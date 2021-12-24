The 2021 high school football season in Progressland featured three teams that made the postseason with two winning at least one game in the playoffs.
It also boasted plenty of fantastic individual performances, including a trio of 1,000-yard rushers and two 1,000-yard receivers as well as a defensive unit that had a four-game shutout streak.
It was also a return to normalcy as all six area teams played complete seasons after dealing with shortened 2020 campaigns due to COVID.
Clearfield had another fantastic year with an unbeaten regular season and another District 9 title to add to the trophy case.
Curwensville and Glendale each had winning seasons and made returns to the playoffs.
The Golden Tide went 6-5 in head coach Jim Thompson’s third year at the helm, improving on 1-win campaigns in each of the previous two seasons.
The Vikings finished 6-6. They were 5-5 in the regular season under head coach Dave ‘Spank’ Trexler and defeated Penns Manor in the first round of the District 6 class A playoffs before falling to Homer-Center in the quarterfinals. That was a big improvement over a 2-5 season the year before.
Both Thompson and Trexler were considered for Coach of the Year for leading their teams to turnarounds, but it was hard to ignore Clearfield’s unbeaten season and defensive prowess under Tim Janocko, who got the nod.
The Bison also had the Player of the Year in Oliver Billotte, who starred on both sides of the ball for Clearfield and received and accepted an offer to play FBS Division collegiate football.
Billotte is joined by eight more teammates on the Progressland first team.
Curwensville had five kids make the first team, while Glendale and Moshannon Valley each got four on the squad.
West Branch and Philipsburg-Osceola both put two players on the first team.
The team was selected with the help of input by area coaches as well as weighing personal observation, postseason all-star teams, strength of schedule and overall team success.
Here is a closer look at the 2021 Progressland Football All-Star Team:
Player of the Year: Oliver Billotte, Senior, Clearfield — The Kent State recruit made his presence felt on both sides of the ball on nearly every snap during the 2021 season. A three-time Progressland first-teamer, Billotte , who played quarterback on offense, completed 103 of his 178 pass attempts for 1,734 yards with 21 TD passes and only five INTs. He also ran for 604 yards and 16 scores on 94 carries.
Defensively, Billotte was a menace along the defensive line where he racked up 67 tackles with an incredible 25 for loss. He added 10 sacks and two passes defended and was a big reason the Bison posted five shutouts and held six opponents without an offensive touchdown.
Also a Mountain League first team all-star at both QB and DL, Billotte’s best game on offense came against Bellefonte when he completed 12 of his 16 passes for 295 yards and four scores. His best defensive effort likely came in a 21-0 shutout of BEA in a game that saw him rack up four TFLs and three sacks.
Coach of the Year: Tim Janocko, Clearfield — The leader of the Bison program enjoyed the eighth unbeaten regular season of his tenure, which began in 1985, while also leading the Bison to their 14th District 9 championship. The 11-win season is the 11th under Janocko and sixth in the past 12 seasons. Clearfield is 118-24 since the 2010 season.
Often know for his team’s prolific offenses, Janocko’s team did it with defense this year. Clearfield racked up five shutouts, including four straight. The Bison also blanked the Penns Valley offense in a 53-7 win, only surrendering a Pick-6. The Bison gave up 7 points or less in eight of their first 10 games and outscored their opponents 463-128 with Bedford accounting for 54 of those points in a playoff loss.
Janocko, District 9’s all-time winningest coach now sits just one victory away from 300 for his career.
Quarterback: Dan McGarry, Junior, Curwensville — Since stepping into his role as starting quarterback as a freshman, McGarry has honed his craft each season and enjoyed a breakout campaign in 2021. McGarry set program single-season records for completions and passing yards as he completed 174 of his 291 attempts for 2,334 yards and 19 TDs against 10 INTs. McGarry also ran for 325 yards and six scores.
He had a monstrous day in a loss to Mount Union, throwing for 406 yards and four TDs. He threw for at least 291 yards on five occasions and had at least one touchdown pass in every game but the season opener against Everett.
On defense, McGarry led the Tide in tackles with 86 (fourth-best in Progressland), including 3 for a loss. He was named to the ICC first-team at linebacker and was a second-team selection at quarterback.
Running Back: Levi Knuth, Junior, Moshannon Valley — After a bit of a slow start with only a combined 73 yards rushing in his first two games of the season, Knuth exploded for 209 yards and four TDs on 22 carries in a win over Claysburg-Kimmel in Week 3. That set the stage for Knuth to go over the 1,000-yard mark for the season as he led all Progressland players with 1,193 yards on the ground.
