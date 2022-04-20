The 2021-22 high school wrestling season in Progressland was very successful for area grapplers at both the team and individual levels.
Four of the six Progressland teams had winning dual meet records with Curwensville leading the way with a program-record 16 victories. And three squads — Clearfield, Curwensville and Glendale — qualified for their respective team dual tournaments.
Individually, Progressland had eight district champions and one regional champ and sent 10 wrestlers to the PIAA Tournament, where five landed on the podium.
The five PIAA placewinners lead the first team, which has a total of 15 members.
Clearfield leads the way with seven selections and Bison head coach Jeff Aveni got the nod for the second-straight season as Coach of the Year.
Curwensville has three kids on the first team, Glendale and Philipsburg-Osceola each have two and West Branch placed one on the squad.
As for the Jim Butler Memorial Outstanding Wrestler Award, all of the five PIAA placewinners made strong cases, but two had very similar resumes and it was just too close to call.
So, Glendale’s Suds Dubler and West Branch’s Landon Bainey share the 2021-22 Jim Butler O.W.
Postseason performance, regular season results, head-to-head matchups, strength of schedule and coaches comments all factored into the decision-making for the team.
Outstanding Wrestler: Suds Dubler, senior, Glendale — One of the most decorated wrestlers in Glendale program history, Dubler put an exclamation point on a stellar career with a fourth-place finish at PIAAs at 172 pounds, earning his first state medal in three trips. Dubler was also second at Southwest Regionals and won his second District 6 title in four appearances in the finals bout.
Dubler was tied for the most wins in Progressland (with Bainey) with 40 and was second to his brother Zeke in pins with 27. Ten of Suds’ wins came against PIAA qualifiers and six of those were by fall. He was 10-5 against PIAA qualifiers with one of those losses coming to the class AA champ Rune Lawrence (Frazier) by a slim 2-1 margin in the Southwest Regional finals. Both Dubler’s losses at PIAAs were also 2-1 decisions.
A four-time Progressland first-teamer, Dubler added a runner-up finish in the Panther Holiday Classic, falling to Daniel Boone’s Tucker Hogan, the third-place PIAA finisher in class AAA. He also posted a third-place finish at the Fred Bell Tournament. Dubler ends his Viking career with a record of 127-21, while recording 80 falls (73 pins, 7 techs).
Outstanding Wrestler: Landon Bainey, sophomore, West Branch — After putting together a masterful freshman campaign that saw him hit the podium in his first trip to states, Bainey equaled that success with another sixth-place finish at PIAAs after moving up to 113 from 106. Bainey was the lone Progressland wrestler to earn a regional title in 2021-22 as he bested Bald Eagle Area’s Lucas Fye via pin in the title bout. Bainey beat Fye 7-5 a week earlier to earn his second straight District 6 title.
Bainey, who tied Suds Dubler in wins with 40, was tied for fifth in pins with 22 and was tied for third with Dubler and Clearfield’s Karson Kline in tech falls with 2. He also posted three major decisions and was second in sub 60-second falls to Zeke Dubler with 12. Like Suds Dubler, Bainey faced a total of 15 PIAA qualifiers during the season and came up with one more win, going 11-4 with two tech falls and two pins.
A two-time Progressland first-teamer, Bainey already has 63 wins and 35 falls (31 pins, 4 techs) heading into his junior campaign.
Coach of the Year: Jeff Aveni, Clearfield — With 10 letterwinners, including seven seniors, many with a good amount of postseason success, returning, the Bison were expected to have a solid season. Clearfield met those expectations with an undefeated regular season, going 14-0 in dual meets. They were 15-1 overall with the only loss coming to Williamsport in the D-9 class AAA team dual title match.
The Bison were a very strong tournament team, taking first at the Mid-Winter Mayhem at IUP and second at the rugged West Branch Ultimate Warrior Tournament. Clearfield also had strong performances in the postseason, crowning three champs and placing second at the D4-9 tournament and taking fourth at the Northwest Regional Tournament, where they qualified five for PIAAs. Clearfield had two placewinners and finished 14th there.
With Clearfield’s 15 dual meet wins this season, Aveni added to his program record and now has 227 victories as the Bison head coach. He also enjoyed his first shutout as Clearfield head coach with the Bison’s 71-0 clobbering of Wilkers-Barre at the Bison Duals, which Clearfield won. Aveni was also named the District 9 class AAA Coach of the Year.
106 pounds: Damian Brady, junior, Curwensville — The Tide junior took a big leap forward this season, going from 2-6 as a sophomore to 26-11, while qualifying for the Northwest class AA Regional Tournament. Brady took fourth at the D-9 Tournament and placed eighth at Fred Bell.
His 26 wins were good for 15th most in Progressland and Brady had 14 pins, including a 17-second fall, which made the Top 20 in that category.
