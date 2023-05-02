An influx of young talent energized many Progressland teams during the 2022-23 campaign as plenty of wrestlers made a significant impact in their first varsity season throughout the area.
Four of those varsity rookies landed on the Progressland first team along with seven returners.
No team was more impacted by its young stars than Clearfield, which had six new starters that were either freshmen or sophomores. And the Bison were still able to put together a 15-2 dual meet season.
Curwensville finished its dual season at 11-9 with four new sophomore starters in the lineup, while Glendale went 10-10 with a pair of freshman starters and new faces in the sophomore class.
Perhaps no team was younger than West Branch, which did have seven letterwinners on the team, but also had to rely on a group of seven freshmen and were able to go 12-6 on the season.
P-O had plenty of veterans on its 14-8 squad, but were led by a freshman, who was one of the area leaders in wins and one of eight Progressland wrestlers to make it to the PIAA Tournament.
Meanwhile, Mo Valley had low numbers and an injury-plagued season that saw it win just two dual meets. But a talented sophomore class and reinforcements coming from the junior high level have things looking up for the Black Knights.
The Progressland first team is led by its seven PIAA qualifiers — Clearfield’s Brady Collins and Carter Chamberlain, Curwensville’s Nik Fegert, Glendale’s Zeke Dubler, Britton Spangle and Daniel Williams, Philipsburg-Osceola’s Caleb Hummel and West Branch’s Landon Bainey.
Clearfield has a total of four on the squad, followed by Curwensville, Glendale and Philipsburg-Osceola — each with three. West Branch rounds out the team with one selection, but it’s a big one in PIAA runner-up Bainey, who has the Jim Butler Memorial Outstanding Wrestler Award all to himself after sharing it with Glendale’s Suds Dubler a season ago.
Postseason performance, regular season results, head-to-head matchups, strength of schedule and coaches comments all factored into the decision-making for the team.
Outstanding Wrestler: Landon Bainey, junior, West Branch — With a pair of sixth-place PIAA medals already in the trophy case, it was state finals or bust for the ultra-talented junior — and he certainly didn’t disappoint.
Bainey had a Progressland-best 45 wins and was also tops in the area in pins with 31, which was one more than Glendale’s Dubler. An incredible 27 of those falls came in the first period with five coming in less than 60 seconds. Bainey also owned the fastest fall in the area this season with a 6-second stoppage during the Claysburg-Kimmel Duals.
In addition to his PIAA silver, Bainey won his second Southwest Regional title and third District 6 class 2A championship. He also placed first at the Ultimate Warrior Tournament, Panther Holiday Classic and Inter County Conference Tournament and took second at the rugged Trojan Wars where he fell to Spring Mills, West Virginia’s Matt Dolan, who went on to win the class AAA title in the Mountaineer State.
Bainey enters his senior season with a record of 108-12 and has 62 career pins.
Coach of the Year: Jeff Aveni, Clearfield — Following last season’s 15-1 dual meet season that included team victories in the MidWinter Mayhem Tournament and Bison Duals as well as runner-up finishes in the Ultimate Warrior Tournament and District 4-9 class AAA Championships, a similar season seemed unlikely with the graduation of seven seniors that combined for 161 wins on the mat.
But with just six returning letterwinners and six new starters from the freshmen and sophomore classes, the Bison equaled that 15-win total under Aveni, who again guided his team to a win at the Bison Duals and notched a third-place finish in the Thomas Tournament at Bedford. Clearfield shut out Hollidaysburg 76-0 for Aveni’s second career whitewashing, and the Bison won the Mountain League title in its last year of existence.
Finally, Clearfield won the first District 9 class 2A title in program history as the program made the drop from 3A for this season. The Bison then went on to take second at the Northwest Class 3A Regional Tournament in their first showing there. Aveni now has 242 dual meet victories as head coach of the Bison and keeps adding to the record he owns with every victory.
107 pounds: Cash Diehl, freshman, Clearfield — The first of three freshmen on the first team and one of four Bison to get the nod, Diehl showed he was ready for varsity from the onset with a fifth-place finish at the season-opening Top Hat Tournament at 107 pounds. He added a fourth at the Thomas Tournament, placed third at the District 9 Tournament and just missed a trip to states with a fifth-place showing at regionals as he came back to pin Reynolds’ Angelo Lemonte after being knocked into consolations by the Raider a day earlier.
Diehl’s 31 wins was good for tenth across Progressland, while his 13 pins tied him for 15th. He was also tied for fifth in major decisions with five.
