlain was also the lead blocker for near 1,500-yard rusher Collins.
On defense, Chamberlain racked up 61 tackles, including a season-high 10 in the District 9 title game against St. Marys. He also had 10 tackles and an interception in the season-opener versus Juniata.
Wide Receiver: Nik Fegert, Senior, Curwensville — After sitting out his junior season, Fegert returned to the gridiron in a big way, leading Progressland in receptions (51) and receiving yards (693), which also earned him ICC all-star honors. Fegert caught five TD passes, including an 83-yarder in a Week 2 win over Juniata Valley.
Defensively, Fegert recorded 47 tackles, including six for a loss, hitting a season high of 8 against both Juniata Valley and Glendale. He also had three passes defended, an interception and caused a fumble. The Tide’s placekicker, Fegert converted 19 of 28 attempts on PATs
Wide Receiver: Chris Fegert, Senior, Curwensville — Chances were good a Fegert was going to be on the receiving end of a McGarry pass in 2022. Only brother Nik had more receptions and receiving yards in Progressland than Chris, who hauled in 48 for 613 and scored six TDs. Chris was also an ICC all-star at receiver.
On defense, Fegert made 22 tackles and had three passes defended. He was also the main return specialist for the Tide, averaging 20.5 yards per kick return and 7.9 yards per punt return.
Tight End: Kyle Kolesar, Senior, West Branch — A key member of the Warrior offense in both the running and passing games, Kolesar led all Progressland tight ends in receptions (20), receiving yards (376) and touchdowns (4). His 20 catches were tied for fifth among all Progressland athletes and his 18.8 yards per catch was second-best. Kolesar was also a key blocker for Biggans and Wyatt Schwiderske, who combined to run for over 2700 yards.
An ICC all-star on defense, Kolesar collected 31 tackles with a sack, interceptions, three passes defended and two blocked kicks.
Athlete: Tyler Biggans, Junior, West Branch — All the Warrior quarterback did in 2022 was set a new program single-season rushing record with 1,881 yards on 267 carries while also scoring 27 touchdowns, leading Progressland in all three categories.
Biggans ran for over 100 yards in all 10 games, hit the 200-yard mark in five and rumbled for a season-high 367 with five TDs against Everett.
An ICC all-star at athlete, Biggans also threw for 782 yards and eight touchdowns against nine INTs.
A two-time Progressland first teamer, he was also among the leaders in tackles with 72 and recorded a sack, two interceptions, two passes defended and two fumble recoveries.
Offensive Line: Eric Myers, Senior, Clearfield — The anchor of an offensive line that helped the Bison run for over 3000 yards this season, Myers was a crucial piece in the trenches as Clearfield broke in a number of underclassmen at the skill positions on offense.
A two-time Progressland and Mountain League first teamer, Myers was also part of the rotation along the defensive line where he collected 25 tackles, three for a loss, and recovered a fumble.
Offensive Line: Zach Billotte, Senior, Clearfield — Another key piece of the Bison line, the 6-6, 300-pounder made his only season as a varsity starter count by paving the way for near 1,500-yard rusher Collins and helping the Bison average 27 points per game after scoring just 10 combined in the first two weeks of the season.
Billotte was also recognized as a Mountain League all-star on offense.
Offensive Line: Mason Peterson, Senior, Glendale — An ICC all-star making his second appearance on the Progressland first team,
Peterson was a big reason for the Vikings surge as he was a key cog on the line that paved the way for seven 100-yard rushing games for Dubler.
Defensively, Peterson collected 48 tackles, including seven for a loss, while adding four quarterback sacks.
Offensive Line: Devyn Suhoney, Senior, Philipsburg-Oseola — A second-team Mountain League selection for the Mounties, Suhoney was a key along the line of scrimmage for the Mounties as he helped a trio of backs run for at least 450 yards, while the team averaged 185 per game on the ground.
On defense, the 6-foot, 260-pounder made 18 tackles, including three for loss, while recording three sacks, causing a fumble and recovering one.
Offensive Line: Connor Williams, Senior, Moshannon Valley — The third offensive lineman making his second appearance on the Progressland first team,
Williams anchored a unit that helped the Knights average 199 yards per game on the ground and protect a pair of quarterbacks, who combined to throw for nearly 1,000 yards.
An ICC all-star on offense, Williams was a difference maker on defense as well, racking up 57 tackles, including five for loss, while also causing and recovering a fumble.
Kicker: Carson Long, Sophomore, Philipsburg-Osceola — The Mountie sophomore was 29-of-30 on PATs and had the best make percentage of any area kicker with more than five tries. His 29 special teams points was second to only Clearfield kicker Evan Davis. Long, who was a Mountain League second teamer, also recorded four touchbacks on kickoffs.
Defensive Line: Isaac Samsel, Senior, Clearfield — A two-time Mountain League all-star on offense and defense, Samsel was simply a menace on the defensive side of the ball.
He led all defensive linemen in Progressland and was fourth overall in tackles with 88 with a ridiculous 23.5 of those going for a loss. He had a season-high 14 stops against Karns City and recorded 12 versus Bald Eagle Area.
Samsel added four sacks and a fumble recovery and blew up fake punts twice during the season, including against St. Marys in the District 9 title game. Also the team’s punter, Samsel unleashed a 61-yard boot in the D-9 title game and averaged
Defensive Line: Britton Spangle, Senior, Glendale — A menace on defense, Spangle recorded 63 tackles, including 11 for loss and racked up 11 QB sacks from his defensive end position.