A first-team ICC All-Star at RB, Knuth also scored 11 touchdowns and averaged 7.5 yards per carry. He went over 100 yards in a game four times with his season-high of 288 coming against rival Glendale.
Also important on defense and special teams, Knuth had 55 tackles, three passes defended and a fumble recovery at defensive back. He added a 78-yard kickoff return for a score against Mo Valley and took a kickoff back 91 yards for a TD against Curwensville.
Running Back: Mark McGonigal, Senior, Clearfield — Like Knuth, McGonigal took a couple games to get going as he had just 37 yards in the opener against DuBois and 71 the following week against BEA. But McGonigal rumbled for 172 yards and two scores in a Week 3 win over Penns Valley as he began a streak of four games with 98 yards or more on the ground.
A Mountain League first team running back, McGonigal totaled 1,051 yards on 136 carries during the season, good for a 7.7 yards per carry average. He added 13 TD runs, reaching paydirt in all but one of the Bison’s 12 games. His only pass reception of the season also went for a TD.
Defensively, McGonigal recorded 25 tackles and recovered a fumble.
Running Back: Suds Dubler, Senior, Glendale — The third Progressland running back to go over the 1,000-yard milestone for the season, Dubler shot out of the gate with a 152-yard, 3-TD performance in the Vikings opener against Claysburg-Kimmel, recording all that on just five carries. Due to injury, Dubler only played in nine games, but was able to rack up five 100-yard games with a season-high of 216 coming against Curwensville.
A first-team ICC running back, Dubler accumulated 1,093 yards on 140 carries for the season, averaging 7.8 yards per attempt. He also had 13 rushing TDs, while adding 11 catches for 165 yards through the air. Dubler added a punt return for a score, had four 2-point conversions and kicked five PATs to give him 97 points, second to only Billotte (98) in Progressland.
On defense, Dubler piled up 82 tackles, while collecting three sacks, two interceptions and blocking an extra point. Dubler was a Progressland first teamer last season as well.
Wide Receiver: Ty Terry, Senior, Curwensville — Like his quarterback, Terry set single-season program record for the Tide as well. His 68 receptions and 1,115 yards receiving were both Curwensville program standards as well as Progressland bests. Terry also hauled in 10 touchdowns and earned first-team ICC All-Star honors. He had at least six receptions in 7 games this season, including a 15-catch, 273-yard effort against Mount Union.
Also a leader on defense, Terry had four interceptions, returning one for a TD. He was a Progressland first-team selection at defensive back last season.
Wide Receiver: Karson Kline, Senior, Clearfield — Building off a solid junior season that saw him rank sixth in Progressland in receptions, Kline exploded on the scene in the first game of his senior season, piling up 161 yards and a TD on eight catches in a win over DuBois. He caught at least one pass in every game this season and had five or more in seven games, while hitting at least 95 yards receiving in five.
A Mountain League first teamer at wide receiver and cornerback, Kline piled up 55 receptions for 1,049 yards and 14 TDs, three of them coming in the D-9 title game victory over St. Marys. Kine also returned a punt 87 yards for a score in the playoff loss to Bedford.
A Progressland first teamer at defensive back last season, Kline was hardly tested in 2021. He had two passes defended and an interception on the season.
Athlete: Thad Butler, Senior, Curwensville — A touchdown waiting to happen, Butler made plenty of explosive plays out of the backfield in both the running and passing games. The second-team ICC running back fell just short of the 1,000-yard mark for the season with 985 yards on 104 carries, good for an area-best 9.5 yards per carry.
Butler hit the 100-yard mark on the ground three times with a season-best 255 coming against West Branch. He also hauled in 43 receptions for 380 yards (both Top 5 in Progressland). Butler scored 14 TDs (10 rushing, three receiving, 1 kick return) with nine (42, 49, 83, 76, 57, 76, 48, 69, 54) of those from at least 40 yards out.
Offensive Line: Josh Steele, Senior, Clearfield — The only returning Progressland first-teamer on the offensive line, Steele once again anchored a group that helped its offense rack up plenty of points and yardage.
The 6-3, 320-pounder was a Mountain League first teamer that helped the Bison average over 400 yards of offense per game and score 38.5 points per contest. Steele also garnered Mountain League second-team honors on the defensive line where he took on blocks and gave the playmakers on defense plenty of opportunities to make tackles.
Offensive Line: Eric Myers, Junior, Clearfield — Another crucial piece to the puzzle for the Bison was Myers, who also received first team Mountain League recognition for his efforts as the starting center.