114 pounds: Caleb Hummel, freshman, Philipsburg-Osceola — After starting off the season with a 12-2 record at 114 (with his only losses coming to Bainey and Penns Valley’s Jack Darlington, who he later beat), the Mountie freshman made the drop to 107 and soared to a 37-win season and trip to the PIAA Tournament. Along the way, Hummel placed third at the Panther Classic and fifth at the Ultimate Warrior Tournament before landing on the podium at both the District 6 Tournament and Southwest Regionals, where he was third and sixth, respectively.
Hummel won a match at PIAAs and ended the year with a 37-11 mark. His 37 wins trailed only the four Progressland state medalists, while his five technical falls tied Clearfield’s Collins for most in the area.
121 pounds: Evan Davis, senior, Clearfield — The Bison senior became the latest in a long line at Clearfield to achieve 100 career wins, doing it in the consolation rounds at the Northwest Regional Tournament. Unfortunately, Davis’ 100th win was his last as he fell one victory short of a trip to PIAAs. Davis did win his first district title after three straight runner-up finishes and added a second-place medal at the Thomas Tournament and a seventh at Top Hat.
Davis was tied for 15th in area wins with 27 and was tied for third with Hummel in major decision with five. Davis also owned a pair of close wins (1-0 and 2-0) over Cranberry’s Elijah Brosius, who ended up placing eighth in the state. A three-time first teamer, Davis ended his career with exactly 100 wins and had 64 pins.
127 pounds: Dylan Deluccia, sophomore, Curwensville — Despite missing the season-opening ICC Tournament, the Tide sophomore looked to be in midseason form in Curwensville’s next event — the Redbank Valley Duals — as he pinned four of his five opponents, three in the first period. He ended up with 14 falls with 10 coming in the first period. His 14 pins were tied for 12th.
Deluccia outwrestled his seed at the District 9 Tournament, downing second-seed Colton Ryan (Clearfield) twice to help him land on the podium in third and qualify for regionals in his first year on varsity. He went 1-2 at regionals and ended the season with a record of 23-12.
133 pounds: Nate Fleck, junior, Philipsburg-Osceola — Perhaps no one in Progressland had a bigger jump than Fleck, who went from an 8-5 record last season to a 31-9 mark this year, which included a third-place finish at the District 6 Tournament and an eighth at Southwest Regionals.
Fleck’s 31 wins was good for a tenth-place tie in the area and his seven major decisions were tops in that category. Fleck was 5-0 with five pins against Progressland wrestlers with three of those coming against regional qualifiers.
139 pounds: Brady Collins, sophomore, Clearfield — The Bison sophomore followed up a fantastic freshman campaign that saw him win 35 bouts and make a trip to states with a strong second varsity season that ended on the podium in Hershey. Collins placed fourth in the state, falling to eventual champion Anthony Evanitsky in the semis by a slim 10-7 margin. Collins captured a Northwest Regional title and his second district championship on the way to his PIAA appearance.
A Mountain League All-Star and two-time Progressland first teamer, Collins was fourth in Progressland in wins with 38, seventh in pins with 19, tied for first in technical falls with five and tied for eighth in majors with three. He was also tied for seventh with most sub-60 second falls with five. Collins added runner-up finishes at the Top Hat and Thomas Tournaments and a third at the MidWinter Mayhem. He has 73 career victories heading to his junior season.
145 pounds: Nik Fegert, senior, Curwensville — After just missing a trip to PIAAs last season with a fifth-place regional finish, the Golden Tide senior crossed that goal off his list with a bronze medal at Northwest Regionals in 2023 following his third straight, third-place finish at the District 9 Tournament the week before. Fegert avenged a 6-5 loss to St. Marys’ Jaden Wehler at districts by beating the Dutchmen 9-3 in the bronze medal match at regionals.
Fegert picked up 30 wins this season, which was good for 13th in the area, while his 14 pins had him in a 12th-place tie with teammate Deluccia. An Inter County Conference All-Star, Fegert added a second-place finish at the ICC Tournament and a seventh at Fred Bell. Fegert closed his Tide career with 79 wins.
152 pounds: Marcus Gable, junior, Philipsburg-Osceola — Making his third straight appearance on the Progressland first team, Gable collected 33 wins at a tough weight class that saw him go toe-to-to with a pair of state medalists five times. He lost three times to Penns Valley’s class AA sixth-placer Ty Watson and twice to Altoona’s class AAA seventh-place Luke Sipes, keeping them all to decisions. Gable had 13 pins and four majors, but never lost by more than a decision. He went 2-1 against Glendale’s 27-bout winner George Campbell and topped Clearfield’s 24-bout winner Ty Aveni once.
