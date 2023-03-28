The 2022-23 Progressland high school boys basketball season was a successful one for the area.
Two teams won PIAA playoff games for just the second time in school history, while another went to states for the ninth-straight time.
Two more teams made their respective district playoffs, making it one of the best seasons in recent history.
All eyes were on Harmony in the District 6 playoffs, as the Owls won two big games to make the Class A title game. The little team that could lost to Portage in the championship game, but upended District 9 foe DuBois Central Catholic to win its first PIAA game since 2000 under the late Terry Kruise. The Owl faithful packed gyms from Cresson to Clarion to see their boys –usually a five-player full game team –compete against schools two and three times larger than them. The Owls fell in the PIAA second round to Farrell, but finished the season at 23-4 and clinched a share of the Moshannon Valley League.
West Branch also had one of its best seasons under head coach Danny Clark. The Warriors made both the Inter-County Conference championship and District 6 Class AA title game. West Branch lost two heartbreakers, but qualified for the PIAA playoffs and absolutely blitzed their first-round opponent in District 10 champ Cambridge Springs 67-39 in front of its home crowd. The Warriors lost to eventual state runner-up Aliquippa in the second round, but finished the season with a record of 20-9 and as ICC North champs and Moshannon Valley League co-champs.
Clearfield once again claimed another District 9 Class AAAA crown, downing St. Marys 47-30. The Bison went 17-7 during the season, going 9-5 in the rugged Mountain League to finish third. Clearfield fell in the PIAA first round to Laurel Highlands.
Philipsburg-Osceola also made the playoffs, falling to Richland in the first round. The Mounties went 10-13 on the year.
Curwensville went to the playoffs as well under first-year head coach Josh Tkacik. The Tide went 8-15 on the year and had the unenviable task of playing top-seeded Otto-Eldred, which finished as one of the top four teams in the state.
Glendale struggled with injuries, losing three of its starters to season-ending injuries, while Moshannon Valley was in rebuild mode with a young team.
With all of the success Progressland teams saw, there were still just a few players and coaches up for the top prizes.
For Coach of the Year, the candidates came down to our three state bound head coaches in Clearfield’s Nate Glunt, Harmony’s Dylan Kurtz and West Branch’s Danny Clark.
In the end, it came down to doing more with less, leaving Kurtz as the Progressland Coach of the Year for the second year in a row.
The Player of the Year consideration came down to four players in Clearfield’s Cole Miller, Harmony’s Jack Bracken and Cohlton Fry and West Branch’s Owen Koleno.
In the end, it was the one that had the best all-around play in Bracken who got the nod.
Here is how the team breaks down:
Coach of the Year: Dylan Kurtz, Harmony — Kurtz might be the youngest Progressland head coach, but his techniques and style are old school. Kurtz had most of his team back from last season, but only four starters. He ended up using two freshmen to fill that fifth spot and it worked to a T for the Owls. Kurtz has taken Harmony to the playoffs every year he has coached. They finished the season 23-4 and repeated as Moshannon Valley League champs.
Player of the Year: Jack Bracken, Harmony — Bracken is just a junior, but he has already surpassed 1,000 points and looks to creep even further up on the school’s all-time scorer list. He scored his 1,000th point with a 31-point performance against Glendale. He scored in double digits in all but one game this season and had 18 20-plus point performances. He averaged a Progressland high 22.5 points per game this season. He added 8.2 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 2.7 steals and 2.0 blocks per game in 27 games this season. Bracken was the Moshannon Valley League MVP. This is his third appearance on the team and second first-team nod.
First Team: Cole Miller, Clearfield — Miller is one of the best in the area and when he’s on, look out. He finished his Bison career as the school’s all-time scoring leader with 1,533 total points after averaging 20.0 ppg this season. He has over 300 career 3-pointers in his career and was a 71 percent free throw shooter. Miller also averaged 10.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 2.0 steals per game. His 32-point performance against West Branch willed the Bison to the victory. He scored in double digits in all 24 games he played, including 10 20-point plus performances this season. Miller was the Mountain League MVP. This is his third season on the first team.
First Team: Cohlton Fry, Harmony — Fry was a second team nod last year, but upped his game in a big way his senior season. The Owl averaged 20.6 points per game, and scored his 1,000th point in the District 6 title game against Portage. He scored 28 points in that game as well. Fry also averaged 2.3 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.2 blocks per game. Fry scored over 20 points 15 times this season. He was a Moshannon Valley League first team all-star.
First Team: Sam Howard, Moshannon Valley — Howard came on strong last season and really broke out this year as a senior. He averaged 16.8 points per game, 8.1 rebounds, 2.5 steals, 3.5 assists and 1.7 blocks. Howard scored in double digits in all but three games this season. His 36-point effort at Mount Union was his season and career high. The Knight was a 71-percent free throw shooter this season. Howard was an Inter-County Conference honorable mention. Howard was a second team Progressland all-star last year.
First Team: Owen Koleno, West Branch — Koleno had a slow start to the season, not scoring any points in the first two games. But an ankle injury seemingly set off his scoring senses as he went off the rest of the season. The sophomore averaged 15.5 points per game and scored in double digits in 24 games. He had a 36-point effort at Williamsburg for his season high. Koleno also averaged 6.5 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.2 steals. He also led the area in free throw shooting with an 83 percent average. Koleno was a first team Inter-County Conference all-star this year. It is his first appearance on the Progressland team.
First Team: Jake DeSimone, Philipsburg-Osceola — DeSimone has been one of the team leaders for the Mounties for the last two years. He finished the season with a 14.6 point per game average. He also averaged 5.9 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.4 steals. He scored his 1,000th point against Huntingdon where he had 19 points. He scored in double digits in all but three games this season. He is also a 72 percent free throw shooter. DeSimone was a first team Mountain League All-Star this season. This is his second time on the Progressland first team and third time overall.
Second team honors went to Curwensville’s Davis Fleming, Glendale’s Mason Peterson, Harmony’s Anthony Maseto, Philipsburg-Osceola’s Oliver Harpster and West Branch’s Joel Evans.
Honorable Mention nods went to Clearfield’s Andon Greslick, Curwensville’s Parker Wood, Harmony’s Lucas Tarnow, Moshannon Valley’s Landyn Evans, Philipsburg-Osceola’s Nick Johnson and West Branch’s Isaac Tiracorda.