Myers helped pave the way for a 1,000-yard rusher and 1,000-yard receiver, while giving his QBs the ability to throw for 22 TDs and run for 16 more.
Offensive Line: Billy Bumbarger, Senior, West Branch — While the Warriors were only 3-7 on the season and averaged just 223 yards of offense per game, Bumbarger was recognized as one of the top offensive linemen in the ICC, earning a second-team nod.
On defense, the 6-0, 205-pound Bumbarger notched 34 tackles with a season-high eight coming in a loss to Southern Huntingdon.
Offensive Line: Mason Peterson, Junior, Glendale — Another area linemen who earned ICC honors, Peterson was named to the second team for his work anchoring a line that helped open holes for 1,000-yard rusher Dubler, while the team averaged nearly 200 yards per game on the ground.
Also an important part of the Viking defense, Peterson notched 44 tackles with a season-high eight, including a sack, coming against the Golden Tide. He also made a pair of interceptions this season.
Offensive Line: Connor Williams, Junior, Moshannon Valley — An honorable mention selection by the ICC, Williams paved the way for Progressland’s leading rusher Knuth, while anchoring a line that helped the Black Knights average 185 yards on the ground.
The 6-3, 275-pounder was also a key component on the defensive line as he notched 24 tackles, five for loss, while also recording a sack and a safety in a win against Everett.
Kicker/Punter: Jake Mullins, Senior, Curwensville — The Golden Tide senior made his mark in all three phases of the game, but was a stalwart as the team’s kicker and punter. A first-team ICC kicker, Mullins connected on 29 of his 35 PATs and 4 of 6 field goals, including a long of 36. Most of his kickoffs were inside the 10-yard line with 21 of 48 going for touchbacks. Mullins also averaged 39 yards per punt with a long of 65 yards.
He also was a big part of the offense with 47 receptions for 627 yards, both third in Progressland, and five TDs. Mullins had a pair of 100-yard receiving games in back-to-back contests against Northern Bedford and Purchase Line.
On defense he had a interception and three passes defended. His 73 total points scored was good for seventh in Progressland.
DL/LB Hybrid: Hayden Kovalick, Senior, Clearfield — A Mountain League first teamer on offense and defense, Kovalick led the Bison in tackles as a defensive end/linebacker hybrid with 92, including 19 for loss. He added a team-high 11.5 sacks and had a nose for the ball, collecting three fumble recoveries and an interception.
Kovalick hit double digits in tackles four times, making 12 stops against both Tyrone and Trinity. He recorded sacks in seven different games and had a 47-yard Pick 6 against Huntingdon. He was also a Progressland all-star on the defensive line last season.
Defensive Line: Isaac Samsel, Junior, Clearfield — Another key to the defensive success of the Bison this season, Samsel equaled teammate Kovalick’s Progressland-leading sack total with 11.5. He added 54 tackles, 11 for a loss, and had one pass defended. Samsel had a 9-tackle, 3-sack effort in the opener against DuBois, both season-highs.
A Mountain League first team all-star on both sides of the ball, Samsel also started on the offensive line at tackle.
Defensive Line: Britton Spangle, Junior, Glendale — Despite playing in just nine games for the Vikings, Spangle racked up 85 tackles, which was in the Top 5 in Progressland. He added nine sacks, which was fourth-best in the area.
Spangle had a season-high 12 tackles against both Curwensville and Tussey Mountain and made at least seven stops in every game he played.
Defensive Line: Josiah Kephart, Senior, Philipsburg-Osceola — A standout for the Mounties, Kephart earned second-team Mountain League recognition as well as honorable mention status along the offensive line. He recorded 39 tackles, 7.5 for a loss, and had his best defensive effort in a close win against Huntingdon. Against the Bearcats, he had 10 tackles, two for a loss, and caused a fumble.
He was also a steady presence as a starter on the offensive line, helping two different backs hit the 100-yard mark in a total of three games this season.
Linebacker: David Honan, Senior, Moshanon Valley — As steady as they come, Honan averaged 9.6 tackles per game, collecting a total of 96, which was the second-highest total in Progressland. Honan made at least nine stops in seven of this 10 games with a season-high 16 against Glendale. He also recorded 15 tackles for loss and nine sacks, which was fourth-best in the area.
An ICC first-team linebacker, Honan was also a handful on the offensive side of the ball, mainly as a blocking back for 1,000-yard rusher Knuth. He also had two rushing TDs and caught four passes for 71 yards. This is Honan’s second stint on the first team.
