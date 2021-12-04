The 2021 season was full of positive moments and heartbreaks.
And, one of the biggest heartbreaks came in the PIAA Class AA Western Final where Philipsburg-Osceola fell to North Catholic in five sets. The Lady Mounties still had an epic season, going 20-1 and winning the Mountain League and their second consecutive District 6 title.
West Branch finished the season with a 38-1-1 record despite having just two seniors and a young squad. The Lady Warriors fell in the District 6 semifinals to Homer-Center in five sets. West Branch won its 13th straight Inter County Conference title in 14 years with a sweep of Claysburg-Kimmel.
Clearfield and Glendale made their respective district playoffs, with the Lady Bison winning their first postseason game since 2007 to reach the District 9 Class AAA championship game.
Curwensville and Moshannon Valley also continued to improve in their respective leagues.
In total, Philipsburg-Osceola and West Branch had four girls each on the Progressland first team this year.
Player of the Year was a no-brainer with almost every Progressland coach, as well as many coaches from outside the area, thinking that the Lady Mounties’ Reese Hazelton is one of the best players in the state.
Coach of the Year was also easy, as Philipsburg-Osceola’s Dave Eckberg continues to crank out good team after good team each year. Though the Lady Mounties fell one game short of their goal, Eckberg continued to coach long after that final whistle blew.
Here is how the squad breaks down:
Player of the Year — Reese Hazelton, Philipsburg-Osceola: Hazelton is the complete package and is just a sophomore. One Progressland area coach said that she is the “biggest impact player in Progressland. She is a Division 1 recruit and can impact a game in not only hitting, but with her passing and serving too. What really stands out to me is her work ethic and leadership. She is a tremendous leader and is so positive with her teammates, coaches and other people associated with this sport. I don’t think she realizes how she is pushing everyone to become a better student athlete as well.” Hazelton had an astounding 628 kills this season, already surpassing 1,000 for her career. She added 357 digs, second on the team, and tallied 48 blocks. She’s a consistent server, with 211 service points and 60 aces on the year. She was a Mountain League and District 6 first team all-star. This is Hazelton’s second Player of the Year nod.
Coach of the Year — Dave Eckberg, Philipsburg-Osceola: Eckberg has an amazing presence as a coach. He always turns a negative situation into a teaching moment and has taken the Lady Mounties to the state stage twice in the last two years. Eckberg has rebuilt the Philipsburg-Osceola program with his assistant Chelsey Markel to be one of the best teams in the state, winning the District 6 title twice in the last two years. Eckberg is respected by his peers and his laid-back personality helps calm his team when they need it the most.
First Team — Kalista Butler, Philipsburg-Osceola: They say setters don’t get much love, but Butler has no trouble with that. The senior has been running the Lady Mountie offense for four years and is one of the best in the state at the position. Butler broke the school record for assists and led all of Progressland with 1,063 assists this season — 400 more than the next player. Butler also proved to be asset in other areas, including the service line where she had 270 service points and 58 aces. She also had 66 kills and 16 blocks this year. In the back row, Butler had 214 digs. Butler was a Mountain League and District 6 first teamer this season. This is her fourth straight Progressland first team selection.
First Team — Katrina Cowder, West Branch: Cowder burst on the scene as a freshman last year and has been a mainstay for the Lady Warriors since. Despite playing through an injury the last few games of the year, Cowder had 278 kills and 91 blocks. She added 152 service points, and 50 aces. In the back row she also had 38 digs. Cowder was a first team Inter County Conference all-star and a first team District 6 all-star. This is her first appearance on the Progressland team.
First Team — Marley Croyle, West Branch: Just a sophomore, there is no doubt that Croyle was the vocal leader of the Lady Warriors this season. Croyle put in a memorable performance in the District 6 playoffs against Portage. She finished the season with 292 kills, second in Progressland behind Hazelton. The sophomore also had 260 service points with 78 aces, along with 165 digs. Croyle was tabbed as a first team Inter County Conference all-star and a first team District 6 all-star. This is her first appearance on the Progressland all-star team.
First Team — London Cutler, Philipsburg-Osceola: Cutler was one of the Lady Mounties most consistent hitters this season. She finished the year with 145 kills (second on the team behind Hazelton) and 24 blocks. She also had 311 digs, making her a key asset in the back row. At the service line, Cutler had 185 service points and 32 aces during the season. She was a key factor in the team’s PIAA quarterfinal win over Harbor Creek. Cutler was a first team Mountain League all-star this season and a second team District 6 all-star. Last season, the senior was a Progressland second team selection.
First Team — Abby Gallaher, West Branch: Gallaher was just one of two seniors on the Lady Warriors squad this season, but she quietly went on to put together a huge season at the net. She finished the year with 226 kills and was second on the team with 72 blocks. Gallaher was also one of the team’s top servers with 298 service points with 84 aces. In the back row, Gallaher was one the team’s best diggers with 85. Gallaher was a first team Inter County Conference selection and a second team District 6 all-star. Last season, Gallaher was a Progressland honorable mention.
First Team — Janey Johnson, Philipsburg-Osceola: Johnson is one of the best liberos in the state. The senior effortlessly digs out balls that most would see as kills. Johnson had 391 digs this season. She was also one of the Lady Mounties top servers with 231 service points and 40 aces. She finished her career as the school’s all-time leader in digs. The senior was named to the Mountain League all-stars first team and the District 6 first team. This is Johnson’s second straight Progressland first team nod. She was a second team selection as a sophomore.
First Team — Brooklyn Myers, West Branch: The sophomore setter had big shoes to fill for the Lady Warriors this season, and she did that and more. Taking over for former Progressland first teamer Morgan Glace, Myers kept the West Branch offense humming like a well-oiled machine. The super sophomore finished the season with 749 assists. She also had 176 service points, including 50 aces, making her one of the team’s top servers. Myers had 70 kills, 49 digs and seven blocks. She was a first team Inter County Conference and District 6 all-star. This is her first appearance on the Progressland all-star team.
Second team nods went to Clearfield’s Hannah Glunt, Lauren Ressler and Ruby Singleton, Curwensville’s Alyssa Bakaysa, Glendale’s Alyssa Sinclair, Philipsburg-Osceola’s Jayden Perks and Josie Tekely and West Branch’s Kamryn MacTavish.
Honorable mentions go to Curwensville’s Jorja Fleming and Rylee Wiggins, Glendale’s Bailee Wimberly and Samantha Cherry, Moshannon Valley’s Maddy Mills and Emily Schaefer.