The Mountie junior finished second at the District 6 class 2A tournament to Watson, placed third at the Ultimate Warrior Tournament and was sixth at the season-opening Panther Classic. Gable has 75 career wins.
160 pounds: Logan Aughenbaugh, junior, Curwensville — The Tide junior got his season off to a great start, winning the Inter County Conference title at 160 thanks to a 10-7 victory over eventual PIAA qualifier Ezra Masood (Tussey Mountain). He also added a sixth-place finish at the Fred Bell Tournament where he went 6-3 with all three losses coming to state qualifiers, including PIAA class 2A champ Grant MacKay and Glendale’s Dubler.
Despite the highly-competitive weight class, Aughenbaugh put together a 32-11 season with 21 pins. His 32 wins were ninth-most in the area and the 21 pins were good for fifth. He also had four majors (tied for fifth) and 10 sub-60 seconds falls, which had him tied for first with Campbell. He picked up a bronze medal at the District 9 Tournament and has 62 career wins as he heads to his senior season.
172 pounds: Zeke Dubler, senior, Glendale — After a stellar junior season that saw Dubler win 38 bouts with pins in 28 of them, he improved on those numbers by nabbing 41 wins and pinning 30 opponents to trail only Bainey in both categories. He recorded 22 first-period falls with seven coming in the first minute, which was tied for fifth-most. He also had three (0:13, 0:15, 0:17) of the 10 fastest falls in Progressland.
Dubler finished eighth at PIAAs in class 2A, second at the Southwest Regional Tournament and won his second straight District 6 title. He added a title at the ICC Tournament, was second at the Panther Classic and fourth at Fred Bell. His loss in the reginal final was by a slim 1-0 margin to eventual state champ Grant MacKay (Laurel).
A four-time Progressland first-teamer, Dubler finished his career with 126 wins, third in Glendale program history behind his brother Suds (127) and 3-time state champ Brock McMillen (144). He also ends with 83 career pins.
189 pounds: Carter Chamberlain, junior, Clearfield — Despite falling one win short of repeating as as state placewinner, Chamberlain put together a masterful junior campaign that included three victories over eventual PIAA placewinners. He went 2-2 at Hershey with two falls and ended the season with 37 wins and 25 pins, which was good for fifth and third, respectively, in the area.
A two-time Progressland first-teamer and a Mountain League All-Star, Chamberlain was second in the District 9 Tournament and third at Northwest Regionals. He added third-place finishes at both the Top Hat and Thomas Tournaments and was seventh at Midwinter Mayhem. He enters his senior season with 82 career victories.
215 pounds: Britton Spangle, senior, Glendale — The Viking senior made his second straight appearance at the PIAA Tournament following a pair of fifths at both districts and regionals. He needed to win three straight to advance after an opening-round loss at regionals and did so by recording a major decision and two pins.
Spangle was seventh in Progressland wins with 37 and tied for fifth in pins with 21. He was also seventh in sub 60-second pins with six. Spangle was 5-1 against Progressland 215-pounders, splitting with Curwensville’s Trenton Guiher and topping Mo Valley’s 31-bout winner Tyler Lobb. He added a fourth at the ICC Tournament and seventh at the Panther Classic and finished his career with 91 wins.
285 pounds: Daniel Williams, freshman, Glendale — Bursting on the scene as a freshman, the Viking heavyweight trailed only Bainey and Dubler in wins with 40 with 18 coming via pin, which was eighth-most in Progressland. Williams advanced to the PIAA Tournament where he won a bout before dropping a pair of decisions to eventual placewinners.
Williams placed third at Southwest Regionals and was the District 6 runner-up. He added a top finish at the ICC Tournament, was fifth at the Panther Classic and took eighth at Fred Bell.
The second-team is led by several regional qualifiers, including Mo Valley’s Tyler Lobb (215) and Glendale’s George Campbell (152), who were both in the Top 15 in area wins. Also on the second team are Clearfield’s Bryndin Chamberlain (114), Colton Ryan (127), Colton Bumbarger (133), Ty Aveni (145) and Carter Freeland (160), Curwensville’s Austin Gilliland (107), Ryder Kuklinskie (139), Chase Irwin (189) and Trenton Guiher (215), Mo Valley’s Connor Williams (285), P-O’s Sam McDonald (121) and Ben Gustkey (127-133) and West Branch’s Logan Folmar (172).
Receiving honorable mentions are Mo Valley’s Lucas Yarger (133) and West Branch’s Hunter Schnarrs (139), who were both regional qualifiers as well as P-O 18-bout winner Ian Phillips (145-152).