Linebacker: Logan Cree, Junior, Glendale — Seemingly around the football on every play, Cree filled the defensive stat sheet. The ICC second-teamer led Progressland in tackles with 106, hitting double digits in seven of the 10 games he played in. Cree had a season-high 13 stops against both Curwensville and Tussey Mountain. He also recorded four interceptions, which also led Progressland, as well as four sacks.
On offense, Cree had 16 receptions for 160 yards, with his best performance (6 catches for 31 yards) coming in the District 6 quarterfinals against Homer-Center.
Linebacker: Matt Martin, Senior, Philipsburg-Osceola — One of the Mounties’ most consistent players on both sides of the ball, Martin was seventh in Progressland with 80 tackles, including 6.5 for loss. He had a season-high 11 stops against both BEA and Penns Valley and hit at least seven in every game but one. He also caused two fumbles, recovered two and added a sack.
A first-team Mountain League all-star at linebacker, Martin also got the nod as a second teamer at running back after carrying the ball 90 times for 511 yards, good for a 5.7 yards per carry average. He also caught 21 passes for 235 yards and three TDs. Martin was tied for sixth in receptions and was eighth in rushing yards in Progressland.
Linebacker: Shane Coudriet, Senior, Clearfield — After seeing limited time on varsity as a junior, Coudriet made the jump from role player to one of Clearfield’s top defenders as a senior. Coudriet collected 70 tackles, which was tied for eighth in the area. He notched 12 and 11 stops in back-to-back games against Bellefonte and P-O. Coudriet added seven tackles for loss and three sacks.
Tabbed as a first team defensive specialist by the Mountain League, Coudriet also had an important role on offense as a blocking back.
Defensive Back: Nate Natoli, Senior, Clearfield — Following up his breakout junior season that saw him land on the Progressland first team, Natoli was bigger and better as a senior. He racked up 53 tackles from the defensive backfield, making 10 in games versus Tyrone and Bellefonte. Natoli, who was a first-team Mountain League safety, also picked off three passes.
A big part of the Bison offense as well, Natoli caught 26 passes (fifth in the area) for 414 yards (fourth in the area) and five TDs and also had 10 rushes for 52 yards and a score.
Defensive Back: Ethan Webb, Senior, Moshannon Valley — A Progressland first-team all-star as a sophomore in 2019, Webb had his junior campaign cut short due to an injury. But Webb went through an incredible rehab and was able to get back on the field for his entire senior season, playing both defensive back and quarterback. A second-team ICC selection at DB, Webb made 34 tackles, while picking off three passes, causing two fumbles and recovering two.
On offense, Webb, who split time at QB, was 46-of-112 for 690 yards and three TDs in a run-heavy offense. He also scored two rushing touchdowns and had a receiving score.
Defensive Back: Collin Jacobson, Senior, Curwensville — Like Webb, Jacobson returned from a devastating knee injury his junior year. But he also dealt with injuries throughout the 2021 season and played in just four games. Showing his importance to the team, the Tide were 3-0 in regular-season games he played in, while losing to Smethport in the D-9 playoffs in his other start.
Jacobson made 45 tackles in just four games, including a season-high 14 against the Hubbers. He also racked up 12 against Purchase Line and 11 versus Mo Valley. He was a second-team ICC selection this season at DB
Athlete: Tyler Biggans, Sophomore, West Branch — Despite being hobbled by injuries during the season, Biggans was able to make his presence felt on both sides of the ball. An ICC second-teamer as an athlete, Biggans had 27 tackles, three for loss, and three sacks, while playing a hybrid role on defense.
On offense, Biggans threw for 700 yards and five TDs, while rushing for 555 yards and 11 more scores. His 555 yards was seventh in Progressland, while his 68 points tied him for eighth. Biggans also spent some time as the Warriors’ kickoff specialist.
Earning Progressland hoorable mention status are: Clearfield’s Jose Alban, Carter Chamberlain, Brady Collins, Will Domico, Joe Knee, Conner McCracken and Luke Sidorick, Curwensville’s Andrew Freyer, Trenton Guiher and Trenton Hipps, Glendale’s Ethan Cavalet, Zeke Dubler, Justin Jasper, Troy Misiura, Dylan Pennington and Gage Wright, Mo Valley’s Micah Beish, Caleb Bickle, Tanner Kephart, Niko Smeal and Sam Shipley, P-O’s Andrew Faust, Luke Hughes, Nick Johnson, Parker Matson and Dom Shaw and West Branch’s Jackson Croyle, Owen Graham, Parker Johnson, Kyle Kolesar and Wyatt Schwiderske.