113 pounds: Jake Carfley, senior, Curwensville — After falling just short his sophomore and junior years, Carfley put it all together as a senior to make his first trip to the PIAA Tournament following a third-place finish at Northwest Regionals. And while, he didn’t make the podium, Carfley did pick up a win on the state’s biggest stage before ending his high school career.
Carfley also made the D-9 finals for the second year in a row, but had to settle for a runner-up finish after earning a title last season. A two-time Progressland first-teamer, Carfley added a seventh-place finish at the Fred Bell Tournament. Carfley was 25-9 this season, giving him 74 career victories for the Golden Tide.
120 pounds: Evan Davis, junior, Clearfield — After placing second at districts his first two seasons on varsity but being unable to make the podium at regionals, Davis broke through as a junior. He picked up his third runner-up finish at the D-9 Tournament, but followed that up with a 4-1 performance at regionals, which earned him a bronze medal and trip to states, where he went 1-2.
Also a Progressland first teamer as a freshman, Davis went 30-12 with 21 pins this season. His 30 wins was tenth-best in the area and his 21 pins were seventh-most. Davis picked up nine sub 60-second falls, which was fourth most. He placed third at Mid-Winter Mayhem and was fifth at both the Top Hat and Ultimate Warrior Tournaments.
Davis has 73 wins and 53 pins heading into his senior season.
126 pounds: Brady Collins, freshman, Clearfield — The only freshman on the first team, Collins looked like a seasoned veteran as he navigated through his first varsity campaign. Collins was 35-6 on his way to capturing a District 4-9 class AAA title and finishing third at regionals before going 1-2 at PIAAs where he was eliminated by 3-2 Ultimate Tie Breaker by eventual eighth-place finisher Seamus Mack (Hempfield).
Collins was fourth in wins, tied for 11th in pins with 17, first in technical falls with 7 and tied for seventh in majors with 2. Collins also picked up three Top 3 finishes in regular-season tournaments, taking third at Top Hat, second at the Ultimate Warrior and first at Mid-Winter Mayhem.
132 pounds: Marcus Gable, sophomore, Philipsburg-Osceola — A pinning machine in the month of January, Gable decked nine straight opponents and 10 of 12 as he built toward the postseason. Once there, Gable went 4-0 in the District 6 Tournament to capture his first title after placing third as a freshman. He went on to take eighth at the Southwest Regional Tournament.
Also a Progressland first-teamer last season, Gable was 32-9 with 20 pins as a sophomore. His 32 wins tied him for seventh and the 20 pins were good for eighth. Gable added a third-place finish at the Panther Classic and was seventh at the Ultimate Warrior. He is 42-17 through his first two varsity seasons.
138 pounds: Nolan Barr, senior, Clearfield — One of seven Bison seniors to lead the team to another memorable season, Barr ended his Clearfield career by winning his first District 4-9 class AAA title. Barr went on to place sixth at regionals.
A two-time Progressland first team selection, Barr was 24-15 with 13 pins and a tech fall. He also had four major decisions, which was second most in Progressland. Barr ended his Bison career with 87 victories.
145 pounds: Austin Foster, senior, Philipsburg-Osceola — The four-year Mountie starter saved his best for last. A two-time 20-bout winner, Foster had a career best 27 wins this season, tying him for 13th most in Progressland. Foster also racked up 23 pins, fourth to the Viking trio of the Dubler brothers and Britton Spangle.
Foster, a three-time, first team selection, finished fifth at the District 6 Tournament and seventh at Southwest Regionals at 145, just missing a trip to states. Foster added a fifth-place finish at the Panther Classic and was fourth at the Ultimate Warrior Tournament. He finished his Mountie career with 78 wins.
152 pounds: Logan Aughenbaugh, sophomore, Curwensville — Following a COVID-abbreviated freshman season that saw him go 6-6, place third at the D-9 tourney and earn a trip to regionals, Aughenbaugh took a big leap in his second varsity season. He compiled a record of 24-8 competing anywhere between 152 and 172 pounds. Aughenbaugh recorded 14 pins and three majors, which was tied for fourth in the area.
Aughenbaugh won the District 9 class AA title at 152 and went on to place fifth at Northwest Regionals, missing a trip to states by a 3-2 loss in the consolation semis. Aughenbaugh also had a fourth-place finish at the Fred Bell Tournament, falling to Union City’s Clay Thomas 2-0 in the consolation finals. He then pinned Thomas in the first round of regionals.
160 pounds: Zeke Dubler, junior, Glendale — Chances are, if you faced Dubler during the 2021-22 season, you were going to find yourself on the wrong end of a fall. Dubler led Progressland in pins with 28 and was third in wins with 38, meaning he pinned his opponent in nearly 75 percent of his victories. He was 10-3 in the postseason, recording 6 falls and a major on the way to a D-6 title, regional second-place finish and PIAA fourth.
