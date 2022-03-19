It was a solid season for Progressland area boys basketball teams as four of the seven squads made their respective district playoffs.
Clearfield once again had a banner year, winning its eighth straight District 9 title with a 47-38 win over Punxsutawney in the 4A tilt. The Bison, who finished the year at 14-10, also hosted a PIAA Subregional game, falling at the buzzer to Obama Academy.
Harmony also had a breakout season, going 19-4. The Owls won the Moshannon Valley League title and hosted two District 6 Class A playoff games. Harmony fell in the third-place game to Conemaugh Valley, one win short of making the PIAA tournament.
Philipsburg-Osceola also made a nice run to the District 6 playoffs, finishing the season at 12-11. The Mounties hosted a quarterfinal playoff game for the second straight year. P-O fell to Penns Valley 51-40.
West Branch also headed to the playoffs again and finished the season 11-12. The Warriors fell to Penns Manor 73-42 in the District 6 2A quarterfinals.
Curwensville, Glendale and Moshannon Valley didn’t have as much success in terms of wins, but had some great individual success stories.
This year’s Player of the Year could have come from a number of teams, but in the end it came down to strength of schedule and consistency. No player was more consistent than Clearfield’s Cole Miller.
Harmony’s Dylan Kurtz garners the Coach of the Year nod — his first.
The selections for this year’s team were based on observations by The Progress Sports Department and not solely on scoring ability, but all-around performance.
Here is how the team breaks down:
Coach of the Year: Dylan Kurtz, Harmony — Kurtz has done a lot in his short time with the Owls. A 2018 graduate and former basketball and baseball standout at Harmony, Kurtz took over the team in 2021. He has led them to the District 6 playoffs both years and a Moshannon Valley League title this season. Harmony finished the year at 19-4 and were seeded second in the 1A playoffs.
Player of the Year: Cole Miller, Clearfield — Miller had a great season for the Bison, averaging 21.0 per game. Miller scored 20-plus points in 14 of the 24 games he played this season. The junior was first in Progressland in points per game, free throw percentage and 3-pointers. Miller was 66-of-88 from the free throw line and had 104 treys. He also averaged 6.0 rebounds per game, 2.0 assists per game and 1.0 steals per game. The Bison’s highest scoring game this season came when he dropped 46 points in a loss to Williamsburg. Miller was also a first team Mountain League all-star. This is his second season on the first team.
First Team: Ty Terry, Curwensville — Terry led the Tide in scoring and was second in Progressland with 18.2 points per game. The Tide senior scored in double digits in all but four of the 22 games he played this season. Terry was third in the area in free throw percentage (68.2 per percent) and second in Progressland 3-pointers with 73. He averaged 6.4 rebounds per game, 2 assists per game and 1.9 steals. Terry was tabbed as the Moshannon Valley League MVP and named to the Inter County Conference all-star first team. He was a second team Progressland selection last season.
First Team: Jack Bracken, Harmony — Bracken had a breakout season last year as a freshman for the Owls. This year he continued the momentum, averaging 15.2 points per game, which was fifth in Progressland. He had 22 double-digit scoring games, including a 29-point performance in the playoff game against Conemaugh Valley. Bracken also had 5.4 rebounds per game, 3.4 assists per game, 2.8 steals per game and 1.8 blocks per game. The sophomore was a Moshannon Valley League all-star this season. Bracken was a second team Progressland nod last season.
First Team: Jeremy Whitehead, Philipsburg-Osceola — Whitehead was in the top 5 in Progressland in scoring with 15.4 points per game, 3-pointers with 41 and free throw percentage at 67.5 percent. Whitehead scored in double digits in all but one game this season. He also averaged 10.2 rebounds per game and 2.3 assists per game. His best game of the year came against Bellefonte with a 24-point, 10 rebound performance against Bellefonte. Whitehead was a Mountain League first team all-star this season. This is his second straight first team Progressland honor.
First Team: Jake DeSimone, Philipsburg-Osceola — DeSimone scored in double digits in 17 of 23 games this season for the Mounties. He averaged 14.3 points per game, seventh highest in Progressland. He also had a 62.2 free throw percentage and averaged 5.5 rebounds per game. The junior also had 2.1 assists per game. DeSimone had his best game of the year in a 26-point performance in an overtime win against Hollidaysburg. The Mountie was named a second team Mountain League all-star. He was a second team Progressland honoree last year.
First Team: Mason Peterson, Glendale — Peterson scored in double digits in 19 of 20 games this season and was the Vikings’ leading scorer. The junior averaged 17.6 points per game, good enough for third in Progressland. Peterson also averaged 11.6 rebounds per game and had 1.4 steals per game. His best game came in a 29-point performance against Williamsburg. The Viking was named a Moshannon Valley League all-star and an Inter County Conference first team all-star. This is his first Progressland all-star nod.
Second team honors went to Clearfield’s Ryan Gearhart, Harmony’s Curtis Boring and Cohlton Fry, Moshannon Valley’s Sam Howard, Philipsburg-Osceola’s Oliver Harpster and West Branch’s Issac Tiracorda and Zack Tiracorda.
Honorable Mention nods went to Clearfield’s Isakk Way, Curwensville’s Parker Wood, Glendale’s Connor Potutschnig, Harmony’s Anthony Maseto and West Branch’s Joel Evans.