Spangle, an ICC all-star on defense and two-time Progressland first-teamer, recorded a sack in 10 of the Vikings’ 11 games.
He was also a starter on an offensive line that paved the way for 1,500-yard rusher Dubler.
Defensive Line: Ethan Siegel, Junior, Curwensville — After seeing limited action his freshman and sophomore seasons, Siegel had a breakout campaign in 2022 as one of the Tide’s most consistent defenders. An ICC All-Star, Siegel registered 74 tackles, four for a loss, caused a fumble and defended a pass.
Siegel had a seeason-high 13 stops against Comemaugh Valley and recorded 10 in a win versus Everett. He made at least six tackles in eight of the Tide’s 10 games and his 74 total stops was tied for seventh most in Progressland.
Defensive Line: Conner McCracken, Senior, Clearfield — The Bison senior was so highly regarded by the Mountain League that he was named a first team all-star on the defensive line despite missing five of the Bison’s 12 games with an illness.
McCracken did his job clogging up the line of scrimmage to free up Bison linebackers to make tackles. McCracken had 16 (including 4.5 TFL) himself to go with a sack.
DL/LB Hybrid: Azadio Vargas, Senior, West Branch — While teammate Biggans led the Warriors in tackles, Vargas wasn’t too far behind as he registered 67 while getting snaps at both linebacker and defensive end.
An ICC all-star, Vargas added two sacks, an interception and a blocked kick.
Offensively, he had seven catches for 187 yards and a 70-yard TD against Southern Huntingdon.
Linebacker: Sam Shipley, Junior, Moshanon Valley — Simply a tackling machine for the Knights, Shipley piled up 117 in 11 games to lead Progressland.
He recorded 16 stops twice (Bellwood, Glendale) and had at least 13 in five games. An ICC all-star as well, he had 11 TFLs, two sacks and a pass defended and caused four fumbles.
On offense, Shipley caught two TD passes, including a 32-yarder against Northern Cambria in the District 6 playoffs.
Linebacker: Logan Cree, Senior, Glendale — The Viking senior followed up his 106-tackle campaign as a junior with another 90 stops this season, which was the third highest in Progressland. The ICC all-star was a picture of consistency with 8 to 10 tackles in eight of the Vikings 11 games. He also filled the stat sheet with three sacks, three interceptions, two fumble recoveries and three blocked kicks.
Offensively, Cree rushed for 279 yards and two scores and hauled in 24 receptions (tied for third in Progressland) for 302 yards (sixth) and another score.
Linebacker: Chase Irwin, Senior, Curwensville — Good for at least six tackles in every game but one this season, Irwin was a consistent presence on defense for the Tide as he made 79 stops — fifth most in the area — recovered a fumble and blocked a kick. He had a season-high 15 tackles against Bellwood-Antis and made 10 stops against Glendale.
Also a cog on the Tide offense, Irwin rushed for 403 yards and three scores on 70 carries, enjoying a 100-yard effort against West Branch.
He was a big threat in the passing game out of the backfield with 24 receptions for 185 yards and three more scores. His 24 receptions only trailed the Fegert’s for most in Progressland.
Defensive Back: Will Domico, Junior, Clearfield — Hardly tested as a shutdown corner for the Bison, the Mountain League first-teamer had interceptions against Huntingdon and Central Mountain and collected 15 tackles on the season.
An honorable mention Mountain League QB, Domico was 33-of-68 for 546 yards and seven TDs in the Bison’s run-heavy offense.
Defensive Back: Jalen Kurten, Junior, Moshannon Valley — A ball hawk for the Black Knights, Kurten led Progressland with six interceptions, while also leading the area with seven pass breakups.
An ICC honorable mention, Kurten added 25 tackles and a fumble recovery.
The Mo Valley junior was also a key cog on the offense where he split time at quarterback and lined up at receiver. He threw for 456 yards and two TDs and had seven receptions, with two going for scores.
Defensive Back: Ben Gustkey, Senior, Philipsburg-Osceola — A second-team Mountain League all-star at safety, Gustkey recorded two interceptions, three passes defended and 22 tackles from the defensive backfield.
Also the Mountie QB, he threw for 562 yards and four scores, while also running for six TDs. P-O was 3-1 in games that he ran for a touchdown and 0-6 in games he did not.
Punter: Brandon Hahn, Junior, Philipsburg-Osceola — Hahn’s 36.6 yards per kick average led all punters. An ICC second-teamer, he had a long boot of 50 yards,. Hahn also collected 12 tackles and three passes defended as a member of the Mountie secondary.
Second team selections are: Clearfield’s Evan Davis (kicker), Carter Freeland (wide receiver, linebacker), Joe Knee (defensive line), Isaac Putt (linebacker) and Jacob Samsel (defensive back), Curwensville’s Trenton Guiher (offensive line) and Hunter Tkacik (wide receiver), Glendale’s Landen McGarvey (defensive line), Lucas Tarnow (defensive line) and Daniel Williams (offensive line), Moshannon Valley’s Micah Beish (defensive back), Tanner Kephart (athlete) and Matt Lobb (offensive line), Philipsburg-Osceola’s Dayton Barger (running back), Jakodi Jones (running back), Nick Johnson (tight end, defensive line), Alex Knepp (offensive line), Sam McDonald (defensive back) and West Branch’s Austin Kerin (offensive line) and Wyatt Schwiderske (running back, linebacker).