A three-time Progressland first-teamer, Dubler posted an area-best 14 sub 60-second falls with two (0:07, 0:09) of the five fastest. Dubler took first in the Panther Classic, beating Mifflinburg’s Trey Bingaman (a PIAA qualifier) 3-1 and was second to Laurel’s Grant MacKay (6-0) at Fred Bell. Dubler lost to MacKay (the PIAA runner up at 160 this season after winning a state title last) 1-0 in the Southwest Regional finals. Dubler was 7-5 with three falls when facing PIAA qualifiers this season.
With one year to go in his high school career, Dubler has a record of 85-19 with 53 pins.
172 pounds: Mark McGonigal, senior, Clearfield — Joining Suds Dubler as one of just two 4-time Progressland first-team selections on the 2021-22 edition, McGonigal capped an impressive four-year run with his third campaign with at least 30 wins. He placed second at 172 pounds at both the District 4-9 AAA and Northwest Regional Tournaments and earned his third trip to Hershey where he went 1-2, falling to the second- and eighth-place finishers.
McGonigal’s 30 wins were good for 10th in Progressland, while his seven major decisions led the area. He added 15 pins and a tech fall. He was also able to land on the podium at all three regular-season tournaments, taking third at the Panther Classic, fifth at Mid-Winter Mayhem and second at Ultimate Warrior.
The co-owner of the fastest fall in Progressland this season (with Spangle) at 6 seconds, McGonigal ended his career with a record of 114-35 with 43 pins and 22 major decisions.
189 pounds: Carter Chamberlain, sophomore, Clearfield — The Bison were nearly unbeatable in the upper weights with the formidable senior trio of McGonigal, Hayden Kovalick and Oliver Billotte anchoring the team. But sophomore Chamberlain fit right in with the veterans as he piled up 30 (tied for 10th) victories and 22 (tied for fifth) pins to rank high in Progressland.
Chamberlain earned his first district title, placed second at Northwest Regionals and came away with an eighth-place finish at PIAAs. He was also second at Mid Winter Mayhem and took third at Ultimate Warrior, pinning Canton’s Riley Parker in the consolation finals to avenge an early 7-0 loss to the Warrior, who ended up placing sixth at states in class AA. Chamberlain has 45 career victories heading into his junior season.
215 pounds: Hayden Kovalick, senior, Clearfield — As dominant as anyone in Progressland, Kovalick plowed through his regular-season opponents, going 22-2 with 13 pins and a major to go with a first at Ultimate Warrior, a second at Mid Winter Mayhem and a third at Top Hat. He then picked up a major and a pin the D4-9 duals and two more pins and a forfeit on the way to his second district title.
Kovalick went 2-2 in regionals, dropping two close decisions to fall just short of a trip to states. He ended his senior campaign with a record of 32-4 with 19 pins. The 32 wins were tied for seventh in Progressland, while the 19 pins were 10th. He was tied for fourth in sub-60 second falls with four with an 8-second pin in districts as a highlight. Kovalick finished his career with 75 victories.
285 pounds: Oliver Billotte, senior, Clearfield — The Kent State football recruit put an exclamation point on a stellar four-year career on the mat with his second PIAA medal, taking fourth at 285. Billotte had to settle for second at both the district and regional levels after suffering close losses to Williamsport’s Charles Crews, who the Bison pinned at Hershey to make it to the bronze-medal match.
A three-time Progressland first-teamer, Billotte ended the season with a record of 33-5, his 33 wins good for sixth most, while his 20 (tied for eighth) pins and 4 (tied for second) majors were also in the Top 10. Billotte added titles at Mid-Winter Mayhem and Ultimate Warrior, where he pinned his way through the tournament. He ends his Bison career with a record of 107-26 with 66 pins.
The second team is led by Spangle, who went 34-14 with 25 pins, finishing fourth at the District 6 class AA Tournament and sixth at Southwest Regionals.
The rest of the second team consists of Clearfield’s Luke Freeland (145) and Karson Kline (152), Curwensville’s Nik Fegert (132), Glendale’s George Campbell (138), Moshannon Valley’s Niko Smeal (189), Philipsburg-Osceola’s Sam McDonald (106), Nick Coudriet (120), Scott Frantz (126), Luke Hughes (160) and Chase Kilnger (285) and West Branch’s Logan Folmar (172).
Honorable mentions are Clearfield’s Ty Aveni, Curwensville’s Zach Shaffer, Alex Shaffer and Trenton Guiher, Mo Valley’s David Honan, P’O’s Dom Shaw and West Branch’s Billy Bumbarger.