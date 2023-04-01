For the second consecutive season, the Clearfield, Glendale and West Branch girls basketball teams put together solid campaigns that resulted in trips to their respective district playoff brackets.
And while all three fell in their first postseason games, it didn’t take away from the successes they had throughout the season.
With those three teams recording 40 of the seven Progressland girls basketball teams’ 55 victories this season, it should be no surprise that the first team and Coach of the Year all came from that trio.
Clearfield, Glendale and West Branch each put two players on the first team and the Lady Vikings once again swept the Player of the Year and Coach of the Year awards as Minyhah Easterling and Brian Kuhn are repeat winners.
Clearfield’s Cayleigh Walker and West Branch’s Jenna Mertz are also making their second appearances on the first team, while Lady Bison Hannah Glunt, Lady Warrior Katrina Cowder and Glendale’s Alyssa Sinclair round out the squad with their first first-team selections.
The second team is well-represented by Progressland schools as Clearfield’s Mia Helsel, Curwensville’s Karleigh Freyer, Glendale’s Madison Peterson, Harmony’s Jaylee Beck, Moshannon Valley’s Riley Wharton and Philipsburg-Osceola’s Khendyl Sharrer made the cut.
Honorable mention status goes to Clearfield’s Riley Ryen, Curwensville’s Skylar Pentz, Glendale’s Casey Kuhn, Mo Valley’s Madison McCoy and P-O’s Lily Warlow.
Here is a closer look at this year’s team:
Player of the Year: Minyhah Easterling, Senior, Glendale: The returning Progressland Player of the Year and Mansfield commit picked up right where she left off after a dominant 2021-22 season that saw her average 16.2 points and 13.8 rebounds per game.
In her senior season, Easterling led Progressland in points per game with 19.7 and rebounds per game with 12.4 and was second in assists (3.2) and blocks (2.2) per contest. She also added 1.4 steals per game, which was just outside the Top 10.
Easterling, who was named the Mo Valley League MVP and an ICC first teamer, netted a game-high 35 points in the season opener against Blacklick Valley and netted 31 versus Juniata Valley. She scored at least 20 points in 12 of the Lady Vikings’ 23 game and hit double digits in all but one game. She was also seventh in trips to the free throw line with 70, hitting 61.4 percent of the time, which was ninth best in the area. Easterling finished her Lady Viking career with 823 points in just two seasons.
Coach of the Year: Brian Kuhn, Glendale: The Lady Viking leader collects his second top coach honor in his second season at the helm after guiding the Lady Vikings to a Progressland-best 16 wins, which included a Mo Valley League title with an 8-0 mark and a 9-5 record in the Inter County Conference.
Under Kuhn, the Lady Vikings were tops in Progressland in points per game, scoring 48.6, while keeping their opponents under 40 points in 12 of their 23 contests. Glendale won its eight MVL games by an average score of 54-19.
First Team: Jenna Mertz, Junior, West Branch: After averaging nearly 15 ppg as a sophomore, Mertz upper her offensive production in 2022-23 by hitting double digits in 21 of 23 contests as she scored nearly 17 (16.91) points per, which was second to only Easterling. Mertz netted a season- and career-high of 34 points against Curwensville and enjoyed six games of 20 or more points.
Mertz was also among the area leaders in 3-pointers made, drilling 30, which was second only to Glendale’s Casey Kuhn (41). Mertz led Progressland in assists (4.2 per game) and was second only to Sharrer (6.0) in steals with 4.1 per contest.
Also an MVL and ICC first teamer, Mertz has 888 career points heading into her senior season.
First Team: Cayleigh Walker, Junior, Clearfield: The third two-time Progressland all-star on the squad, Walker was hot out of the gate with a 21-point performance against Brookville and a 16-point output against Curwensville in the second and third games of the season. And while she wasn’t able to keep up the early pace, Walker still netted double-digit points in 14 of Clearfield’s 23 games, including a season-high 26 against Bellefonte.
Walker, who was named to the Mountain League third team, was fourth in Progressland in points per game with 10.4 and was second only to teammate Ryen in free throw percentage, hitting 68.5 percent of her 92 attempts. She was also in the Top 10 in the area in rebounds (6.6) and blocks (0.5)
First team: Hannah Glunt, Sophomore, Clearfield: The lone sophomore on the first team, Glunt built on a solid freshman campaign by leading the Lady Bison and finishing third in Progressland in points per game with 10.8. She scored in double figures in 15 of Clearfield’s 23 games and hit her season high of 21 against Philipsburg-Osceola.
A Mountain League second-team all-star, Glunt was better than anyone in Progressland at getting to the line as she attempted 119 free throws, making an area-best 76 for a 63.9 percent rate, which was eighth-highest. Glunt was also fifth in 3-pointers made (24), and finished eighth in rebounds (7.0), assists (1.5) and steals (2.3)
First team: Katrina Cowder, Junior, West Branch: One of the top defensive players in Progressland, Cowder easily led the area in blocks with 3.4 per game and was third to just Easterling and Curwensville’s Freyer (9.2) in rebounds with 9.0 per contest. She also recorded 1.4 steals per game, which fell just outside the Top 10.
More than just a defensive presence, Cowder also averaged 8.3 points per game, which was eighth in the area. Her top offensive performance came just two games into the season when she netted 20 against Mount Union. That was one of seven double-digit scoring games for Cowder, who was also a member of the MVL all-star team.
First Team: Alyssa Sinclair, Senior, Glendale: One of just two seniors on the first team, Sinclair was instrumental in the Lady Vikings’ success as she filled the stat sheet on most nights. While she only hit double digits in scoring in seven games, she was as consistent as they come as she averaged 8.0 ppg, which was good for ninth in Progressland. She had a season-high 18 points against Curwensville.
Also a Mo Valley League first teamer and ICC honorable mention, Sinclair was tied for eighth in assists (1.5) per game and 11th in steals (1.8) per contest. Her 70 free throw attempts was tied for eighth with teammate Easterling.